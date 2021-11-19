GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont 61, Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 30
Altamont stayed undefeated after a win over Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) Thursday.
The Lady Indians defeated the Hatchets 61-30.
Grace Nelson paced Altamont (2-0, 1-0 NTC) with 37 points, while Peyton Osteen had 15.
Meanwhile, for WSS (0-2, 0-1 NTC), Morgan Mathis led the team with 10.
WSS
5
6
13
6
—
30
ALT
16
10
21
14
—
61
WSS (30) - Kinkelaar 9, Wittenberg 2, Hayes 2, Weeden 5, Richards 2, Mathis 10. FG 11, FT 6-11, F 15. (3-pointers: Kinkelaar, Weeden. Fouled out: none)
ALT (61) - Pearcy 2, Boehm 2, P. Osteen 15, K. Osteen 1, Nelson 37, Klien 2, Reardon 2. FG 21, FT 15-21, F 15. (3-pointers: P. Osteen 2, Nelson 2. Fouled out: none)
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 32, Litchfield 27
BSE picked up a win over Litchfield Thursday.
The Bombers won 32-27.
Laney Baldrige had a team-high 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting with five rebounds, three assists, and four steals for BSE (1-1). Audrey Wilhour had nine points on 4-of-9 shooting with one rebound, one assist, and three steals. Lexi Seabaugh finished with seven points on 2-of-11 shooting with three rebounds, one steal, and one blocked shot. Jayna Ireland finished with four points on 2-of-4 shooting with two rebounds, and Natelly Beall finished with two points on 1-of-3 shooting with six rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
LIT
2
4
13
8
—
27
BSE
9
7
9
7
—
32
LIT (27) - Rentz 3, Guinn 9, Diveley 11, Boston 4. FG 11, FT 2-5, F 13. (3-pointers: Diveley 3. Fouled out: Braasch)
BSE (32) - Wilhour 9, Baldrige 10, Beall 2, Seabuagh 7, Ireland 4. FG 12, FT 7-14, F 14. (3-pointers: Baldrige. Fouled out: Baldrige)
Cumberland 59, Edwards County 42
Cumberland stayed undefeated after a win over Edwards County Thursday.
The Lady Pirates won 59-42.
Zoe Mitchell led Cumberland (2-0) with 18 points, while Abbie Becker had 11 and Jadalyn Sowers, 10.
Meanwhile, for the Lions, Lexi McKinney had 17 and Isabel Sheperd had 14.
EC
6
14
10
12
—
42
CUM
19
13
18
9
—
59
EC (42) - Lafollette 9, Sheperd 14, Michels 2, McKinney 17. FG 16, FT 0-8, F 8. (3-pointers: McKinney 5, Lafollette 3, Sheperd 2. Fouled out: none)
CUM (59) - Robinson 2, Becker 11, Shoemaker 8, Dittamore 2, Carr 8, Mitchell 18, Sowers 10. FG 25, FT 8-10, F 14. (3-pointers: Carr. Fouled out: none)
South Central 50, North Clay 36
South Central picked up a win over North Clay Thursday.
The Lady Cougars defeated the Lady Cardinals 50-36.
Halle Smith led South Central (1-2, 1-1 NTC) with 20 points, while Brooklyn Garrett added 15.
Meanwhile, for North Clay (0-2, 0-1 NTC), Miah Ballard led the way with 17 points.
NC
6
3
8
19
—
36
SC
9
13
17
11
—
50
NC (36) - Price 8, Van Dyke 4, Allen 5, Ballard 17, Wetherholt 2. FG 14, FT 6-12, F 13. (3-pointers: Price 2. Fouled out: none)
SC (50) - Smith 20, Garrett 15, Cowger 8, Webster 7. FG 18, FT 13-19, F 12. (3-pointers: Garrett. Fouled out: none)
Teutopolis 71, Salem 31
Teutopolis remained unbeaten with a win over Salem on the first day of the Salem Tournament Thursday.
The Lady Shoes won 71-31.
Emily Konkel had a team-high 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting with two rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block for Teutopolis (2-0). Izzy Hardiek had 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting with three rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Katie Kremer had nine points on 3-of-8 shooting with three rebounds. Kaitlyn Schumacher had eight points on 4-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds, four steals, and one assist. Courtney Gibson had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting with three rebounds, one assist, and one block. Zoe Cremens had seven points on 3-of-7 shooting with four rebounds, three steals, and two assists, and Kaylee Niebrugge had seven points on 3-of-7 shooting with three rebounds, three steals, and two assists.
SA
2
8
9
12
—
31
TU
21
19
16
15
—
71
SA (31) - Lee 3, Donoho 2, Felgenhauer 7, Susmena 3, Bass 1, Keller 11, Tyberendt 2, Powell 2. FG 11, FT 9-14, F 11. (3-pointers: none. Fouled out: none)
TU (71) - Tegeler 4, Schumacher 8, Cremens 7, Hardiek 10, Gibson 8, Bueker 4, Kremer 9, Konkel 15, Niebrugge 7. FG 28, FT 11-14, F 14. (3-pointers: Gibson 2, Hardiek, Niebrugge. Fouled out: none)
CHBC 43, Central A&M 24
CHBC remained unbeaten with a win over Central A&M Thursday.
The Bobcats won 43-24.
Lani Morrison led CHBC (2-0) with 12 points, while Gracie Heckert added 11. Morrison also added four steals, while Heckert had eight rebounds and four steals. Ruby Stuckemeyer finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, while Marissa Summers dished out three assists.
CHBC
7
12
12
12
—
43
CAM
7
11
4
2
—
24
CHBC (43) - Heckert 11, L. Morrison 12, Smith 2, Wojcik 8, H. Morrison 2, Stuckemeyer 8. FG 17, FT 8-15. (3-pointers: Heckert)
CAM (24) - Harlow 2, Burgener 20, Woods 2. FG 8, FT 5-8. (3-pointers: Burgener 3)
Robinson 52, Newton 25
Newton fell to Robinson Thursday.
The Lady Eagles lost 52-25.
Elley Bennett led Newton (0-2) with seven points, while Amber Russell had five. Bennett added two assists, while Russell added four rebounds and two steals, too.
As for other Lady Eagle players, Alexis Hetzer had six rebounds and Lilly Kessler had five.
NEW
2
8
9
6
—
25
ROB
11
11
16
14
—
52
NEW (25) - Bennett 7, Russell 5, Dobbins 3, Barthelemy 2, L. Kessler 2, A. Kessler 2, Martin 2, Hetzer 2. FG 11, FT 3-7. (3-pointers: none)
ROB (52) - List 20, Shea 12, M. Zane 9, Jones 5, A. Zane 2, Blank 2, Myers, 2. FG 19, FT 11-15. (3-pointers: List 3)
