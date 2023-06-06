EFFINGHAM — It was another successful year of track and field for the Effingham Daily News coverage area at all levels.
Below is how Class 3A and 4A junior high and Class 1A high school athletes finished this year.
BOYS
The Newton Eagles finished third at the Class 1A State Final Meet at O’Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
Newton finished with 30 points.
Junior Parker Wolf placed second in the 400 after a personal best time of 49.88 seconds, fourth in the 200 after a personal best time of 22.20 seconds and sixth in the 100 after a time of 11.19 seconds.
Senior Owen Mahaffey finished sixth in the 400 after a personal best time of 50.45 seconds.
The Eagles’ 4x800-meter relay team (junior Luke Weber, freshman Hayden Borgic and seniors Luis Zavala and Mahaffey) finished seventh at 8:14.29.
Senior Jacob Wickham finished fifth in the shot put after a personal best throw of 15.94 meters and placed 16th in the discus after a throw of 43.15 meters.
St. Anthony senior Griffen Elder finished 11th in the 3200 after a personal best time of 9:52.71.
Altamont senior Eric Kollmann finished ninth in the shot put after a personal best throw of 15.04 meters. Freshman Jacob Veteto finished seventh in the pole vault after a leap of 3.80 meters and sophomore Ben Roedl finished 11th in the triple jump after a leap of 12.58 meters.
Lastly, for Teutopolis, senior Kolton Tedrick finished 15th in the shot put at 14.34 meters and senior Ethan Mette finished eighth in the triple jump after a personal best leap of 12.86 meters.
GIRLS
The Newton Lady Eagles 4x400-meter relay team (senior Laney Hemrich, freshman Morgan Schafer and sophomores Makayla McVicar and Sydney Kinder) finished fifth at 1:47.30.
Newton’s 4x800-meter relay team (McVicar, Kinder, Hemrich and junior Elley Bennett) finished ninth at 4:11.52 and junior Brooke Schafer finished 18th in the shot put after a toss of 10.32 meters.
Teutopolis junior Jada Buehnerkemper finished seventh in the high jump at 1.55 meters. Sophomore Ella Neihls finished 28th in the long jump at 4.60 meters and junior Kaela Neihls finished tied for 19th in the triple jump at 10.02 meters.
Lastly, for St. Anthony, junior Allison Geen finished tied for sixth in the pole vault after a leap of 3.36 meters.
CLASS 4A
Effingham seventh-grader Jenner Pals finished 11th in the seventh-grade 400 after a personal best time of 57.37 seconds. Pals also placed second in the high jump after a personal best leap of 5-foot-7-inches.
Seventh-grader Carson Fox finished ninth in the 800 after a personal best time of 2:13.51. Fox also placed 24th in the seventh-grade 1600 with a time of 5:10.34 and placed ninth in the shot put after a throw of 37-foot-4-inches.
Eighth-grader Gage Kinder placed 10th in the eighth-grade 1600 with a time of 4:55.21.
The Effingham seventh-grade 4x200-meter relay team (Conner DeLong, Carter Kalber, Pals and sixth-grader Kellen Richmond) finished 14th at 1:47.95.
The Effingham seventh-grade 4x400-meter relay team (DeLong, Alex McFarland, Fox and Pals) finished fifth at 3:58.62. The Effingham eighth-grade 4x400-meter relay team (Maxx Kistler, Giovanni Santillian, Chase Starkey and Kinder) finished 10th at 3:49.79.
Seventh-grader Addison Clark placed 16th in the shot put after a throw of 34-foot-10-inches. Clark also placed 13th in the discus after a toss of 104-foot-4-inches.
Seventh-grader Westin Hayes placed ninth in the pole vault after a leap of 8-foot-3-inches.
Kalber placed 26th in the seventh-grade long jump after a leap of 16 feet.
In girls’ events, eighth-grader Macy Kirk placed 10th in the 400 after a time of 1:03.28.
Eighth-grader Drew Weis also placed in the 400, finishing 20th at 1:05.55.
Seventh-grader Emery Spicer placed 11th in the 800 after a personal best time of 2:32.47. She also finished fourth in the long jump after a personal best jump of 16-foot-0.5-inches.
