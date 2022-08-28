Emily Kowalke, Liv Hoene, and Laura Schmidt won their respective singles brackets at the St. Anthony Invitational Saturday en route to a team championship.
The Bulldogs finished with 36 1/2 points. They edged Teutopolis, who finished in second, with 32 1/2 points.
Meanwhile, Mt. Zion was third with 26 1/2, Morton was fourth with 25, Greenville was fifth with 24 1/2, and Effingham was sixth with 16 1/2.
In the No. 1 singles bracket, Kowalke earned a bye in the first round, defeated Charleston's Kailee Grough in the second round in straight sets (6-1, 6-0), and defeated Greenville's Paige Mathias in the third round in straight sets (6-0, 6-1).
Kowalke then won the championship match over Mt. Zion's Gadielle Velasco in straight sets (6-0, 6-2).
In the No. 2 singles bracket, Hoene advanced to the championship match before falling to Greenville's Evie Johnson in straight sets (6-4, 6-1).
To get to the finals, Hoene defeated Effingham's Hali Kreke in the first round in straight sets (6-2, 6-1), Robinson's Anna Hargrave in the second round in three sets (5-7, 6-4, 10-8), and then defeated Bloomington Central Catholic's Anna Claire Keller in the third round in straight sets (6-4, 6-2).
Lastly, in the No. 3 singles bracket, Schmidt won after defeating Teutopolis' Jada Buehnerkemper in the finals in straight sets (6-4, 6-3).
Schmidt was the top seed in her bracket and earned a bye in the first round before defeating Robinson's Hanna Hevron in the second round in straight sets (6-3, 6-1) and defeating Morton's Haley Detloff in the third round in straight sets (6-0, 6-1).
As for Buehnerkemper, she advanced to the finals by defeating Robinson's Isabella Sutfir in the first round in straight sets (6-2, 6-0), defeating Greenville's Cora Miller in the second round in straight sets (6-1, 6-1), and defeating Mt. Zion's Victoria Madler in the third round in straight sets (6-1, 6-4).
While the Bulldogs made most of their noise in singles competition, the Lady Shoes made theirs in doubles action.
Teutopolis won the No. 1 doubles bracket and the No. 2 doubles bracket.
In the No. 1 doubles bracket, the duo of Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst earned a bye in the first round, defeated Charleston in the second round in straight sets (7-5, 6-2), defeated Mt. Zion in the third round in straight sets (6-3, 6-1), and defeated Greenville in the finals in three sets (2-6, 6-4, 6-1).
Lastly, in the No. 2 doubles bracket, the team of Josie Drees and Lauren Heuerman earned a bye in the first round also, before defeating Bloomington Central Catholic in the second round in straight sets (6-1, 6-0), Effingham's Kaitlyn Parker and Ella Seaman in the third round, and Morton in the finals in three sets (4-6, 6-0, 6-2).
Below are the results from each bracket, along with team standings.
Team Results
1. St. Anthony, 36.5; 2. Teutopolis, 32.5; 3. Mt. Zion, 26.5; 4. Morton, 25; 5. Greenville, 24.5; 6. Effingham, 16.5; 7. Bloomington Central Catholic, 16; 8. Teutopolis JV, 10; 9. Robinson, 9.5; 10. Charleston, 5.5; 11. Robinson JV, 3; 12. St. Anthony JV, 3; 13. Moroa-Forsyth, 3; 14. Effingham JV, 2.
