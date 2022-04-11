Belleville West Norm Armstrong Invitational
Effingham competed in the Belleville West Norm Armstrong Invitational Saturday. Here is how each Flaming Heart did in their respective events.
100m - 46. Caden Walls, 12.00.
200m - 21. Dalton Fox, 23.95; 39. Caden Walls, 24.95.
400m - 29. Dalton Fox, 55.11.
1600m - 29. Garrett Wagoner, 4:58.06.
3200m - 22. Garrrett Wagoner, 10:36.24.
110m hurdles - 33. Logan Heil, 18.08.
300m hurdles - 36. Logan Heil, 48.10.
4x100m relay - 18. Effingham, 46.42.
4x200m relay - 18. Effingham, 1:38.36.
4x400m relay - 21. Effingham, 3:58.63.
Shot Put - 48. Blake Bushue, 9.96m.
Discus - 34. Braden Sweeney, 30.06m.
Pole Vault - 13(t). Dalton Fox, 3.25m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.