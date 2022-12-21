Ticket information is out for the 2023 Boys National Trail Conference Tournament at Altamont High School.
The tournament takes place from Monday, January 23, to Saturday, January 28, 2023.
Season ticket holders only will be available to purchase tickets for the entire tournament starting on Tuesday, January 17, at 9 a.m. The price is $49 per seat.
Non-season ticket holders will be available to purchase tickets for the entire tournament starting on Wednesday, January 18, at 9 a.m., and individual sessions will be available on Thursday, January 19, at 9 a.m. The price is $7.00 per session.
If you have any further questions, please get in touch with the high school office at (618) 483-6193.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.