BASEBALL
North Clay 13, Effingham 7
Effingham defeated North Clay, 13-7, Thursday.
Jack Harper and Max Hardiek had two hits for the Hearts (5-6), while Kaiden Nichols, Camden Raddatz, Quest Hull, Myles Maxedon, Joe Matteson, and Evan Waymoth had one hit. Matteson, Harper, and Nichols hit doubles, while Harper added a home run.
Gauge Massey, Nichols, Raddatz, Andrew Donaldson, Brayden Pals, and Max Nelson all pitched for Effingham.
Massey threw three innings and allowed six hits, four runs — three earned — and three walks with one strikeout. Nichols pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, two runs, and one walk with three strikeouts. Raddatz pitched and allowed three runs — one earned — and two walks. Donaldson pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and two walks. Pals pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and two walks, with one strikeout, and Nelson pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed one walk.
Meanwhile, for the Cardinals (13-1), Brady Ingram had three hits; Collyn Ballard, Carson Burkett, Dakota Weidner, and Bryton Griffy had two hits, and Donnie Zimmerman had one hit. Ballard, Weidner, and Zimmerman hit one double, Burkett hit two doubles, and Ingram and Weidner hit home runs.
Burkett, Holden Clifton, Zimmerman, and Griffy pitched for North Clay. Burkett went two innings and allowed five hits, four earned runs, and one walk with two strikeouts. Clifton went three innings and allowed one hit and one walk with four strikeouts. Zimmerman went one inning and allowed three hits and three unearned runs with two strikeouts, and Griffy went one inning, striking out two batters.
Teutopolis 17, Dieterich 0
Teutopolis defeated Dieterich, 17-0, Thursday.
Caleb Siemer and Garrett Gaddis had two hits for the Wooden Shoes (7-5), while Cade Buehnerkemper, Jonathan Kemme, Derek Konkel, Brayden Gaddis, Joey Niebrugge, and Dylan Pruemer had one hit. Kemme and Konkel hit doubles.
Pruemer and Evan Waldhoff pitched for Teutopolis. Pruemer went three innings, allowing two hits, no runs, and one walk with three strikeouts; Waldhoff pitched one inning and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Meanwhile, for the Movin' Maroons (2-12), Noah Dill, Pete Britton, and Kaden Iffert collected hits.
Dill and Britton also pitched. Dill went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, 10 runs — four earned — and one walk with three strikeouts; Britton pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, seven runs — four earned — and two walks with four strikeouts.
Newton 6, Marshall 1
Newton defeated Marshall, 6-1, Thursday.
Isaac Flowers and Gage Reynolds had two hits for the Eagles (10-3), while Ben Meinhart, Mason Mulvey, Mason Schafer, Max Meinhart, and Dalton Baltzell had one hit. Mulvey and Schafer had one double, while Flowers had two doubles.
Carder Reich pitched for Newton. He went seven innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, and two walks with 11 strikeouts.
South Central 13, Greenville 4
South Central defeated Greenville, 13-4, at GCS Ballpark Thursday.
Aidan Dodson had three hits for the Cougars (8-3), while Beau Jolliff and Andrew Magnus had two hits, and Chase Thompson, Anthony Buonaura, Ethan Dunn, Ethan Watwood, and Spencer Johannes had one hit. Dunn, Buonaura, Thompson, and Jolliff hit one double, while Dodson hit two doubles.
Dodson, Johannes, and Buonaura pitched for South Central. Dodson threw three innings and allowed two hits, four unearned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts; Johannes pitched three innings and allowed two hits with two strikeouts, and Buonaura pitched one inning with two strikeouts.
Neoga 7, Cumberland 2
Neoga defeated Cumberland, 7-2, Thursday.
Will O'Dell and Malachi Staszak had two hits for the Indians (4-7), while Kaden Young, Trey Sheehan, Quintin Richards, Kaden Will, and Bryar Hennesay had one hit.
Luke Romack and Hennesay pitched for Neoga. Romack went three innings and allowed four hits, one earned run, and two walks with two strikeouts; Hennesay went four innings and allowed one hit and one run — zero earned — with eight strikeouts.
Meanwhile, for the Pirates (5-5), Maddox McElravy had two hits, while Gavin Hendrix and Blake McMechan had one hit. McElravy hit one double.
Mason Tipsword and Zach Buescher pitched for Cumberland. Tipsword went four innings and allowed four hits, five earned runs, and two walks with two strikeouts; Buescher went three innings and allowed five hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Altamont 11, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
Altamont defeated CHBC, 11-0, Thursday.
Ellie McManaway and Bailey Teasley had two hits for the Lady Indians (6-9, 2-0 National Trail Conference), while Grace Lemke, Julianna Berg, Adria Denton, and Brianna Grunloh had one hit. McManaway and Denton hit doubles, while Lemke, Berg, and Teasley hit home runs.
Teasley also pitched for Altamont. She threw five innings and allowed no hits or runs and one walk with 14 strikeouts.
Hutsonville Palestine 2, Dieterich 1
Dieterich fell to Hutsonville Palestine, 2-1, Thursday.
Megan Bierman had two hits for the Movin' Maroons (3-10). Bierman hit two doubles.
Kaitlyn Boerngen pitched for Dieterich. She went seven innings and allowed three hits, two unearned runs, and two walks with six strikeouts.
Newton 16, Marshall 5
Newton defeated Marshall, 16-5, Thursday.
Addy O'Dell, Amber Russell, Allie Stanley, and Ava Kessler had two hits for the Lady Eagles (10-5), while Camryn Martin, Kayla Kocher, Lexie Grove, Emma Kidwell, and Avery Mulvey had one hit. Kessler, Kocher, Mulvey, Stanley, and Grove hit doubles, while Russell hit a home run.
Kocher, Kidwell, and Mulvey pitched for Newton. Kocher threw three innings and allowed one hit, and one earned run with four strikeouts; Kidwell pitched one inning and allowed two hits, two runs — one earned — and three walks with one strikeout, and Mulvey pitched for two innings and allowed three hits, two runs — one earned — and one walk with four strikeouts.
Cumberland 16, Neoga 4
Cumberland defeated Neoga, 16-4, Thursday.
Zoe Mitchell had three hits for the Lady Pirates (6-6), while Sage Carr, Avery Donsbach, and Taylor Tolen had two hits, and Libby McGinnis, Kendyn Syfert, and Jadalyn Sowers had one. Mitchell, McGinnis, Carr, and Sowers hit one double, and Donsbach hit two doubles.
Isabel Martinez and Callie Lewis pitched for Cumberland. Martinez threw four innings and allowed two hits, one unearned run, and three walks, with two strikeouts; Lewis pitched three innings and allowed four hits, three runs — one earned — with two strikeouts.
Meanwhile, for the Indians (1-6), Andrea Burcham had three hits, Haylee Campbell had two, and Audrey Kepp, Avery Fearday, Klowee Conder, and Kadie Becker had one hit.
