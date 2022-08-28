St. Anthony Girls Tennis Invitational

St. Anthony's Emily Kowalke returns the ball during a girls' tennis match in the St. Anthony Girls Tennis Invitational on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Effingham High School Tennis Courts.

Emily Kowalke, Liv Hoene, and Laura Schmidt won their respective singles brackets at the St. Anthony Invitational Saturday en route to a team championship.

The Bulldogs finished with 36 1/2 points. They edged Teutopolis, who finished in second, with 32 1/2 points.

Meanwhile, Mt. Zion was third with 26 1/2, Morton was fourth with 25, Greenville was fifth with 24 1/2, and Effingham was sixth with 16 1/2.

In the No. 1 singles bracket, Kowalke earned a bye in the first round, defeated Charleston's Kailee Grough in the second round in straight sets (6-1, 6-0), and defeated Greenville's Paige Mathias in the third round in straight sets (6-0, 6-1).

Kowalke then won the championship match over Mt. Zion's Gadielle Velasco in straight sets (6-0, 6-2).

In the No. 2 singles bracket, Hoene advanced to the championship match before falling to Greenville's Evie Johnson in straight sets (6-4, 6-1).

To get to the finals, Hoene defeated Effingham's Hali Kreke in the first round in straight sets (6-2, 6-1), Robinson's Anna Hargrave in the second round in three sets (5-7, 6-4, 10-8), and then defeated Bloomington Central Catholic's Anna Claire Keller in the third round in straight sets (6-4, 6-2).

Lastly, in the No. 3 singles bracket, Schmidt won after defeating Teutopolis' Jada Buehnerkemper in the finals in straight sets (6-4, 6-3).

Schmidt was the top seed in her bracket and earned a bye in the first round before defeating Robinson's Hanna Hevron in the second round in straight sets (6-3, 6-1) and defeating Morton's Haley Detloff in the third round in straight sets (6-0, 6-1).

As for Buehnerkemper, she advanced to the finals by defeating Robinson's Isabella Sutfir in the first round in straight sets (6-2, 6-0), defeating Greenville's Cora Miller in the second round in straight sets (6-1, 6-1), and defeating Mt. Zion's Victoria Madler in the third round in straight sets (6-1, 6-4).

While the Bulldogs made most of their noise in singles competition, the Lady Shoes made theirs in doubles action.

Teutopolis won the No. 1 doubles bracket and the No. 2 doubles bracket.

In the No. 1 doubles bracket, the duo of Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst earned a bye in the first round, defeated Charleston in the second round in straight sets (7-5, 6-2), defeated Mt. Zion in the third round in straight sets (6-3, 6-1), and defeated Greenville in the finals in three sets (2-6, 6-4, 6-1).

Lastly, in the No. 2 doubles bracket, the team of Josie Drees and Lauren Heuerman earned a bye in the first round also, before defeating Bloomington Central Catholic in the second round in straight sets (6-1, 6-0), Effingham's Kaitlyn Parker and Ella Seaman in the third round, and Morton in the finals in three sets (4-6, 6-0, 6-2).

Below are the results from each bracket, along with team standings.

Team Results

1. St. Anthony, 36.5; 2. Teutopolis, 32.5; 3. Mt. Zion, 26.5; 4. Morton, 25; 5. Greenville, 24.5; 6. Effingham, 16.5; 7. Bloomington Central Catholic, 16; 8. Teutopolis JV, 10; 9. Robinson, 9.5; 10. Charleston, 5.5; 11. Robinson JV, 3; 12. St. Anthony JV, 3; 13. Moroa-Forsyth, 3; 14. Effingham JV, 2.

