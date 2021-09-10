FALL BASEBALL
Altamont 10, Mulberry Grove 0
Altamont defeated Mulberry Grove in five innings Thursday.
The Indians won 10-0, behind eight hits and a strong outing from Jared Hammer on the mound.
At the plate, Mason Robinson went 2-for-4 with three runs and one RBI, and Kienon Eirhart went 3-for-3 with a double, one run, and two RBIs. Logan Cornett and Wyatt Phillips added doubles, while Tyler Robbins had a triple, as well.
Meanwhile, on the mound, Hammer threw five innings, allowing two hits and no earned runs, while striking out seven batters.
Christ Our Rock Lutheran 5, Brownstown (St. Elmo) 4
BSE dropped a game to Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Thursday.
The Bombers lost 5-4.
BSE (5-4) had contributions from Adam Atwood (1-for-3), Brady Maxey (2-for-4 with a double, triple, and four RBIs), Dalton Myers (1-for-2 with a double), Wyatt Forbes (1-for-3), Wyatt Stine (1-for-3), and Lukas Miller (1-for-3).
On the mound, Jarrett Pasley threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up five runs and seven hits while striking out three batters and walking two.
St. Anthony 5, Neoga 3
St. Anthony downed Neoga 5-3 on Thursday.
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the third and fourth innings combined after trailing 2-0 after the first.
Beau Adams went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI for St. Anthony (8-2, 4-1 National Trail Conference), while Will Hoene, Brody Niebrugge, Colton Fearday, Eli Levitt, and Brock Jansen all recorded hits, too.
Meanwhile, for Neoga (2-6, 1-5 National Trail Conference), Brady Reynolds went 2-for-4 with one run, while Will O'Dell, Kaden Young, Luke Rowack, Ryan Koester, and Bryar Hennesay also collected hits.
Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) 11, Ramsey 0
BCCH picked up an 11-0 win over Ramsey on Thursday.
The Bobcats' top-four hitters in the lineup collectively went 9-13 with seven runs and eight RBIs.
Silas Buzzard went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for BCCH (5-2); Clayton Wojcik went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs; Quaid Schlanser went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, and Wes Radloff went 2-for-3 with one run and three RBIs.
CROSS-COUNTRY (BOYS)
Effingham 25, St. Anthony 31
Effingham boys cross-country defeated St. Anthony on Thursday at Effingham Community Park.
The Flaming Hearts won 25-31, placing first, third, fourth, eighth, and ninth.
Andrew Donaldson placed first with a time of 16:51, while Adam Flack was third at 18:08, Garrett Wagoner fourth at 18:34, Jon Perry eighth at 20:13, and Aaron Hill ninth at 20:36.01.
For St. Anthony, the Bulldogs placed second, fifth, sixth, seventh, and 11th.
Griffen Elder was second at 17:04, Conlan Walsh fifth at 18:56, Aidan Braunecker sixth at 19:08, Gio Buccio seventh at 19:30, and Nick Wiedman 11th at 20:20.
The other boys' time for Effingham came from Payton Bushue, who finished at 22:04.
Meanwhile, for St. Anthony, other boys' times came from Max Sager (21:30), Calvin Sudkamp (21:52), and Sam Deters (23:25).
Newton Cross Country Meet
Teutopolis boys cross country competed at the Newton XC Meet on Thursday.
Senior Devon Probst was the Wooden Shoes' best finisher, crossing at 18:49 to finish 14th. Senior Jackson Vonderheide finished 16th at 19:02; freshman Oliver Lee 18th at 19:17; junior Joseph Lee 23rd at 20:12; freshman Luke Dennis 25th at 20:12, and senior Toby Isley 29th at 20:55.
CROSS-COUNTRY (GIRLS)
Effingham 15, St. Anthony 41
Like the boys, the Effingham girls also defeated St. Anthony Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts won 15-41, with first, second, third, fourth, and fifth-place finishes.
Jessica Larson finished first at 20:36.06; Kayleigh Koester second at 21:49; Haddie Hill third at 22:10; Allison Miller fourth at 23:06 and Morgan Springer fifth at 23:07.
For St. Anthony, the Bulldogs placed sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 11th.
Emma Helmink was sixth at 23:40, Ava Faber seventh at 23:58, Taylor Miller eighth at 24:22, Macy Rietz ninth at 25:32, and Grace Niebrugge 11th at 26:57.
The other girls' times for Effingham came from Audrey Wagoner (25:32) and Gracie Eaton (29:41).
Meanwhile, for St. Anthony, the other girls' time came from Keri Goeckner (30:44).
Newton Cross Country Meet
Teutopolis girls cross-country competed at the Newton XC Meet on Thursday.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Vahling was the Lady Shoes' best finisher, crossing at 22:43 to finish 10th, while senior Katie Kingery was 12th at 23:43.
VOLLEYBALL
Newton 2, Edwards County 0
Newton defeated Edwards County on Thursday in straight sets.
The Lady Eagles won the first 25-22 and the second 25-19.
Newton (7-2) had contributions from Brooke Johnson (three aces, five kills, two assists, and three digs), Jayden Weidner (one ace and one dig), Ava Kessler (three kills, one assist, and two blocks), Brooke Schafer (three kills, 13 assists, and three digs), Emma Oldham (three kills and one dig), Faith Shull (two kills and one block), Jenna Ochs (two kills, one assist, one block, and two digs), Elley Bennett (five digs), Laney Hemrich (five digs), and Amber Russell (three digs).
