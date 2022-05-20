Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.