Individual Results

Singles No. 1 Bracket

Lydia Grieder (M) def. Kailee Gough (C), 3-6, 6-1, 11-9

Julian Hemmen (T) def. Gabriella McCubbin (E), 6-2, 6-2

Paige Mathias (G) def. Shokrea Quidan (MF), 6-1, 6-0

Gadielle Velasco (MTZ) def. Adi Davidson (T), 7-6 (4), 6-1

Lauren Emm (BCC) def. Karli Jones (STA), 6-0, 6-0

Emily Kowalke (STA) def. Grieder (M), 6-1, 6-0

Mathias (G) def. Hemmen (T), 6-0, 3-6, 10-4

Velasco (MTZ) def. Madison Mapes (E), 7-6 (9), 6-1

Emm (BCC) def. Annie List (R), 6-1, 3-6, 10-5

Kowalke (STA) def. Mathias (G), 6-0, 6-1

Velasco (MTZ) def. Emm (BCC), 2-6, 6-4, 10-6

Mathias (G) def. Emm (BCC), 6-1, 6-2

Kowalke (STA) def. Velasco (MTZ), 6-0, 6-2

McCubbin (E) def. Qidan (MF), 8-1

Hemmen (T) def. Gough (C), 8-2

Grieder (M) def. McCubbin (E), 8-1

List (R) def. Davidson (T), 8-4

Mapes (E) def. Jones (STA), 8-0

Singles No. 2 Bracket

Evie Johnson (G) def. Sarah Wright (C), 6-1, 6-0

Kacie Habing (T) def. Evitt Nashed (STA), 6-0, 6-2

Angelina Henderson (MTZ) def. Alexis Weger (R), 6-2, 6-4

Liv Hoene (STA) def. Hali Kreke (E), 6-2, 6-1

Anna Hargrave (R) def. Amanda Habing (T), 7-5, 6-1

Halle Stephens (M) def. Aubra Timmons (MF), 6-0, 6-0

Johnson (G) def. Izzy Volpi (E), 6-4, 7-5

Henderson (MTZ) def. K. Habing (T), 6-2, 6-2

Hoene (STA) def. Hargrave (R), 5-7, 6-4, 10-8

Anna Claire Keller (BCC) def. Stephens (M), 6-1, 6-0

Johnson (G) def. Henderson (MTZ), 6-1, 6-1

Hoene (STA) def. Keller (BCC), 6-4, 6-2

Keller (BCC) def. Henderson (MTZ), 6-3, 6-0

Johnson (G), def. Hoene (STA), 6-4, 6-1

Weger (R) def. Nashed (STA), 9-8 (2)

A. Habing (T) def. Kreke (E), 8-4

K. Habing (T) def. Wright (C), 8-0

Volpi (E) def. Weger (R), 8-2

Stephens (M) def. A. Habing (T), 8-6

Hargrave (R) def. Timmons (MF), 8-0

Volpi (E) def. K. Habing (T), 8-2

Stephens (M) def. Hargrave (R), 9-7

Singles No. 3 Bracket

Hannah Hevron (R) def. Emma Petinga (BCC), 6-3, 6-1

Haley Detloff (M) def. Mia Carcasi (C), 6-4, 6-2

Charly Kreke (E) def. Chloe Schmidt (T), 6-3, 7-5

Victoria Madler (MTZ) def. Susie Holley (E), 6-1, 6-0

Anna Greene (STA) def. Isabella Griffiths (MF), 6-4, 7-5

Jada Buehnerkemper (T) def. Isabelle Sutfin (R), 6-2, 6-0

Laura Schmidt (STA) def. Hevron (R), 6-1, 6-0

Deltoff (M) def. C. Kreke (E), 6-4, 6-2

Madler (MTZ) def. Greene (STA), 6-2, 6-0

Buehnerkemper (T) def. Cora Miller (G), 6-1, 6-1

L. Schmidt (STA) def. Detloff (M), 6-0, 6-1

Buehnerkemper (T) def. Madler (MTZ), 6-1, 6-4

Detloff (M) def. Madler (MTZ), 6-1, 6-1

L. Schmidt (STA) def. Buehnerkemper (T), 6-4, 6-3

C. Schmidt (T) def. Carcasi (C), 8-2

Holley (E) def. Griffiths (MF), 8-5

Petinga (BCC) def. C. Kreke (E), 8-6

C. Schmidt (T) def. Hevron (R), 8-5

Miller (G) def. Holley (E), 8-1

Greene (STA) def. Sutfin (R), 8-6

C. Schmidt (T) def. Petinga (BCC), 9-8 (2)

Miller (G) def. Greene (STA), 8-0

Doubles Results

Doubles No. 1 Bracket

Lola Hundman/Ava Rohrig (BCC) def. Grace Gower/Sydney Harmon (R), 6-2, 6-4

Mia Kinkelaar/Ellie Link (STA) def. Hana Qidan/Jasmeet Kaur (MF), 6-0, 6-1

Aila Woomer/Gracie Kroenlein (E) def. Ella Wermert/Kelsey Niemerg (T), 1-6, 6-4, 10-5