Individual Results
Singles No. 1 Bracket
Lydia Grieder (M) def. Kailee Gough (C), 3-6, 6-1, 11-9
Julian Hemmen (T) def. Gabriella McCubbin (E), 6-2, 6-2
Paige Mathias (G) def. Shokrea Quidan (MF), 6-1, 6-0
Gadielle Velasco (MTZ) def. Adi Davidson (T), 7-6 (4), 6-1
Lauren Emm (BCC) def. Karli Jones (STA), 6-0, 6-0
Emily Kowalke (STA) def. Grieder (M), 6-1, 6-0
Mathias (G) def. Hemmen (T), 6-0, 3-6, 10-4
Velasco (MTZ) def. Madison Mapes (E), 7-6 (9), 6-1
Emm (BCC) def. Annie List (R), 6-1, 3-6, 10-5
Kowalke (STA) def. Mathias (G), 6-0, 6-1
Velasco (MTZ) def. Emm (BCC), 2-6, 6-4, 10-6
Mathias (G) def. Emm (BCC), 6-1, 6-2
Kowalke (STA) def. Velasco (MTZ), 6-0, 6-2
McCubbin (E) def. Qidan (MF), 8-1
Hemmen (T) def. Gough (C), 8-2
Grieder (M) def. McCubbin (E), 8-1
List (R) def. Davidson (T), 8-4
Mapes (E) def. Jones (STA), 8-0
Singles No. 2 Bracket
Evie Johnson (G) def. Sarah Wright (C), 6-1, 6-0
Kacie Habing (T) def. Evitt Nashed (STA), 6-0, 6-2
Angelina Henderson (MTZ) def. Alexis Weger (R), 6-2, 6-4
Liv Hoene (STA) def. Hali Kreke (E), 6-2, 6-1
Anna Hargrave (R) def. Amanda Habing (T), 7-5, 6-1
Halle Stephens (M) def. Aubra Timmons (MF), 6-0, 6-0
Johnson (G) def. Izzy Volpi (E), 6-4, 7-5
Henderson (MTZ) def. K. Habing (T), 6-2, 6-2
Hoene (STA) def. Hargrave (R), 5-7, 6-4, 10-8
Anna Claire Keller (BCC) def. Stephens (M), 6-1, 6-0
Johnson (G) def. Henderson (MTZ), 6-1, 6-1
Hoene (STA) def. Keller (BCC), 6-4, 6-2
Keller (BCC) def. Henderson (MTZ), 6-3, 6-0
Johnson (G), def. Hoene (STA), 6-4, 6-1
Weger (R) def. Nashed (STA), 9-8 (2)
A. Habing (T) def. Kreke (E), 8-4
K. Habing (T) def. Wright (C), 8-0
Volpi (E) def. Weger (R), 8-2
Stephens (M) def. A. Habing (T), 8-6
Hargrave (R) def. Timmons (MF), 8-0
Volpi (E) def. K. Habing (T), 8-2
Stephens (M) def. Hargrave (R), 9-7
Singles No. 3 Bracket
Hannah Hevron (R) def. Emma Petinga (BCC), 6-3, 6-1
Haley Detloff (M) def. Mia Carcasi (C), 6-4, 6-2
Charly Kreke (E) def. Chloe Schmidt (T), 6-3, 7-5
Victoria Madler (MTZ) def. Susie Holley (E), 6-1, 6-0
Anna Greene (STA) def. Isabella Griffiths (MF), 6-4, 7-5
Jada Buehnerkemper (T) def. Isabelle Sutfin (R), 6-2, 6-0
Laura Schmidt (STA) def. Hevron (R), 6-1, 6-0
Deltoff (M) def. C. Kreke (E), 6-4, 6-2
Madler (MTZ) def. Greene (STA), 6-2, 6-0
Buehnerkemper (T) def. Cora Miller (G), 6-1, 6-1
L. Schmidt (STA) def. Detloff (M), 6-0, 6-1
Buehnerkemper (T) def. Madler (MTZ), 6-1, 6-4
Detloff (M) def. Madler (MTZ), 6-1, 6-1
L. Schmidt (STA) def. Buehnerkemper (T), 6-4, 6-3
C. Schmidt (T) def. Carcasi (C), 8-2
Holley (E) def. Griffiths (MF), 8-5
Petinga (BCC) def. C. Kreke (E), 8-6
C. Schmidt (T) def. Hevron (R), 8-5
Miller (G) def. Holley (E), 8-1
Greene (STA) def. Sutfin (R), 8-6
C. Schmidt (T) def. Petinga (BCC), 9-8 (2)
Miller (G) def. Greene (STA), 8-0
Doubles Results
