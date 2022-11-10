CROSS COUNTRY
Class 1A State Final Meet
Newton finished 19th and St. Anthony finished 20th at the Class 1A State Final Meet at Detweiler Park on Saturday.
The Eagles finished with 484 points; the Bulldogs finished with 507 points.
Clay Bergbower finished 55th at 16:39.64. Luke Weber finished 126th at 17:19.68. Owen Mahaffey finished 156th at 17:33.82. Nick Shamhart finished 161st at 17:42.23. Brock Probst finished 173rd at 17:48.32. Luis Zavala finished 192nd at 17:59.94, and Ben Street finished 220th at 18:30.19.
As for St. Anthony, Griffen Elder finished 54th at 16:39.08. Julius Ramos finished 121st at 17:17.02. Conlan Walsh finished 149th at 17:29.08. Giovanni Bucio finished 168th at 17:44.97. Aidan Braunecker finished 201st at 18:12.13. Noah Flaig finished 223rd at 18:35.10, and Vincent Vogel finished 251st at 19:55.11.
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, Newton's Layna Marshall was the lone local runner to advance. She finished 46th at 19:09.46.
Class 2A State Final Meet
Jessica Larsen finished 67th at the Class 2A State Final Meet at Detweiler Park on Saturday.
The Effingham sophomore ran the course at 19:37.85 and was the only local runner to advance.
