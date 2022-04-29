St. Anthony 7, Effingham 2
St. Anthony defeated Effingham, 7-2, Thursday.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow (Effingham) defeated Manaye Mossman (St. Anthony) 6-2, 6-0. Evan Mossman (St. Anthony) defeated Blayne Pals (Effingham) 6-2, 6-0. Aiden Tegeler (St. Anthony) defeated Tyler Nohren (Effingham) 6-0, 6-1. Adam Rudibaugh (St. Anthony) defeated Preston Siner (Effingham) 6-0, 6-0. Henry Kemme (St. Anthony) defeated Evan Pryor (Effingham) 6-0, 6-0, and Isaac McDonald (St. Anthony) defeated Ross Schaefer (Effingham) 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals (Effingham) defeated Tegeler and Rudibabaugh (St. Anthony) 7-6 (1), 6-7 (4), 10-6. Kemme and McDonald (St. Anthony) defeated Nohren and Siner (Effingham) 6-2, 6-1, and Matt Herzing and Roberto Valdes (St. Anthony) defeated Pryor and Schaefer (Effingham) 6-3, 6-2.
Mattoon 6, Teutopolis 3
Teutopolis fell to Mattoon, 6-3, Thursday.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert lost 4-6, 2-6. Josh Habing lost 4-6, 0-6. Colin Habing won 7-6, 6-1. Carter Davidson lost 6-7, 3-6. Hayden Jansen lost 2-6, 3-6, and Oliver Lee won 7-6, 6-7, 1-0 (7).
In doubles matches, Tabbert and Ethan Thoele lost 0-6, 1-6. Colin and Josh Habing won 6-1, 6-2, and Davidson and Kendall Schmidt lost 2-6, 1-6.
St. Anthony 8, Altamont 2
St. Anthony defeated Altamont, 8-2, Thursday at Bulldog Field.
Abbi Hatton had three hits, while Cameran Rios, Hailey Niebrugge, and Lucy Fearday also had hits. Hatton hit a double.
Sydney Kibler pitched for the Bulldogs. She threw seven innings and allowed two hits, two runs — one earned — and one walk with 12 strikeouts.
As for the Lady Indians, Sophia Pearcy had both hits.
Grace Lemke pitched for Altamont. She threw six innings and allowed six hits, eight runs — four earned — and two walks with 11 strikeouts.
Highland 11, Teutopolis 1
Teutopolis fell to Highland, 11-1, Thursday.
Emily Konkel had two hits, and Estella Mette had one. Konkel hit a home run.
Newton 10, Robinson 0
Newton defeated Robinson, 10-0, Thursday.
Lexie Grove had three hits, Addy O’Dell had two, and Bailee Frichtl, Kayla N. Kocher, Ava Kessler, and Allie Stanley had one. Grove hit two doubles, Frichtl hit one, and Kocher hit a triple.
Cumberland 13, Mattoon 12
Cumberland defeated Mattoon, 13-12, Thursday.
Libby McGinnis had three hits, Zoe Mitchell, Sage Carr, and Kendyn Syfert had two, and Avery Donsbach, Chaney Thornton, Taylor Tolen, and Isabel Martinez had one. Donsbach hit a double, while McGinnis hit two home runs, and Carr and Thornton hit one.
Woodlawn 13, North Clay Clay City 0
North Clay Clay City fell to Woodlawn, 13-0, Thursday.
Kirstin Allen had Clay City’s only hit.
South Central 3, Oblong 0
South Central defeated Oblong, 3-0, Thursday.
Taegan Webster had three hits – including a double and a home run – and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Swift had one hit and an RBI. Laney Webster had one hit. Lily Malone had one hit. Halle Smith had one hit, and Kyra Swift had one hit.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 17, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
WSS defeated CHBC, 17-0, Thursday.
Natalie Hayes had three hits, Ella Kinkelaar and Karlie Bean had two hits, and Maddy Pfeiffer, Ava Richards, Sam Hayes, Ellie Wittenberg, Kaylynn Carey, and Alaira Friese had one hit. Carey and Kinkelaar hit doubles, Friese hit a triple, and Bean hit a home run.
As for the Bobcats, Macee Rodman and Karlee Smith had hits.
Mattoon 4, Teutopolis 1
Teutopolis fell to Mattoon, 4-1, Thursday.
Sam Bushur, Cade Buehnerkemper, Ben Goeckner, Mitch Althoff, and Caleb Siemer had hits for the Wooden Shoes.
Bushur and Goeckner pitched for Teutopolis. Bushur threw four innings and allowed five hits, four runs – three earned – and one walk with three strikeouts; Goeckner pitched two innings and allowed two hits.
Dieterich 4, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
Dieterich defeated CHBC, 4-0, Thursday.
Pete Britton had two hits, while Noah Dill, Garrett Niebrugge, Jaxon Funneman, Sam Hardiek, and Kaden Iffert had one hit. Niebrugge had one double, and Britton had two doubles.
Niebrugge pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with 15 strikeouts; Britton pitched 1/3 of an inning and struck out one batter.
As for the Bobcats, Carson Evans had one hit.
North Clay 6, Altamont 4
Altamont fell to North Clay, 6-4, Thursday.
Kaidyn Miller had two hits, while Nathan Stuemke, Mason Robinson, Jared Hammer, Kienon Eirhart, and Dillan Elam had one hit. Elam hit a double.
As for the Cardinals, Carson Burkett and Layton Dawkins had two hits, while Collyn Ballard, Holden Clifton, Brady Ingram, Bryton Griffy, Dakota Weidner, and Donnie Zimmerman had one hit. Ballard hit a triple.
Newton 9, Robinson 2
Newton defeated Robinson, 9-2, Thursday.
Carder Reich, Isaac Flowers, Mason Mulvey, and Mason Schafer had two hits, while Ben Meinhart, Gage Reynolds, Gus Bierman, and Dalton Baltzell had one hit. Schafer had two doubles, while Mulvey had one. Flowers hit a home run.
Vandalia 4, Brownstown St. Elmo 3
BSE fell to Vandalia, 4-3, Thursday.
Adam Atwood had one hit. Brady Maxey had one hit and an RBI. Dalton Myers had one hit, a double. Wyatt Chandler had one hit and two RBIs. Nick Nelson had one hit, and Cade Schaub had one hit.
