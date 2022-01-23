GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Central 44, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 41
South Central defeated WSS, 44-41, in a Girls National Trail Conference Tournament consolation bracket semifinal Thursday.
Brooklyn Garrett led the Lady Cougars (12-10) with 18 points, while Brooke Cowger had eight, Taegan and Laney Webster, six, Halle Smith, four, and Ryleigh Swartzlander, two.
Meanwhile, for the Hatchets (8-15), Ella Kinkelaar had 23 points, Morgan Mathis had 12, and Ellie Wittenberg had six.
Mount Carmel 36, Newton 26
Newton fell to Mt. Carmel, 36-26, in the Little Illini Conference Tournament consolation championship game Thursday.
Ava Kessler led the Lady Eagles (9-14) with nine points, 11 rebounds, and five steals. Camryn Martin had five points. Elley Bennett and Sydney Dobbins had four points. Amber Russell had three points and eight rebounds, and Alexis Hetzer had one point and five rebounds.
Teutopolis 52, Triad 33
Teutopolis defeated Triad, 52-33, in the Highland Tournament Thursday.
Kaitlyn Schumacher led the Lady Shoes (13-6) with 21 points, on 9-of-12 shooting, with eight rebounds and five steals. Zoe Cremens had 11 points, on 3-of-6 shooting, with three rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Emily Konkel had eight points, on 4-of-8 shooting, with four rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Izzy Hardiek had seven points, 3-of-6 shooting, with three rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Katie Kremer had two points, on 1-of-2 shooting, with one rebound. Grace Tegeler had two points, on 1-of-3 shooting, with two rebounds, two steals, and four assists, and Chloe Probst had one point, on 0-of-1 shooting.
Tri-County 62, Cumberland 58
Cumberland fell to Tri-County, 62-58, in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Zoe Mitchell and Abbie Becker led the Lady Pirates (17-5) with 15 points. Katelyn Shoemaker had 11 points. Jadalyn Sowers had 10 points. Saige Carr had five points, and Paige Dittamore had two points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 44, Villa Grove 29
Cumberland defeated Villa Grove, 44-29, on Thursday night.
Gavin Hendrix led the Pirates (9-11, 3-2 LPC) with 14 points. Jaxon Boldt had nine points. Wiley Peters had eight points. Maddox McElravy and Blake McMechan had four points. Elijah McElravy had three points, and Galen Martinez had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.