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 2, Sandoval 0
CHBC picked up its third win of the season on Thursday.
The Bobcats defeated Sandoval in straight sets, winning the first 25-13 and the second 25-10.
CHBC (3-3) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (six kills, nine aces, three assists, and one dig), Gracie Heckert (three kills, three aces, five assists, and one dig), Madison Wojcik (three aces, three assists, and three digs), Marissa Summers (three kills, two assists, and one dig), Ruby Stuckemeyer (one kill), Karlee Smith (four kills), Kaycie Stefanski (one kill, two aces, one assist, and two digs), and Aspen Rehkemper (one assist and three digs).
South Central 2, North Clay 1
South Central picked up a three-set win over Clay City on Thursday.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-14, lost the second 25-23, and won the third 25-21.
South Central (5-1) had contributions from Halle Smith (19 kills, one ace, and 10 digs), Zada Reynolds (seven assists, two aces, and four digs), Sierra Arnold (one ace and 16 digs), Olivia Brauer (13 assists, four digs, and one block), Brooklyn Garrett (three kills and six digs), Sidney Shumate (one assist), Brooke Cowger (five kills, one assist, two digs, and three blocks), and Emma Jenne (four kills and four blocks).
Decatur LSA 2, Cumberland 0
Cumberland fell to Decatur LSA on Thursday.
The Lady Pirates lost the first set 25-22 and the second 25-20.
Cumberland (9-2) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (nine digs), Kennedy Stults (two assists, two kills, two aces, and four digs), Kendyn Syfert (four kills, two blocks, one ace, and seven digs), Katelyn Shoemaker (one kill and one dig), Carly Thornton (12 assists, three kills, one ace, and six digs), Mackenzie Taylor (three kills and 12 digs), Zoe Mitchell (three kills, two blocks, and two digs), and Ashton Coleman (one kill).
SOCCER
Mt. Zion 4, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion 4-0 on Thursday.
"They came out aggressive and took shots on us from outside the 18-yard box most of the night," Flaming Hearts head coach Weston Peno said. "We played a phenomenal defensive game but could not get numbers up to possess past the midfield. Our defense was led by Brandon Duncan with a large number of saves tonight.
"Though we continue to see losses, our numbers and loss gaps are improving. I believe our team will find a breakthrough and begin to turn things around. We improve by leaps and bounds every time we play."
Newton 6, Robinson 1
Newton soccer picked up a 6-1 win over Robinson on Thursday.
Carder Reich had five goals, pushing his total to 28 on the season, while Luke Weber had one goal.
Gage Reynolds, Weber, and Danny Visoso all had one assist, as well.
Newton improves to 7-1 and 2-0 in the Little Illini Conference with the win.
BOYS GOLF
Altamont 157, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 185, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 238
Altamont defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran and WSS in a triangular on Thursday.
The Indians came in with a team score of 157, while CORL had a 185 and WSS a 238.
Avery Jarhaus was the low individual, with a 35. Kevin Hall shot a 37, Tyler Stonecipher a 39, and Alec Jarhaus a 46 to round out the other three scores.
Max Runge (48) and Zeke Rippetoe (58) were the other scores that didn't count.
For WSS, Rylan Rincker shot a 52 to lead the team, while Briar Smith shot a 55, James Porter a 64, and Brody Hendrickson a 67.
Jack Holland (68) and Henry Vonderheide (69) were the other scores that didn't count.
Charleston 163, Mahomet-Seymour 179, Effingham 185
Effingham fell to Charleston and Mahomet-Seymour in a triangular match Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts fired a score of 185. Charleston won the match with a 163, while Mahomet-Seymour carded a 179.
Jett Volpi was the low individual for Effingham, with a 43. Ethan Ritz was second with a 44, David Splechter third with a 48, and Nick Burgess and Joe Matteson tied for fourth after shooting 50. The lone score that didn't count was Colby Haynes' 56.
Effingham falls to 2-4 in matches this season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Newton 5, Casey-Westfield 2
Newton girls tennis picked up a win over Casey-Westfield on Thursday.
Emily Probst, Jean Lin, and Kaitlyn Olmstead all won their singles matches. Probst defeated Emily Sherwood 6-4, 7-5; Lin defeated Sydney Carr 6-1, 6-1, and Olmstead defeated Addysen McDaniel 6-0, 6-1.
Meanwhile, in doubles action, the duo of Lin and Olmstead defeated Carr and McDaniel 6-2, 6-2, while Grace Warfel and Avery Zumbahlen defeated Caitlyn Cox and Ellie Shull 6-2, 6-1.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Anthony 172, Tuscola 221, Villa Grove 273
St. Anthony girls golf defeated Tuscola, Villa Grove, and Salt Fork in a quad match on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won with a 172, while Tuscola had a 211 and Villa Grove a 273. Salt Fork did not have enough players for a team score.
Ellie Wegman led St. Anthony with a 38, while Nina Hakman shot 40, Addie Krouse 45, and Maddie Brummer 49. The other scores that the Bulldogs didn't count were Allison Green's 52 and Mia Schwing's 63.
