Neither the ranking next to the name nor the record itself fazed the Saint Anthony girls basketball team on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs led wire-to-wire against Neoga, defeating the No. 10-ranked team in Class 1A — on their home court — 60-49.
What head coach Aaron Rios was happier about, though, was the fact that his team played a full four-quarter game, something that they’ve struggled at doing this season, with the first half providing a much-needed jolt.
”We came out and played well in the first half, but like I’ve said all season, it’s four quarters,” Rios said. “They made a run in that third quarter, but the thing about our veteran leadership is that we made a run after they made a run, and then in the fourth quarter, we played really good defense.
”Those are things that we worked on after the holiday, and it’s helped us from a confidence perspective.”
Saint Anthony led 20-9 after the first quarter and 34-16 at the break, with Lucy Fearday — their primary post player — struggling to find her footing through the first 16 minutes.
Despite taking Fearday out of the game early, though, the Indians’ struggles still loomed large as they couldn’t figure out how to stop Saint Anthony’s guards.
The trio of Riley Guy, Grace Karolewicz, and Anna Faber combined to score 29 of the team’s 34 first-half points. Karolewicz and Faber had six, while Guy totaled 17, doing most of her damage in the first quarter. Guy scored 12 points in the opening frame to help seize momentum early.
Overall, the first quarter proved to be Neoga’s downfall, as it seemed that all the Bulldogs could do was continue to make shot after shot.
”They came out fired up and ready to go, and that first quarter was a huge difference in the game,” Neoga head coach Kim Romack said. “You can’t come out and let a team score that many and expect to be able to beat a good team in the end if you give them that many in the beginning.”
Saint Anthony didn’t play a better quarter than the first the rest of the night, either.
However, what the Bulldogs did do was continue to build their lead more and more to the point where a late surge that Neoga had wouldn’t matter. The Indians outscored Saint Anthony 33-24 in the second half, with Sydney Richards leading the way. Richards scored 19 of her game-high 31 points during the final 16 minutes and received high praise from Rios after the game.
”I was telling her mom that from 12-15-feet, she’s a beast. Consistency-wise, I think she’s shooting almost 50 percent from the field,” Rios said. “Free throws; she’s up there as well. We were going to play our 1-3-1 tonight no matter what, and I’ve been feeling really good about how we’ve been in that 1-3-1. But, also tonight, we had to make adjustments because she got it going.
”Then, when we went to a man-to-man, she wasn’t making as many buckets, so those adjustments made sense.”
Richards wasn’t the only post player to take control in the latter stages of the contest, though.
After struggling in the first half, Fearday looked like her dominant self in the second, most notably in the fourth quarter, where she scored 11 points.
Fearday was the third Saint Anthony player to reach double-figures in scoring. She finished with 15 points, while Guy had a team-best 19, and Karolewicz added 14. Karolewicz scored the bulk of her points in the second half, with eight, even though her best moment came at the end of the first half.
Moments after Neoga’s Sydney Hakman drilled a 3-pointer to make it a 31-16 game, Karolewicz responded by coming down the court and making a long-range try herself that sent Saint Anthony into the locker room ahead by 18 points.
Karolewicz smiled as she jogged off the floor before her coaches and teammates congratulated her.
”She made the three, and I didn’t want to go into halftime like that,” Karolewicz said. “Riley was actually behind me, calling for the ball the whole time, and I just went up there and shot because when I was warming up, I was hot from right there.”
UP NEXT
Saint Anthony improves to 14-8 and 4-1 in the National Trail Conference ahead of Monday’s first round of the NTC Tournament at Cowden-Herrick, while Neoga falls to 16-4 and 4-1 in the conference.
The Bulldogs are the No. 3 seed heading into Monday and take on the No. 6 seed South Central at 1 p.m., while the Indians — who are the No. 2 seed — play the No. 7 seed, North Clay, at 11:30 a.m. Neoga does have a tune-up game beforehand, as the Indians play Warrensburg-Latham in the NTC/CIC Shootout Saturday at Altamont. That game starts at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.