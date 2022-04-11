Belleville West Norm Armstrong Invitational

Effingham competed in the Belleville West Norm Armstrong Invitational Saturday. Here is how each Flaming Heart did in their respective events.

100m - 46. Caden Walls, 12.00.

200m - 21. Dalton Fox, 23.95; 39. Caden Walls, 24.95.

400m - 29. Dalton Fox, 55.11.

1600m - 29. Garrett Wagoner, 4:58.06.

3200m - 22. Garrrett Wagoner, 10:36.24.

110m hurdles - 33. Logan Heil, 18.08.

300m hurdles - 36. Logan Heil, 48.10.

4x100m relay - 18. Effingham, 46.42.

4x200m relay - 18. Effingham, 1:38.36.

4x400m relay - 21. Effingham, 3:58.63.

Shot Put - 48. Blake Bushue, 9.96m.

Discus - 34. Braden Sweeney, 30.06m.

Pole Vault - 13(t). Dalton Fox, 3.25m.

