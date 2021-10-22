VOLLEYBALL
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Martinsville 0
SEB defeated Martinsville in straight sets to win the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament Thursday.
The Eagles won the first set 25-13 and the second 25-15.
SEB had contributions from Laney Baldridge (nine kills, two assists, one ace, 13 digs, and one block), Kinley Carson (one dig), Peyton Garrard (two kills, 18 assists, five aces, and 10 digs), Morgan Hall (nine kills and 10 digs), Lillian Nolen (one kill, one assist, one ace, and one dig), Shelby Sasse (one kill and seven digs), Lydia Smith (two kills and one ace), Anna Stine (two digs), and Audrey Wilhour (four digs).
Mulberry Grove 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 1
CHBC lost to Mulberry Grove in the fifth-place match of the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament Thursday.
The Bobcats lost the first set 25-23, won the second 25-9, and lost the third 13-2.
CHBC (8-20) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (14 kills, four aces, one block, and 12 digs), Raechelle Kelly (two aces, 11 assists, and five digs), Gracie Heckert (three kills, two aces, and six digs), Madison Wojcik (two kills, one ace, seven assists, and four digs), Marissa Summers (two kills, two aces, and five digs), Karlee Smith (two kills and one dig), Kaycie Stefanski (one assist and one dig), Aspen Rehkemper (five aces and eight digs), Kyleigh Wallace (one kill, three assists, one block, and one dig).
Centralia 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis volleyball fell to Centralia in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Shoes lost the first set 25-13 and the second 25-11.
Teutopolis had contributions from Taylor Beuker (one kill), Jaden Deters (three digs and one kill), Sydnee Huber (two digs and one kill), Emily Konkel (two digs and one kill), Tia Probst (three digs, one kill, and four assists), Danielle Probst (one assist), Sara Swingler (two digs and one assist), Macy Swingler (six digs), and Summer Wall (five digs).
St. Anthony 2, North Clay 0
St. Anthony volleyball defeated North Clay in straight sets Thursday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-8.
St. Anthony (23-7, 6-2 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Anna Faber (one kill, one ace, and 22 assists), Addie Wernsing (four aces), Andrea Rudolphi (four kills), Abbi Hatton (four kills, one ace, and two blocks), Ada Rozene (five kills, two aces, and three blocks), Lucy Fearday (10 kills and one block), and Maddie Kibler (one kill, two aces, and one block).
South Central 2, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 0
South Central volleyball defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-14.
South Central (25-6) had contributions from Halle Smith (15 kills, two aces, and six digs), Zada Reynolds (two kills, nine assists, two aces, and three digs), Sierra Arnold (two aces, five digs, and one block), Olivia Brauer (one kill, 12 assists, and three digs), Brooklyn Garrett (two kills, two aces, and 10 digs), Brooke Cowger (six kills, one ace, and three digs), and Emma Runge (one dig).
Newton 2, Paris 0
Newton defeated Paris in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-11 and the second 25-12.
Newton (29-6) had contributions from Elley Bennett (three aces and 12 digs), Laney Hemrich (two aces and one dig), Avery Mulvey (one ace and two digs), Jayda Weidner (one ace, one assist, and one dig), Jenna Ochs (one ace, seven kills, one block, and two digs), Brooke Johnson (six kills, one block, and six digs), Ava Kessler (three kills), Gracie Smithenry (two kills and one dig), Emma Rauch (two kills), Cierrah Utley (two kills and one dig), Brooke Schafer (22 assists and two digs), and Amber Russell (one dig).
Neoga 2, Robinson 0
Neoga defeated Robinson in straight sets Thursday.
The Indians won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-14.
Neoga had contributions from Andrea Burcham (six digs, eight assists, and two kills), Sydney Hakman (six digs), Sydney Richards (four digs, five kills, two aces, and four blocks), Klowee Conder (three digs and one kill), Ella Shuler (three digs, eight assists, and two kills), Avery Fearday (one dig and one ace), Gracie Gresens (one dig, two kills, one ace, and three blocks), and Allison Worman (six kills and four blocks).
Cumberland 2, Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond) 0
Cumberland volleyball defeated ALAH in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-21 and the second 27-25.
Cumberland (25-7) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (three assists, one kill, and 12 digs), Kennedy Stults (four kills, one ace, and eight digs), Kendyn Syfert (four kills, one block, and six digs), Carly Thornton (18 assists, three kills, three blocks, two aces, and four digs), Mackenzie Taylor (one assist, five kills, and seven digs), Zoe Mitchell (five kills, four blocks, one ace, and five digs), and Ashton Coleman (two kills).
