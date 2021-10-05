Hardly breaking a sweat, the St. Anthony girls golf team dominated at the Class 1A Sectional at Auburn on Monday.
The Bulldogs fired a final score of 323, winning by 51 strokes over Charleston and 52 shots over Quincy (Notre Dame) to advance to the program's first state tournament since 2017.
Senior Ellie Wegman was the low individual for St. Anthony, carding a 79.
Wegman started her day even-par through five holes before bogeying the sixth and eighth holes to finish the front nine with a two-over-par 38.
Once she moved to the back nine, though, Wegman found herself in a bind, bogeying four of her first five holes and finishing with a six-over-par 41.
Wegman was the only Bulldogs' golfer to score in the 70s.
Junior Lauren Schwing and senior Nina Hakman each fired rounds of 81, while freshman Addie Krouse shot an 82.
Schwing started her round with a double bogey on the first hole. However, she regrouped and shot a four-over-par 40 on the front with a birdie on the sixth hole.
Hakman started her day two-under-par through the first five holes before bogeying the sixth. She ended up shooting a one-under-par 35 on the front but, like most of her teammates, struggled on the back, shooting a 46.
Lastly, for Krouse, it was the opposite, as she ended up playing better on the back nine than the front.
She shot a four-over-par 39 on the back and a seven-over-par 43 on the front.
The other two scores that didn't count were junior Maddy Brummer's 104 and sophomore Allison Green's 113.
St. Anthony had the third-best score out of all the sectional champions, behind Chicago Latin's 318 and Mt. Carmel's 311. Rockford (Boylan Catholic) was fourth with a 325.
Class 1A State starts Friday at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur and concludes on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.