Teutopolis 17, Olney Richland County 3
Teutopolis defeated Olney Richland County, 17-3, Thursday.
Cade Buehnerkemper and Garrett Gaddis had two hits, while Mitch Jansen, Kayden Althoff, Luke Koester, Logan Roepke, Dylan Pruemer, Joey Ruholl, Caleb Siemer, Derek Konkel, and Conner Siemer had one. Konkel hit a double and Roepke hit a triple.
Champaign Central 11, Altamont 1
Altamont fell to Champaign Central, 11-1, Thursday.
Tyler Robbins, Wyatt Phillips, and Kaidyn Miller had two hits, while Jared Hammer had one.
South Central 12, Dieterich 2
Dieterich fell to South Central, 12-2, Thursday.
Chase Thompson and Andrew Magnus had three hits, Aidan Dodson had two, and Anthony Buonaura, Beau Jolliff, Spencer Johannes, and Brody Markley had one. Dodson, Johannes, and Buonaura hit doubles, and Jolliff hit a home run.
As for the Movin’ Maroons, Noah Dill had two hits, while Austin Ruholl, Dane Curry, and Sam Hardiek had one.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Newton 4
WSS defeated Newton, 5-4, Thursday.
Gavan Wernsing, Jordan Wittenberg, Graham Kasey, and Colin Kinkelaar had hits. Kinkelaar drove in two runs, while Wittenberg, Kasey, and Brody Beals drove in one.
Kasey and Austin Wittenberg pitched for the Hatchets. Kasey threw five innings and allowed four hits, one earned run, and four walks with nine strikeouts; Austin threw two innings and allowed four hits, three earned runs, and one walk.
As for the Eagles, Isaac Flowers and Mason Mulvey had two hits, while Carder Reich, Gage Reynolds, Owen Mahaffey, and Daniel Spiker had one. Reynolds hit a double.
Cumberland 3, Arcola 2
Cumberland defeated Arcola, 3-2, Thursday.
Bryant Weber had two hits, while Maddox McElravy, Wyatt Jackson, and Blake McMechan had one.
Sawyer Keyser and McElravy pitched for the Pirates. Keyser threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, two unearned runs, and five walks with seven strikeouts; McElravy pitched 1 2/3 innings and struck out five.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 12, Martinsville 2
CHBC defeated Martinsville, 12-2, Thursday.
Jacob Doty had four hits, Quaid Schalanser had two, and Carson Evans, Silas Buzzard, Wyatt Rueff, Conner Nowitzke, and Gage Lorton had one. Lorton hit a double.
Neoga 4, Mulberry Grove 2
Neoga defeated Mulberry Grove, 4-2, Thursday.
Will O’Dell and Ryan Koester had two hits, while Malachi Staszak and Quintin Richards had one. Staszak hit a double.
Luke Romack and Brady Reynolds pitched for the Indians. Romack threw four innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, and one walk with seven strikeouts; Reynolds threw three innings and allowed five hits, no earned runs, and one walk with four strikeouts.
Teutopolis 13, Robinson 10
Teutopolis defeated Robinson, 13-10, Thursday.
Erin Althoff, Emily Konkel, Daischa Piedra, and Courtney Gibson had three hits, Dani Sarchet and Olivia Copple had two, and Kaylee Niebrugge had one. Althoff hit two doubles, Piedra, Gibson, and Konkel hit one, and Piedra hit a home run.
Dieterich 11, Ramsey 1
Dieterich defeated Ramsey, 11-1, Thursday.
Kaitlyn Boerngen and Brittney Niemerg had two hits, while Lucie Jansen, Eva Meinhart, Estella Meinhart, Ruby Westendorf, and Megan Bierman had one. Boerngen, Jansen, and Estella Meinhart hit doubles. Brittney Niemerg hit a triple and a home run.
Newton 5, Charleston 0
Newton defeated Charleston, 5-0, Thursday.
Addy O’Dell and Allie Stanley had two hits, while Lexie Grove, Kayla N. Kocher, Ava Kessler, and Avery Mulvey had one.
Kocher also pitched. She threw seven innings and allowed five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
South Central 13, Altamont 2
South Central defeated Altamont, 13-2, in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday.
Taegan Webster had three hits and an RBI. Brooklyn Garrett had one hit, a double, and one RBI. Laney Webster had two hits, including a double and three RBIs. Lily Malone had two hits and two RBIs. Jaylyn Michel had two hits and two RBIs. Halle Smith had two hits and two RBIs. Ella Watwood had an RBI, and Kyra Swift had an RBI.
As for the Lady Indians, Ellie McManaway had three hits, including a double and a triple. Peyton Osteen had one hit and an RBI. Bailey Teasley had two hits. Grace Lemke had one hit, and Lanie Tedrick had one hit and an RBI.
South Central 16, Wayne City 0
South Central defeated Wayne City, 16-0, in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.
Taegan Webster had three hits and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Swift had one hit, a double, and four RBIs. Ryleigh Swartzlander had an RBI. Brooklyn Garrett had one hit and an RBI. Laney Webster had two hits, a double and a triple, and one RBI. Lily Malone had two hits, including a home run and four RBIs. Jaylyn Michel had one hit, and Halle Smith had one hit and an RBI.
Laney Webster and Smith combined to throw a no-hitter, as well.
Lawrenceville 7, Clay City North Clay 3
Clay City North Clay fell to Lawrenceville, 7-3, Thursday.
Morgan Hance had three hits, two runs, one triple, and three stolen bases. Kirstin Allen had two hits, one triple, and one RBI. Chelsea Beck had one hit, one double, and one RBI, and Gracie Barber had one hit.
Hance also pitched. She threw seven innings and allowed one earned run and five walks with 11 strikeouts.
Martinsville 7, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 6
CHBC fell to Martinsville, 7-6, Thursday.
Birgen Schlanser and Kylie Doty had three hits. Macee Rodman, Marissa Summers, and Koda Colman had two, and Honora Reed had one. Doty hit a double.
St. Anthony 5, Teutopolis 4
St. Anthony defeated Teutopolis, 5-4, Thursday.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman (S) defeated Kolten Tabbert (T) 6-4, 6-0. Evan Mossman (S) defeated Josh Habing (T) 6-3, 6-0. Aiden Tegler (S) def. Colin Habing (T) 6-3, 6-3. Ethan Thoele (T) defeated Matt Herzing (S) 6-1, 6-2. Carter Davidson (T) def. Bryant Mossman (S) 6-3, 6-1, and Roberto Valdez (S) def. Myles Stortzum (T), 7-6, 6-7, 1-0 (10-6).
In doubles matches, Tabbert and Thoele (T) defeated Tegler and Henry Kemme (S) 8-6. Manaye and Evan Mossman (S) defeated Josh and Colin Habing (T) 8-0, and Davidson and Oliver Lee (T) defeated Valdez and Herzing (S) 8-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.