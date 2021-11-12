Dates are out for the Tom Bryant 20th Memorial Basketball Shooting and Fundamentals Camp.
The camp is on Sunday, Dec. 5 and 12, at the Enlow Center at St. Anthony High School. The camp runs from 9-11 for Grades K-2 and 11:15-1:15 for Grades 3-6.
Led by St. Anthony coaches and players, the camp is an annual event for boys and girls to have fun and learn the fundamentals of basketball.
Registration is $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the camp. All proceeds fund the Tom Bryant Scholarships.
For more information, contact Anita Baker at (217) 663-5061.
