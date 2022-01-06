GIRLS BASKETBALL
Robinson 48, Cumberland 37
Cumberland fell to Robinson on Thursday night.
The Lady Pirates lost 48-37.
Zoe Mitchell led Cumberland (14-4) with 12 points. Jadalyn Sowers had nine points. Sage Carr had five points. Katelyn Shoemaker and Abbie Becker had four points, and Paige Dittamore had three points.
Brownstown/Saint Elmo 56, Mount Olive 13
BSE defeated Mount Olive on Thursday night.
The Bombers won 56-13.
Lexi Seabaugh led BSE (8-11) with 15 points. Laney Baldrige had 11 points. Audrey Wilhour had eight points. Avery Myers and Natelly Beal had six points. Sydney Stine had four points, and Jayna Ireland, Jaide Wilhour, and Anna Stine had two points.
Mattoon 50, Teutopolis 44
Teutopolis fell to Mattoon on Thursday night.
The Lady Shoes lost 50-44.
Izzy Hardiek led Teutopolis (11-4) with 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting with 13 rebounds, one steal, and one block. Kaylee Niebrugge had 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and one steal. Emily Konkel had 13 points with five rebounds, one steal, and two blocks, and Grace Tegeler had four points on 1-of-7 shooting with one rebound.
Saint Anthony 68, Shelbyville 33
Saint Anthony defeated Shelbyville on Thursday night at the Enlow Center.
The Bulldogs won 68-33.
Lucy Fearday led Saint Anthony (12-8) with 30 points. Riley Guy had 14 points. Grace Karolewicz had 11 points. Abbi Hatton had six points. Stacie Vonderheide had three points, and Anna Faber and Adysen Rios had two points.
Newton 48, Lawrenceville 24
Newton defeated Lawrenceville on Thursday night.
The Lady Eagles won 48-24.
Ava Kessler led Newton (7-12, 2-3 Little Illini Conference) with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Camryn Martin had 13 points and five rebounds. Lilly Kessler had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Addy O'Dell had three points. Karasyn Martin had two points. Alexis Hetzer had two points and four rebounds. Elley Bennett had one point and four rebounds, and Sydney Dobbins had one point and four rebounds.
Head coach Brad Harris recorded his 150th win at Newton with the victory.
Neoga 45, Sullivan 29
Neoga defeated Sullivan on Thursday night.
The Indians won 45-29.
Haylee Campbell and Avery Fearday led Neoga (15-2) with 12 points. Sydney Richards had eight points. Trista Moore had six points. Allison Worman had four points. Sydney Hakman had two points, and Allison Sampson had one point.