Doubles No. 1 Bracket
Lola Hundman/Ava Rohrig (BCC) def. Grace Gower/Sydney Harmon (R), 6-2, 6-4
Mia Kinkelaar/Ellie Link (STA) def. Hana Qidan/Jasmeet Kaur (MF), 6-0, 6-1
Aila Woomer/Gracie Kroenlein (E) def. Ella Wermert/Kelsey Niemerg (T), 1-6, 6-4, 10-5
Maggie Goetten/Maci Mayhall (C) def. Gabby Kabbes/Katie Wrigley (STA), 6-2, 6-0
Raegan Knepp/Lauren Kottabi (M) def. Makenna Duckwitz/Kristen Armstrong (E), 6-3, 6-3
Katelyn Ridens/Ellie Schaufelberger (G) def. Hundman/Rohrig (BCC), 6-2, 5-7, 10-4
Kinkelaar/Link (STA) def. Woomer/Kroenlein (E), 6-3, 4-6, 10-8
Olivia Hemmen/Anna Probst (T) def. Goetten/Mayhall (C), 7-5, 6-2
Allison Bradford/Audrey Bradford (MTZ) def. Knepp/Kottabi (M), 4-6, 6-0, 10-8
Ridens/Schaufelberger (G) def. Kinkelaar/Link (STA), 6-2, 6-1
Hemmen/Probst (T) def. Al. Bradford/Au. Bradford (MTZ), 6-3, 6-1
Kinkelaar/Link (STA) def. Al. Bradford/Au. Bradford (MTZ), 6-2, 6-3
Hemmen/Probst (T) def. Schaulfelberger/Ridens (G), 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
Wermert/Niemerg (T) def. Qidan/Kaur (MF), 8-0
Woomer/Kroenlein (E) def. Harmon/Gower (R), 8-5
Wermert/Niemerg (T) def. Hundman/Rohrig (BCC), 8-2
Goetten/Mayhall (C) def. Wermert/Niemerg (T), 8-5
Knepp/Kottabi (M) def. Woomer/Kroenlein (E), 8-5
Knepp/Kottabi (M) def. Kabbes/Wrigley (STA), 8-0
Goetten/Mayhall (C) def. Duckwitz/Armstrong (E), 8-4
Doubles Results
Doubles No. 2 Bracket
Lindsey Hevron/Lauren Staller (R) def. Alyssa Rehkemper/Eden Kapp (G), 6-0, 6-0
Peyton Schroeder/Madison Koester (MTZ) def. Allie Ruholl/Chloe Probst (T), 6-2, 3-6, 11-9
Madelyn Brown/Anne Strullmyer (STA) def. Kendyll Schoonover/Cora Hartmann (E), 6-1, 6-4
Isabella Nilles/Briana Skouras (MF) def. Ella Swearingen/Rylan Boggs (STA), 6-2, 6-2
Kaitlyn Parker/Ella Seaman (E) def. Lauren Correll/Olivia Yarber (R), 6-4, 6-1
Francie Kostelnick/Jaden Croke (BCC) def. Tessa Ashley/Kaylie Hutton (C), 6-3, 6-4
Katy Carter/Becca Saxsma (M) def. Hevron/Staller (R), 7-5, 6-4
Brown/Strullmyer (STA) def. Schroeder/Koester (MTZ), 1-6, 6-3, 10-6
Parker/Seaman (E) def. Nilles/Skouras (MF), 7-5, 5-7, 10-8
Josie Drees/Lauren Heuerman (T) def. Kostelnick/Croke (BCC), 6-0, 6-1
Carter/Saxsma (M) def. Brown/Strullmyer (STA), 6-2, 6-4
Drees/Heuerman (T) def. Parker/Seaman (E), N/A
Drees/Heuerman (T) def. Carter/Saxsma (M), 4-6, 6-0, 6-2
Parker/Seaman (E) def. Brown/Strullmyer (STA), 7-5, 6-4
Ruholl/Probst (T) def. Schoonover/Hartmann (E), 8-4
Correll/Yarber (R) def. Swearingen/Boggs (STA), 9-7
Schoreder/Koester (MTZ) def. Rehkemper/Kapp (G), 8-2
Ruholl/Probst (T) def. Hevron/Staller (R), 8-5
Correll/Yarber (R) def. Kostelnick/Croke (BCC), 9-7
Schroeder/Koester (MTZ) def. Correll/Yarber (R), 8-3
Ruholl/Probst (T) def. Nilles/Skouras (MF), 8-5
Nilles/Skouras (MF) def. Ashley/Hutton (C), 8-0
