BASEBALL
Teutopolis 4, Mt. Zion 3
Teutopolis defeated Mt. Zion, 4-3, Thursday.
Caleb Siemer had the game-winning double that drove in Garrett Gaddis.
Sam Bushur, Cade Buehnerkemper, Dylan Pruemer, and Gaddis all collected two hits, while Caleb Bloemer joined Siemer with one. Pruemer and Bushur also hit doubles.
Bushur started for the Wooden Shoes. He threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, and four walks with four strikeouts.
Buehnerkemper and Gaddis this relieved him. Buehnerkemper pitched 4 1/3 inning and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and five walks with two strikeouts; Gaddis pitched one inning and allowed one walk while striking out one.
St. Anthony 4, Salem 1
St. Anthony defeated Salem, 4-1, Thursday.
Beau Adams, Colton Fearday, Angelo Mendella, Brock Fearday, and Brady Hatton had hits. Mendella hit a home run.
Hatton and Max Koenig pitched for the Bulldogs. Hatton threw five innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, and four walks with four strikeouts; Koenig pitched two innings and allowed one walk with two strikeouts.
Altamont 10, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
Altamont defeated CHBC, 10-0, Thursday.
Tyler Robbins had three hits, Nathan Stuemke, Kienon Eirhart, and Logan Cornett had two hits, and Mason Robinson, Dillan Elam, and Wyatt Phillips had one hit. Cornett had one double, and Robbins had two doubles.
Aden McManaway pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed four hits, no runs, and one walk, with five strikeouts, while Mason Winn pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed one walk with one strikeout.
As for the Bobcats, Quaid Schlanser, Clayton Wojcik, Gage Lorton, and Wyatt Rueff had hits. Rueff hit a double.
Newton 5, Lawrenceville 2
Newton defeated Lawrenceville, 5-2, Thursday.
Carder Reich and Mason Mulvey had two hits, while Ben Meinhart, Isaac Flowers, Mason Schafer, Gage Reynolds, and Gus Bierman had one hit. Reich hit a double, and Schafer hit a home run.
Reich also pitched for the Eagles. He threw seven innings and allowed three hits, two runs — one earned — and one walk with 14 strikeouts.
North Clay 6, Charleston 2
North Clay defeated Charleston, 6-2, Thursday.
Collyn Ballard had two hits, while Donnie Zimmerman, Brady Ingram, Logan Fleener, and Dakota Weidner had one hit. Ballard hit a double.
Zimmerman and Bryton Griffy pitched for the Cardinals. Zimmerman threw five innings and allowed two hits, one unearned run, and one walk with four strikeouts; Griffy pitched two innings and allowed two hits, one unearned run, and two walks with two strikeouts.
Tuscola 13, Cumberland 2
Cumberland fell to Tuscola, 13-2, Thursday.
Maddox McElravy and Wyatt Jackson had hits for the Pirates.
SOFTBALL
Newton 10, Lawrenceville 0
Newton defeated Lawrenceville, 10-0, Thursday.
Addy O’Dell had four hits, Amber Russell had three hits, Bailee Frichtl and Ava Kessler had two hits, and Emma Kidwell and Avery Mulvey had one hit. Mulvey hit a double, O’Dell hit a triple, and Kessler hit a home run.
Kayla Kocher and Amelia Collins pitched for the Lady Eagles. Kocher threw five innings and allowed two hits and one walk with five strikeouts; Collins pitched one inning and allowed one walk with two strikeouts.
South Central 19, Neoga 6
South Central defeated Neoga, 19-6, Thursday.
Kyra Swift had one hit. Kaitlyn Swift and two hits. Brooklyn Garrett had five hits — including a double — and three RBIs. Laney Webster had three hits and an RBI. Lily Malone had two hits — including a double — and three RBIs. Jaylyn Michel had one hit and two RBIs. Ella Watwood had four hits — including a double — and three RBIs. Abi Shuler had two RBIs. Bryleigh Timmons had one hit, and Halle Smith had one hit and two RBIs.
As for Neoga, Andrea Burcham had one hit, a double, and two RBIs. Audrey Kepp had an RBI. Trista Moore had two hits — including a triple. Avery Fearday had one hit. Haylee Campbell had two hits — including a double — and three RBIs. Caitlyn Sparling had two hits, and Kadie Becker had one hit.
Sullivan 3, Cumberland 2
Cumberland fell to Sullivan, 3-2, Thursday.
Sage Carr had two hits, while Zoe Mitchell, Avery Donsbach, Kendyn Syfert, Isabel Martinez, and Jadalyn Sowers had one hit.
Callie Lewis pitched for the Lady Pirates. She threw six innings and allowed seven hits, three unearned runs, and two walks with seven strikeouts.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Anthony 8, Mattoon 1
St. Anthony defeated Mattoon, 8-1, Thursday.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman defeated Tejas Zala, 6-3, 6-2. Aiden Tegeler defeated Ty Eastin, 6-2, 6-0. Adam Rudibaugh defeated Josiah Donaldson, 6-0, 6-0. Isaac McDonald defeated Will Pullen, 1-6, 6-4, 11-9, and Roberto Valdes defeated Noah Lange, 6-0, 6-3.
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler defeated Zala and Ethan Bahney, 6-1, 6-3. Rudibaugh and Evan Mossman defeated Eastin and Donaldson, 6-3, 6-1, and Henry Kemme and McDonald defeated Pullen and Lange, 6-1, 6-2.
Newton 6, Mt. Carmel 3
Newton defeated Mt. Carmel, 6-3, Thursday.
In singles matches, Ben Street defeated Eli Bertram, 6-0, 7-6 (6). Gianvito Romito defeated Andrew Goldman, 6-1, 1-6, 1-0 (6). Luke Weber defeated Ivan Holt, 7-5, 3-3, and Kayden Schackmann defeated Jimmy Lin, 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street defeated Tobi Pauli and Bertram, 6-2, 6-2, and Weber and Schackmann defeated Goldman and Lin, 6-4, 6-1.
Teutopolis 9, Paris 0
Teutopolis defeated Paris, 9-0, Thursday.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert won, 1-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-7). Ethan Thoele won, 6-3, 7-5. Josh Habing won, 6-1, 6-2. Colin Habing won, 6-3, 6-4. Carter Davidson won, 6-1, 6-1, and Hayden Jansen won, 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6).
In doubles matches, Tabbert and Thoele won, 6-4, 7-5. Josh and Colin Habing won, 6-2, 6-3, and Oliver Lee and Kendall Schmidt won, 6-2, 6-2.