The Effingham eighth-grade 4x200-meter relay team (Camdyn Burgholzer, Weis, Spicer and sixth-grader Olivia Koester) finished 22nd at 1:57.86. The eighth-grade 4x400-meter relay team (Burgholzer, Weis, Kirk and Spicer) finished eighth at 4:22.84.
Seventh-grader Keagyn Koenig placed second in the eighth-grade shot put after a throw of 33-foot-11.25-inches. Koenig also placed ninth in the seventh-grade discus after a throw of 81-foot-8-inches.
Burgholzer placed in a tie for 11th in the eighth-grade high jump after a leap of 4-foot-9-inches.
Eighth-grader Kylie Pryor placed fifth in the pole vault after a jump of 7-foot-9-inches and eighth-grader Kierstyn Hendrix also placed in the event, finishing seventh after a personal best leap of 7-foot-9-inches.
CLASS 3A
Newton (Jasper County) seventh-grader Xander Wilson finished seventh in the 100 with a time of 12.34 seconds. He also finished seventh in the 400 after a personal best time of 57.57 seconds.
Toledo (Cumberland) seventh-grader Aydan Oakley finished 15th in the 800 after a personal best time of 2:21.06.
Cumberland eighth-grader Cameron Roedl finished second in the 800 with a personal best time of 2:08.78. He also finished second in the 1600 with a personal best time of 4:42.59.
The Cumberland seventh-grade 4x100 team (Evan Davis, Jacob Duvall, Jacob Pierce and Samuel Malone) finished sixth with a time of 51.91.
The Jasper County seventh grade 4x200 team (Maddox Horner, Chance Mulvey, Daniel Falcioni and Wilson) finished sixth at 1:50.11.
The Teutopolis eighth-grade 4x200 team (Austin Hepner, Brady Bloemer, Evan Bloemer and Ross Bloemer) finished ninth at 1:43.79.
The Cumberland seventh-grade 4x400 team (Henry Malone, Pierce, Oakley and Samuel Malone) finished ninth at 4:13.19 and the Teutopolis 4x400 team (Eric Weinder, Jake Probst, Max Heuerman and Tyson Brooks) finished 15th at 4:21.37.
The T-Town eighth-grade 4x400 team (Ross Bloemer, Carter Kinkelaar, Carson Cornell and Hayden Tebbe) finished 14th at 3:57.67. The Cumberland 4x400 team (Isaac Venatte, Roedl, Maddox Miller and Jonah Tibbs) finished 16th at 3:58.15.
Venatta also finished eighth in the shot put after a throw of 42-10.
T-Town seventh-grader Will Bushur finished fifth in the discus after a personal best throw of 107-01. Weidner finished 17th with a throw of 86-05.
Tebbe won the eighth-grade discus with a personal best throw of 156-11. Venatta was 16th at 122-02 and Aaron Carroll, of Newton (Jasper County), was 26th at 97-02.
Probst finished second in the seventh-grade pole vault after a leap of 9-06.
Brady Bloemer finished fourth in the eighth-grade pole vault after a personal best leap of 10 feet. Aidan Niemerg also competed in the event and finished seventh after a throw of 9-foot-3-inches.
In girls’ events, Toledo (Cumberland) seventh-grader Kinley McMechan won the 100 after setting a personal record of 13.05 seconds.
McMechan also finished second in the 200 after a personal best time of 27.64 seconds and finished fourth in the long jump after a personal best jump of 15-foot-3.50-inches.
Teutopolis eighth-grader Adrienne Koester finished sixth in the 800 after a personal best time of 2:27.82.
The Toledo (Cumberland) seventh-grade 4x100-meter relay team (Lauren Schnepper, Kaelin Edwards and MeMechan and sixth-grader Amber Lewis) finished 11th at 56.09 seconds.
The Teutopolis seventh-grade 4x200-meter relay team (CC Mattox, Carly Witges, Allison Runde and Cecelia Donsbach) finished 11th at 2:03.56.
The Teutopolis eighth-grade 4x400-meter relay team (Kera Hartke, Megan Koester, Jersey Gaddis and Koester) finished 13th at 4:34.08.
Teutopolis’ Summer Vahling finished 17th in the seventh-grade discus after a throw of 56-foot-11-inches.
Teutopolis’ Taylor McMahon and Ella Willenborg finished tied for 11th and 19th, respectively, in the seventh-grade high jump. Both finished with leaps of 4-foot-5-inches.
