Four drives for Decatur St. Teresa. Four scores for Decatur St. Teresa.
That’s how the Effingham football season started on Friday night in a 42-7 loss to the Associated Press’ top-ranked team in Class 2A.
Overall, it was a start that Flaming Hearts head coach Brett Hefner would more than like to have back, knowing the mistakes that happened early.
”You can’t give away possessions, and it’s tough because as the game went on, we got better at it,” Hefner said. “You can’t do it any week, but you can’t do it again next week.
“We’re not gifted enough. We can’t go from 2nd-and-5 to 2nd-and-15. In my time here, we’ve only had a couple of guys that could go get us 15 yards, and none of them we’re playing tonight.”
Effingham’s first two drives ended in fumbles and subsequent touchdowns for the home team.
On the first drive, Flaming Hearts quarterback Tanner Pontious, who started his first varsity football game of his career, rolled out to his right, trying to make a play. However, the junior signal-caller fumbled, resulting in the Bulldogs running it down to the two-yard line and putting themselves in great field position right away.
Moments later, it was 7-0, as junior Christion Harper muscled his way into the end zone for the score, and from there, it didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to double the total.
On the ensuing kickoff, Effingham fumbled again, which ultimately resulted in senior Denim Cook taking it to the house from five yards out after Decatur St. Teresa returned the fumble to the 25-yard line.
Despite the score, though, the Flaming Hearts managed to hold Cook to a respectable number. They didn’t let him do what he is capable of doing.
Cook finished with 87 yards rushing on 15 carries. He added his second and final score in the first quarter, as well.
“You can’t simulate the size; you can’t simulate the speed,” Hefner said. “It just wears on you, and that’s a big body that everyone has to tackle, but fundamentally, when you don’t attack the near hip, and you attack the far hip, all those things help you win.
”We say it all the time, ‘Doing the boring things great,’ and not turning the ball over is boring; not having penalties is boring. Tracking the near hip and fitting the ball carrier is boring, but it wins. When you don’t do those things, you’re not going to win.”
UP NEXT
Effingham returns to the field next Friday night against Apollo Conference rival Mahomet-Seymour at Klosterman Field, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