Maggie Goetten/Maci Mayhall (C) def. Gabby Kabbes/Katie Wrigley (STA), 6-2, 6-0

Raegan Knepp/Lauren Kottabi (M) def. Makenna Duckwitz/Kristen Armstrong (E), 6-3, 6-3

Katelyn Ridens/Ellie Schaufelberger (G) def. Hundman/Rohrig (BCC), 6-2, 5-7, 10-4

Kinkelaar/Link (STA) def. Woomer/Kroenlein (E), 6-3, 4-6, 10-8

Olivia Hemmen/Anna Probst (T) def. Goetten/Mayhall (C), 7-5, 6-2

Allison Bradford/Audrey Bradford (MTZ) def. Knepp/Kottabi (M), 4-6, 6-0, 10-8

Ridens/Schaufelberger (G) def. Kinkelaar/Link (STA), 6-2, 6-1

Hemmen/Probst (T) def. Al. Bradford/Au. Bradford (MTZ), 6-3, 6-1

Kinkelaar/Link (STA) def. Al. Bradford/Au. Bradford (MTZ), 6-2, 6-3

Hemmen/Probst (T) def. Schaulfelberger/Ridens (G), 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

Wermert/Niemerg (T) def. Qidan/Kaur (MF), 8-0

Woomer/Kroenlein (E) def. Harmon/Gower (R), 8-5

Wermert/Niemerg (T) def. Hundman/Rohrig (BCC), 8-2

Goetten/Mayhall (C) def. Wermert/Niemerg (T), 8-5

Knepp/Kottabi (M) def. Woomer/Kroenlein (E), 8-5

Knepp/Kottabi (M) def. Kabbes/Wrigley (STA), 8-0

Goetten/Mayhall (C) def. Duckwitz/Armstrong (E), 8-4

Doubles Results

Doubles No. 2 Bracket

Lindsey Hevron/Lauren Staller (R) def. Alyssa Rehkemper/Eden Kapp (G), 6-0, 6-0

Peyton Schroeder/Madison Koester (MTZ) def. Allie Ruholl/Chloe Probst (T), 6-2, 3-6, 11-9

Madelyn Brown/Anne Strullmyer (STA) def. Kendyll Schoonover/Cora Hartmann (E), 6-1, 6-4

Isabella Nilles/Briana Skouras (MF) def. Ella Swearingen/Rylan Boggs (STA), 6-2, 6-2

Kaitlyn Parker/Ella Seaman (E) def. Lauren Correll/Olivia Yarber (R), 6-4, 6-1

Francie Kostelnick/Jaden Croke (BCC) def. Tessa Ashley/Kaylie Hutton (C), 6-3, 6-4

Katy Carter/Becca Saxsma (M) def. Hevron/Staller (R), 7-5, 6-4

Brown/Strullmyer (STA) def. Schroeder/Koester (MTZ), 1-6, 6-3, 10-6

Parker/Seaman (E) def. Nilles/Skouras (MF), 7-5, 5-7, 10-8

Josie Drees/Lauren Heuerman (T) def. Kostelnick/Croke (BCC), 6-0, 6-1

Carter/Saxsma (M) def. Brown/Strullmyer (STA), 6-2, 6-4

Drees/Heuerman (T) def. Parker/Seaman (E), N/A

Drees/Heuerman (T) def. Carter/Saxsma (M), 4-6, 6-0, 6-2

Parker/Seaman (E) def. Brown/Strullmyer (STA), 7-5, 6-4

Ruholl/Probst (T) def. Schoonover/Hartmann (E), 8-4

Correll/Yarber (R) def. Swearingen/Boggs (STA), 9-7

Schoreder/Koester (MTZ) def. Rehkemper/Kapp (G), 8-2

Ruholl/Probst (T) def. Hevron/Staller (R), 8-5

Correll/Yarber (R) def. Kostelnick/Croke (BCC), 9-7

Schroeder/Koester (MTZ) def. Correll/Yarber (R), 8-3

Ruholl/Probst (T) def. Nilles/Skouras (MF), 8-5

Nilles/Skouras (MF) def. Ashley/Hutton (C), 8-0

