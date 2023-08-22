EFFINGHAM — Effingham High School varsity season and reserved section home football tickets will be sold in the Effingham High School office on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Season tickets are $16 and reserved section football tickets are $20. Varsity season and reserved football ticket sales will close at 3 p.m. on Sept. 1.
In addition, any senior citizen, 65 or older, can pick up a “Senior Pass,” which allows free admission to all Effingham Unit 40 regular season athletic contests. These senior passes are available in the high school office.
We also have family passes on sale in the high school office. These passes are for immediate family members who are still living at home. Admission is good to junior high and high school regular season contests only. These passes are good for high school football, junior and high school basketball and high school and junior high volleyball regular season contests.
The cost for this pass is $75.
