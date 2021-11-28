A strong first half proved to be the difference for Effingham in its final contest of the Bob Kerans Tournament at Newton on Friday afternoon.
The Hearts used their length and quickness to force Altamont (4-2) into tough look after tough look, eventually finding themselves heading into halftime ahead 33-15 — a margin that seemed sustainable with how the game was playing out at the time.
But that wasn’t the case.
Despite Effingham (5-0) besting the Lady Indians 56-41 to win the tournament, head coach Jeff Schafer still saw wrinkles in his team that need fixing, one being his team’s aggressiveness.
“Our guards have to be tougher. I didn’t think we increased our aggressiveness to how the game was being called,” Schafer said. “But we did enough offensively, made some really good plays and I thought the first six or seven possessions of the second half were perfect. We mixed up our defense a little bit and took some shots, got every rebound and came down and expanded it at first.”
In the first half, the Hearts held Altamont to 5-of-24 shooting (21 percent).
However, in the second half, that number increased. The Lady Indians shot 11-of-29 from the floor (38 percent), inching their way back into the game slowly but surely with the defense spearheading the way.
“It was rotating off the first screen, but we needed to rotate off the second and third screens — the secondary and third options within their offense,” Lady Indians head coach Katie Lurkins said. “Grace led the charge up-top.”
Altamont forced 11 turnovers in the second half, much to the chagrin of Schafer, leading to easy leak-outs and layup opportunities for Nelson, who finished with her third 30-point game this season. She finished with 31, 22 coming in the second half and all 14 in the fourth quarter.
“Grace does a really good job of finding the balance within the team,” Lurkins said. “She’s a phenomenal athlete and understands the game so well. I was very proud of her for how she stepped up, focusing her intensity and her on the ball defense and continuing to pass. She’s a very difficult matchup in a lot of different places.”
Despite the 30-point showing, though, Schafer believes his team did a good job of irritating her the entire game. Nelson had seven points at the break.
“We wanted to make her take tough shots and if you take away the ones that were breakaway layups,” Schafer said. “If you look at how we made her play in the halfcourt, I was pretty pleased.”
For the tournament, Nelson averaged 27.5 points in her four games, earning all-tournament team honors as a result.
Effingham senior Meredith Schaefer and junior Ella Niebrugge also made the all-tournament.
Against the Lady Indians, Schaefer finished with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting (67 percent). She averaged 17.3 points per game in the four games she played.
“She was solid. She has so many different ways she can score,” Schafer said. “It was such a quiet 22 points, too. I don’t think anybody thought that she had 22 points when the game was over. The kids do a good job of finding her, but she also has a really good feel for where to go and when to get open.”
As for Niebrugge, she averaged 10 points per game and had 11 on Saturday.
Yet, what Schafer likes the most about her are the many different things she can do to impact the game.
“She’s almost had three double-doubles, two with rebounds and points and one with points and assists,” Schafer said. “She’s our third guard but can bring it up when we need her to and I thought she did a good job today.”
