IHSA Class 1A Girls Sectional at Altamont
Newton won a sectional championship at Altamont Wednesday after finishing with 131 points.
Teutopolis came in fourth with 51 points, St. Anthony was third with 47 points, Altamont was seventh with 31 points, Brownstown St. Elmo was 10th with 19 points, and Cumberland was 15th with two points.
Below is how the top-six athletes did in their respective events, with a "Q" identifying who advanced to the state finals held at Eastern Illinois University starting Thursday.
100m - 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 12.58 (Q); 2. Elizabeth Curry, Casey-Westfield, 13.16 (Q); 3. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 13.41; 4. Andrea Mattingly, Palestine, 13.49; 5. Adi Scott, Marshall, 13.50; 6. Mariah Scott, Flora, 13.96.
200m - 1. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 25.83 (Q); 2. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 27.08 (Q); 3. Elizabeth Curry, Casey-Westfield, 28.23; 4. Addyson O'Dell, Newton, 28.58; 5. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 28.67; 6. Austin Fisher, Red Hill, 28.71.
400m - 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 1:00.02 (Q); 2. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 1:00.69 (Q); 3. Elizabeth Curry, Casey-Westfield, 1:00.75 (Q); 4. Cordelia Lytle, Brownstown St. Elmo, 1:02.06; 5. Karasyn Martin, Newton, 1:05.11; 6. Elizabeth Shea, Robinson, 1:05.23.
800m - 1. Isabel Arthur, Marshall, 2:24.23 (Q); 2. Ella Tingley, Robinson, 2:24.76 (Q); 3. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 2:27.12 (Q); 4. Kyla Engel, Patoka, 2:3.59; 5. Sophie Stark, Robinson, 2:35.68; 6. Jasmyn Self, Casey-Westfield, 2:36.31.
1600m - 1. Brooklyn Bender, Marshall, 5:38.57 (Q); 2. Katelyn Jones, Robinson, 5:44.69 (Q); 3. Cailin Morris, Marshall, 5:45.45; 4. Jasmyn Self, Casey-Westfield, 6:03.51; 5. Stacie Vonderheide, St. Anthony, 6:07.77; 6. Kyndell Sturgeon, Patoka, 6:17.84.
3200m - 1. Brooklyn Bender, Marshall, 11:54.86 (Q); 2. Isabel Arthur, Marshall, 12:23.18 (Q); 3. Quinn Wesley, Robinson, 14:18.56; 4. Rylee Young, Robinson, 14:38.40; 5. Ani Edwards, Cumberland, 14:39.15; 6. Ophelia Klein, Red Hill, 15:00.93.
100m hurdles - 1. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 14.52 (Q); 2. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 17.06 (Q); 3. Grace Towles, Casey-Westfield, 17.09; 4. Evie Strullmyer, St. Anthony, 17.73; 5. Emma Bloemer, Teutopolis, 18.26; 6. Katie Berner, Brownstown St. Elmo, 18.27.
300m hurdles - 1. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 43.80 (Q); 2. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 50.40 (Q); 3. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 52.07; 4. Grace Towles, Casey-Westfield, 52.30; 5. Genell Russell, Oblong, 52.84; 6. Melina Loudermilk, Red Hill, 52.86.
4x100m relay - 1. Newton, 52.34 (Q); 2. Robinson, 52.59 (Q); 3. Flora, 52.66; 4. Marshall, 54.73; 5. Brownstown St. Elmo, 54.81; 6. St. Anthony, 55.61.
4x200m relay - 1. Robinson, 1:50.45 (Q); 2. Newton, 1:52.95 (Q); 3. Flora, 1:55.29; 4. St. Anthony, 1:55.69; 5. Red Hill, 2:00.25; 6. Vandalia, 2:01.46.
4x400m relay - 1. Newton, 4:14.18 (Q); 2. Robinson, 4:19.34 (Q); 3. Flora, 4:34.37; 4. Red Hill, 4:40.17; 5. St. Anthony, 4:45.40; 6. Brownstown St. Elmo, 4:56.35.
4x800m relay - 1. Robinson, 10:14.45 (Q); 2. Marshall, 10:55.72 (Q); 3. Newton, 11:36.59; 4. St. Anthony, 11:39.75; 5. Flora, 14:05.32.
Shot Put - 1. Amber Russell, Newton, 10.52m (Q); 2. Brooke Cowger, Patoka, 10.46m (Q); 3. Riely Ward, Vandalia, 10.06m; 4. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 10.01m; 5. Abigail Ramsey, Robinson, 9.61m; 6. Sydney Stine, Brownstown St. Elmo, 9.40m.
Discus - 1. Adi Scott, Marshall, 34.51m (Q); 2. Kamee Lytle, Red Hill, 33.20m (Q); 3. Riely Ward, Vandalia, 29.53m; 4. Abigail Ramsey, Robinson, 29.51m; 5. Amber Russell, Newton, 29.44m; 6. Peyton Osteen, Altamont, 28.73m.
High Jump - 1. Addie McWhorter, Brownstown St. Elmo, 1.57m (Q); 2. Gracie Smithenry, Newton, 1.52m (Q); 3. Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 1.47m; 4. Jada Buehnerkemper, Teutopolis, 1.47m; 5. Evie Strullmyer, St. Anthony, 1.47m; 6. Isabelle Heuerman, Teutopolis, 1.42m.
Pole Vault - 1. Isabelle Hemmen, Teutopolis, 3.52m (Q); 2. Allison Geen, St. Anthony, 3.25m (Q); 3. Kylee Weber, Robinson, 3.05m (Q); 4. Camryn Martin, Newton, 3.05m; (Q); 5. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 2.74m (Q); 6. Elley Bennett, Newton, 2.59m.
Long Jump - 1. Morgan Knoblett, Palestine, 4.58m (Q); 2. Addyson O'Dell, Newton, 4.55m (Q); 3. Kyla Engel, Patoka, 4.52m; 4. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 4.44m; 5. Audrey Hossleton, Casey-Westfield, 4.36m; 6. Alyssa Young, Flora, 4.21m.
Triple Jump - 1. Maggie Moeller, St. Anthony, 10.14m (Q); 2. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 10.02m (Q); 3. Kaela Neihls, Teutopolis, 9.62m; 4. Sierra Arnold, Patoka, 9.51m; 5. Alyssa Young, Flora, 9.50m; 6. Carman Worcester, Oblong, 9.30m.
