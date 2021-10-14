VOLLEYBALL
Newton 2, Richland County 0
Newton volleyball defeated Richland County in straight sets Thursday to win the Little Illini Conference championship.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-17.
Newton (22-6) had contributions from Brooke Schafer (two aces, three kills, 27 assists, and one dig), Jayda Weidner (two aces and two digs), Jenna Ochs (two aces, eight kills, two blocks, and one dig), Brooke Johnson (10 kills, one assist, and five digs), Emma Rauch (six kills and three digs), Ava Kessler (five kills), Gracie Smithenry (two kills and three digs), Elley Bennett (two assists and seven digs), Amber Russell (one assist and two digs), and Laney Hemrich (one dig).
Cumberland 2, Blue Ridge 0
Cumberland volleyball defeated Blue Ridge in straight sets on Thursday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-23.
Cumberland (24-6) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (two assists and 10 digs), Kennedy Stults (two assists, three kills, one block, three aces, and seven digs), Kendyn Syfert (one assist, four kills, one block, and four digs), Carly Thornton (14 assists, four kills, one block, one ace, and four digs), Mackenzie Taylor (five kills, two blocks, and eight digs), Zoe Mitchell (one assist and six kills), and Ashton Coleman (one assist and three kills).
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour in straight sets on Thursday.
The Hearts lost the first set 25-8 and the second 25-20.
Effingham had contributions from Ali Davis (one assist and one dig), Bria Beals (four digs), Brueklyn Belcher (two kills and two digs), Kennedy Sowell (three kills, two assists, and two digs), Krista Phillips (two kills and one assist), Lexi Chrappa (six kills, one block, and four digs), Mattie Angel 9five assists and two digs), Megan Ballman (one kill and four digs), Sidney Donaldson (one kill), and Tori Budde (six assists).
