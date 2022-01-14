GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 66, Arthur Christian 29
CHBC defeated Arthur Christian on Thursday night.
The Bobcats won 66-29.
Gracie Heckert led CHBC (17-1) with 27 points, nine rebounds, steven steals, and seven assists. Lani Morrison had 12 points. Madison Wojcik had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ruby Stuckemeyer had six points. Marissa Summers and Harleigh Bunch had three points, and Karlee Smith and Hallye Morrison had two points.
Cumberland 55, Okaw Valley 51
Cumberland defeated Okaw Valley on Thursday night.
The Lady Pirates won 55-51.
Abbie Becker led Cumberland (16-4, 4-0 LPC) with 15 points. Katelyn Shoemaker had 13 points. Zoe Mitchell had 10 points. Sage Carr had seven points. Jadalyn Sowers had six points, and Paige Dittamore had four points.
Altamont 59, Brownstown/Saint Elmo 38
Altamont defeated BSE on Thursday night.
The Lady Indians beat the Bombers 59-38.
Grace Nelson led Altamont (10-11, 4-3 NTC) with 35 points. Peyton Osteen had nine points. Skylie Klein had six points. Claire Boehm had five points, and Kylie Osteen had four points.
Meanwhile, for BSE (9-12, 0-5 NTC), Lexi Seabaugh had 13 points. Sydney Stine had seven points. Audrey Wilhour had six points. Jayna Ireland had four points. Avery Myers and Laney Baldrige had three points, and Natelly Beal had two points.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 50, South Central 38
WSS defeated South Central on Thursday night.
The Hatchets beat the Lady Cougars 50-38.
Ella Kinkelaar led WSS (7-13, 2-4 NTC) with 18 points. Sam Hayes had 12 points. Morgan Mathis had 10 points. Ellie Wittenberg had six points, and Ava Richards had four points.
Meanwhile, for South Central (11-9, 2-4 NTC), Ryleigh Swartzlander had 12 points. Halle Smith had 11 points. Brooklyn Garrett had eight points. Laney Webster had four points, and Kaitlyn Swift had three points.
Paris 55, Effingham 44
Effingham fell to Paris on Thursday night.
The Hearts lost 55-44.
Ella Niebrugge led Effingham (12-6) with 11 points. Sawyer Althoff and Meredith Schaefer had eight points. Madison Mapes and Marissa Allie had four points. Coralin Ohnesorge had three points, and Saige Althoff, Olivia Moser, and Sidney Donaldson had two points.
