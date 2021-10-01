VOLLEYBALL
St. Anthony 2, Teutopolis 0
St. Anthony volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Teutopolis on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-23.
St. Anthony (15-5) had contributions from Anna Faber (one kill, one block, and 27 assists), Elizabeth Kabbes (two aces), Andrea Rudolphi (one kill), Abbi Hatton (three kills), Ada Rozene (13 kills and one ace), Lucy Fearday (11 kills and two aces), and Maddie Kibler (two kills and one ace).
Teutopolis had contributions from Taylor Beuker (one dig and one kill), Jaden Deters (one dig and four kills), Sydnee Huber (two blocks and three digs), Lilly Jansen (one dig, one kill, and one ace), Emily Konkel (four blocks, seven digs, one ace, and one assist), Molly Pals (four digs, two kills, and one ace), Tia Probst (three blocks, one dig, and three assists), Kaitlyn Schumacher (four blocks and two kills), Macy Swingler (three digs and two aces), Sara Swingler (two digs, one ace, and four assists), and Summer Wall (15 digs and one kill).
Altamont 2, Dieterich 0
Altamont volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Dieterich on Thursday.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-17.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (12 digs, 28 assists, and four kills), Ada Tappendorf (10 digs, one block, and seven kills), Ella Ruffner (eight digs, one ace, one block, and nine digs), Lauren Walker (three digs and one ace), Della Berg (two digs and three kills), Madison Splechter (two digs and one ace), Briana Hassebrock (four digs and six kills), Brinna Grunloh (two digs), Alyvia Wills (one dig and three kills), and Kadence Wolff (two digs).
Dieterich had contributions from Kaitlyn Boerngen (one kill and five digs), Emily Hall (two kills and one block), Alli Schmidt (six assists and one dig), Breanna Shull (one assist and five digs), Olivia Brummer (one kill and six digs), and Marli Michl (six kills, one assist, and six digs).
Taylorville 2, Effingham 0
Effingham volleyball fell to Taylorville in straight sets on Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts lost the first set 25-19 and the second 25-23.
Effingham (7-14, 1-7 Apollo Conference) had contributions from Bria Beals (five kills and one block), Brueklyn Belcher (two kills and one block), Kennedy Sowell (four kills, one block, and three digs), Krista Phillips (one kill, one assist, one ace, one block, and one dig), Lexi Chrappa (eight kills and 12 digs), Mattie Angel (10 assists, one ace, and four digs), Sawyer Althoff (one assist and 12 digs), Sidney Donaldson (two kills, one block, and three digs), and Tori Budde (10 assists and one dig).
Newton 2, Robinson 0
Newton volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Robinson on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-23.
Newton (16-3) had contributions from Brooke Schafer (one ace, three kills, seven assists, two blocks, and five digs), Laney Hemrich (one ace and one dig), Emma Rauch (one ace and one kill), Jenna Ochs (one ace, one block, and two digs), Emma Oldham (four kills and three digs), Brooke Johnson (two kills, two assists, and nine digs), Ava Kessler (one assist, four blocks, and two digs), Elley Bennett (eight digs), and Amber Russell (four digs).
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 2, Neoga 0
Neoga volleyball picked up a straight-set win over CHBC on Thursday.
The Indians won the first set over the Bobcats 25-22 and the second 25-22.
Neoga had contributions from Sydney Richards (11 digs, six kills, and one block), Sydney Hakman (five digs and one ace), Andrea Burcham (three digs, 10 assists, and three blocks), Ella Shuler (tow digs, nine assists, three kills, one ace, and one block), Avery Fearday (five digs, two kills, and one ace), Gracie Gresens (one dig, four kills, one ace, and one block), Klowee Conder (two kills), and Allison Worman (four blocks, four kills).
CHBC (6-13) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (five kills and four digs), Raechelle Kelly (one kill, five assists, and four digs), Gracie Heckert (three kills, two aces, and seven digs), Madison Wojcik (two kills, three assists, and one dig), Marissa Summers (one kill, two aces, and five digs), Karlee Smith (three kills and one dig), Kaycie Stefanski (two assists, one block, and two digs), Aspen Rehkemper (one kill and two digs), and Kyleigh Wallace (one assist).
Cumberland 2, Villa Grove 0
Cumberland volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Villa Grove on Thursday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-14 and the second set 25-19.
Cumberland (20-5) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (one assist and nine digs), Kennedy Stults (two assists, two kills, four aces, and seven digs), Kendyn Syfert (10 kills, one block, one ace, and five digs), Carly Thornton (19 assists, two kills, and three aces), Mackenzie Taylor (six kills, one ace, and four digs), Zoe Mitchell (three kills, two blocks, and one dig), and Ashton Coleman (two kills).
GIRLS TENNIS
Newton 8, Mt. Carmel 1
Newton tennis defeated Mt. Carmel 8-1 on Thursday.
In singles matches, Emily Probst defeated Camryn Strine 3-6, 6-0, 10-6. Jessilyn Hall defeated Maleah Armstrong 6-1, 6-2. Jean Lin defeated Hope Lane 6-4, 6-0. Kaitlyn Olmstead defeated 6-2, 6-2. Avery Zumbahlen defeated Ashleigh Hedge 6-4, 6-1, and Grace Warfel defeated Elizabeth Hefner 6-3, 6-1.
Then, in doubles matches, Lin and Olmstead defeated Mackenzie Sanders and Hedge 6-4, 7-5, and Zumbahlen and Warfel defeated Lane and Hefner 6-3, 6-2.
Casey-Westfield 6, Effingham 3
Effingham tennis fell to Casey-Westfield 6-3 on Thursday.
In singles matches, Madison Mapes defeated Sydney Carr 7-6, 1-6, 10-7. Aila Woomer defeated Addysen McDaniel 6-0, 6-0, and Izzy Volpi defeated Mackenzie Herlinger 6-1, 6-0.
FALL BASEBALL
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 11, Cisne 4
BSE picked up an 11-4 win over Cisne on Thursday.
The Bombers had contributions from Adam Atwood (1-for-4 with an RBI), Brady Maxey (1-for-2 with a double), Wyatt Chandler (4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs), Dalton Myers (2-for-3 with four RBIs), Wyatt Forbes (2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs), Lukas Miller (3-for-4), and Nick Nelson (2-for-3).
Dieterich 21, Woodlawn 6
Dieterich baseball defeated Woodlawn 21-6 on Thursday.
The Movin' Maroons had contributions from Noah Dill (2-for-2 with four runs and two RBIs), Garrett Niebrugge (3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs), and Pete Britton (3-for-4 with three runs, a triple, and five RBIs). Austin Ruholl, Jaxon Funneman, Sam Hardiek, Jackson Holste, and Lucas Westendorf all had two RBIs, as well.
