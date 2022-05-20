St. Anthony 9, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
St. Anthony defeated CHBC, 9-0, Thursday in a Class 1A Regional Semifinal.
Colton Fearday, Eli Levitt, Brock Fearday, and Beau Adams had two hits, while Eli Link, Samuel Link, and Will Hoene had one hit. Adams, Brock and Colton Fearday, and Samuel Link hit doubles, while Brock Fearday added a triple.
Levitt and Brody Niebrugge pitched for the Bulldogs. Levitt threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts; Niebrugge pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out three batters.
North Clay 11, Cisne 0
North Clay defeated Cisne, 11-0, Thursday in a Class 1A Regional Semifinal.
Donnie Zimmerman, Layton Dawkins, and Bryton Griffy had two hits, while Collyn Ballard, Holden Clifton, and Dakota Weidner had one hit. Griffy hit two doubles, Ballard hit a triple, and Clifton and Weidner hit home runs.
Clifton and Carson Burkett pitched for the Cardinals. Clifton threw three innings, allowing one hit and striking out five, while Burkett pitched two frames.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 10, Tri-County 0
WSS defeated Tri-County, 10-0, Thursday in a Class 1A Regional Semifinal.
Tyler Wetherell and Jordan Wittenberg had two hits, while Austin Wittenberg, Graham Kasey, and Carter Chaney had one hit. Jordan Wittenberg hit a double, and Wetherell hit a home run.
Kasey also pitched for the Hatchets. He threw six innings and allowed three hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts.
South Central 5, Red Hill 2
South Central defeated Red Hill, 5-2, Thursday in a Class 1A Regional Semifinal.
Ethan Watwood and Brandt Hiestand had two hits, while Chase Thompson and Spencer Johannes had one hit. Watwood hit a double and a triple, and Hiestand hit a double.
Anthony Buonaura and Aidan Dodson pitched for the Cougars. Buonaura threw six innings and allowed four hits, two runs — one earned — and three walks with five strikeouts. Dodson pitched one inning and struck out two batters.
Central A&M 3, Cumberland 1
Cumberland fell to Central A&M, 3-1, Thursday in a Class 1A Regional Semifinal.
Libby McGinnis had three hits, Taylor Tolen and Isabel Martinez had two hits, and Avery Donsbach had one hit. Martinez hit a double, and Tolen hit a triple.
Martinez also pitched for the Lady Pirates. She threw seven innings and allowed four hits, three runs — none earned — and two walks with five strikeouts.
