SOCCER
Newton 3, St. Anthony 1
Newton defeated St. Anthony 3-1 on Thursday.
The Eagles had two goals from Carder Reich and one from Luke Weber. Reich, Weber, and Nick Brody all had assists, too.
For the Bulldogs, Adam Brandenburger scored the lone goal on a pass from Kevin Gonzalez.
The win pushes Newton to 12-1 on the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Cumberland 2, Cerro Gordo 0
Cumberland volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Cerro Gordo Thursday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-13 and the second 25-16.
Cumberland (17-5) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (one ace and nine digs), Kennedy Stults (one assist, three kills, one block, five aces, and four digs), Kendyn Syfert (six kills, two aces, and two digs), Grace Myers (one dig), Carly Thornton (13 assists, three kills, three blocks, and two digs), Mackenzie Taylor (two assists, three kills, two aces, and three digs), Zoe Mitchell (two kills and three blocks), and Ashton Coleman (one kill and one block).
Newton 2, Lawrenceville 0
Newton volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Lawrenceville on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-9 and the second 25-13.
Newton (14-3) had contributions from Elley Bennett (two aces and 12 digs), Brooke Johnson (two aces, seven kills, and five digs), Brooke Schafer (one ace, one kill, 16 assists, and five digs), Jayden Weidner (one ace, one assist, and two digs), Jenna Ochs (seven kills and one block), Ava Kessler (four kills), Emma Oldham (three kills and two digs), Avery Mulvey (two assists), Amber Russell (one assist and three digs), Laney Hemrich (four digs), and Allie Stanley (three digs).
Neoga 2, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 1
Neoga picked up a three-set win over SEB on Thursday.
The Indians won the first set 25-10, lost the second 25-19, and won the third 25-17.
Neoga had contributions from Ella Shuler (10 digs, two kills, 10 assists, and two aces), Sydney Hakman (16 digs and one ace), Andrea Burcham (five digs, two kills, nine assists, two aces, and three blocks), Avery Fearday (six digs and nine kills), Klowee Conder (10 digs and three kills), Gracie Gresens (four kills, two aces, and four blocks), Allison Worman (two kills and two blocks), and Haylee Campbell (one kill and three blocks).
St. Anthony 2, Patoka 0
St. Anthony volleyball defeated Patoka in straight sets on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-13.
St. Anthony (13-5) had contributions from Anna Faber (two blocks and 25 assists), Elizabeth Kabbes (one ace), Addie Wernsing (two kills), Abbi Hatton (six kills and one ace), Addi Nuxoll (one kill), Ada Rozene (eight kills and five blocks), Lucy Fearday (eight kills, one ace, and one block), and Maddie Kibler (three kills and two blocks).
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Anthony 8, Mt. Zion 1
St. Anthony girls tennis defeated Mt. Zion 8-1 on Thursday.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke won 6-4, 6-0. Ali Adams won 6-1, 6-3. Laura Schmidt won 6-1, 6-1. Grace Karolewicz won 6-0, 6-0. Madelyn Brown won 6-2, 6-1, and Annie Strullmyer won 7-5, 7-6.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Kowalke and Adams won 6-3, 6-1, while Schmidt and Karolewicz won 6-2, 6-1.
Richland County 9, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Richland County 9-0 on Thursday.
In singles matches, Lydia Kull fell to Grayce Burgener 6-4. Eden Wendling fell to Evie Porter 7-5. Madison Mapes fell to Abigail Atwood 6-4. Aila Woomer fell to Claire Uhl 6-1. Izzy Volpi fell to McKenna Snider 6-1, and Gracie Kroenlein fell to Chloe McKinney 6-3.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Kull and Woomer fell to Burgener and Potter 3-6, 6-4, 10-2. Wendling and Kroenlein fell to Atwood and Uhl 6-3, 6-1, and Mapes and Volpi fell to Snider and Jillian Bettis 6-3, 6-3.
BOYS GOLF
Altamont 149, Ramsey 169
Altamont defeated Ramsey in a match Thursday.
Kevin Hall shot 35, Tyler Stonecipher shot 36, Avery Jarhaus shot 38, and AJ Kopplin shot 40. The scores that The Indians didn't count were Alec Jarhaus' 45 and Zeke Rippetoe's 49.
Altamont improves to 19-3-1 in matches this season with the win.
Teutopolis 184, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 218
Teutopolis defeated WSS 184-218 on Thursday.
The Wooden Shoes' scores came from Ethan Thoele (43), Bennett Thompson (45), Adam Lustig (46), and Hayden Jansen (50). Brody Thoele (50) and Peyton Tegler (52) were the two scores not to count toward the team total.
Meanwhile, for the Hatchets, Nathaniel Gracey shot 49, while Rylan Rincker shot 52, Briar Smith 55, and Brody Hendrickson 57. Clayton Carey (62), Silas Hortenstine (64), and Jack Holland (65) were the scores not to count toward the team total.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Anthony 193, Effingham 211, Mattoon 220
St. Anthony girls golf won a triangular on Thursday.
Lauren Schwing was the low individual, carding a 44. Ellie Wegman shot a 47, Nina Hakman shot a 48, and Allison Green shot a 54. The scores that didn't count toward the total were Sydney Kibler's 63 and Mia Schwing's 63.
As for Effingham, Marah Kirk shot a 48 to finish as the team's low individual, while Ella Niebrugge shot 53, Anna Hirtzel 54, and Elena Niebrugge 56. The scores that didn't count were Marissa Allie's 59 and Coraline Ohnesorge's 62.
FALL BASEBALL
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 5, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 3
BSE defeated CHBC 5-3 in the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament Thursday.
The Bombers had contributions from Adam Atwood (2-for-4 with one run and one RBI), Brady Maxey (2-for-3 with one double and two RBIs), Wyatt Forbes (3-for-3 with one run), and Nick Nelson (2-for-3 with one run, one double, and one RBI).
As for the Bobcats, Silas Buzzard went 2-for-4 with one run, and Quaid Schlanser went 2-for-4 with one run and two RBIs.
Teutopolis 4, Altamont 1
Teutopolis baseball defeated Altamont on Thursday.
The Wooden Shoes won 4-1.
Luke Koester went 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI, while Logan Roepke had a double and went 1-for-2 with two runs.
For the Indians, Mason Robinson went 2-for-4 with a double, while Tyler Robbins went 3-for-3.
On the mound, Cade Buehnerkemper, Ben Goeckner, and Caleb Siemer combined to allow nine hits and one earned run while striking out six and walking one.
