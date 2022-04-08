SOFTBALL
Teutopolis 11, Altamont 2
Teutopolis defeated Altamont, 11-2, on Thursday.
Courtney Gibson had three hits for the Lady Shoes, including two home runs. Daischa Piedra had two hits and Erin Althoff, Emily Konkel, Kaylee Niebrugge, Dani Sarchet, Estella Mette, Summer Wall, and Olivia Copple had one hit. Althoff hit a double, and Mette hit a home run.
Gibson also pitched for the Lady Shoes. She went seven innings and gave up four hits, two unearned runs, and three walks with five strikeouts.
Meanwhile, for the Lady Indians, Peyton Osteen, Bailey Teasley, Grace Lemke, and Adria Denton had one hit. Teasley and Denton hit doubles.
South Central 8, Dieterich 2
Dieterich fell to South Central, 8-2, on Thursday.
Ella Watwood had two hits, while Taegan Webster, Brooklyn Garrett, Laney Webster, and Ryleigh Swartzlander had one hit. Taegan Webster and Watwood hit doubles. Laney Webster hit a triple.
Taegan Webster also pitched for the Lady Cougars. She went seven innings and gave up six hits, two runs — one earned — and one walk with 14 strikeouts.
Meanwhile, for the Movin' Maroons, Kaitlyn Boerngen had two hits, while Marli Michl, Brittney Niemerg, Cortney Brummer, and Megan Bierman had one hit. Boerngen, Brummer, and Niemerg hit doubles.
Boerngen also pitched for Dieterich. She went seven innings and gave up six hits, eight runs — one earned — and four walks with three strikeouts.
Casey-Westfield 7, Newton 6
Newton fell to Casey-Westfield, 7-6, on Thursday.
Addy O'Dell, Amber Russell, and Lexie Grove had two hits, while Kayla Kocher, Bailee Frichtl, and Allie Stanley had one hit. Stanley and Grove hit doubles. O'Dell and Kocher hit triples.
Kocher also pitched for the Lady Eagles. She went 5 2/3 innings and gave up 10 hits, seven runs — six earned — and one walk. Avery Mulvey then relieved her and went 2/3 of an inning and gave up zero runs or hits.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 14, Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond 12
WSS defeated ALAH, 14-12, on Thursday.
Sam and Natalie Hayes had four hits. Ella Kinkelaar had three hits. Alaira Friese had two hits, and Karlie Bean, Maddy Pfeiffer, Gabby Vonderheide, and Kaylyn Carey had one hit. Bean, Friese, Natalie Hayes, and Vonderheide hit one double. Sam Hayes hit two doubles, and Kinkelaar hit a triple.
Bean and Sam Hayes pitched for the Hatchets. Bean went 2 1/3 innings and gave up nine hits, seven runs — five earned — and one walk with two strikeouts; Hayes went 4 2/3 innings and gave up five hits, five runs — four earned — with two walks and two strikeouts.
Neoga 22, St. Elmo Brownstown 7
Neoga defeated SEB, 22-7, on Thursday.
Andrea Burcham, Trista Moore, Avery Fearday, Haylee Campbell, and Kadie Becker had three hits. Klowee Conder had two hits, and Audrey Kepp, Caitlyn Sparling, and Claire Walk had one hit. Burcham, Campbell, Conder, and Kepp hit one double. Becker and Moore hit two doubles.
Meanwhile, for SEB, Addy Putnam and Dezerae Morlan had two hits, while Kelly Moss, Olivia Baker, Taylor Claycomb, and Mati Griggs had one hit. Baker hit a double.
Okaw Valley 15, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 4
CHBC fell to Okaw Valley, 15-4, on Thursday.
Macee Rodman had three hits, while Addison Wasson, Marissa Summers, Madison Wojcik, Ruby Stuckemeyer, and Birgen Schlanser had one hit. Summers hit one double, and Rodman hit two doubles.
BASEBALL
St. Anthony 12, Mt. Zion 8
St. Anthony defeated Mt. Zion, 12-8, on Thursday.
Eli Levitt and Angelo Mendella had three hits. Colton Fearday and Eli Link had two hits, and Beau Adams, Brock Fearday, Connor Roepke, and Brady Hatton had one hit. Levitt hit two doubles.
Levitt, Hatton, and Brock Fearday also pitched for the Bulldogs. Levitt went four innings and gave up seven hits, six runs — three earned — with two walks and six strikeouts; Hatton went 1 1/3 innings and gave up three hits, two runs — one earned — with two strikeouts, and Fearday went 1 2/3 innings and allowed two strikeouts.
Effingham 9, Dieterich 6
Effingham defeated Dieterich, 9-6, on Thursday.
Jack Harper had two hits, while Gauge Massey and Evan Waymoth had one hit.
Harper and Massey hit doubles.
Camden Raddatz started for the Hearts. He went three innings and gave up no hits, two earned runs, and seven walks with five strikeouts. Jackson Doedtman pitched one inning and gave up one hit, one earned run, and one walk. Andrew Donaldson pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up two hits with two strikeouts, and Harper pitched one inning and gave up two hits and three runs — two earned.
Meanwhile, for the Movin' Maroons, Pete Britton, Braden Shadel, Kolton Kidd, Sam Hardiek, and Lucas Westendorf had hits.
Altamont 14, Vandalia 6
Altamont defeated Vandalia, 14-6, on Thursday.
Jared Hammer had three hits. Mason Robinson, Tyler Robbins, and Wyatt Phillips had two hits, and Nathan Stuemke, Dillan Elam, Kaidyn Miller, Keegan Schultz, and Lorgan Cornett had one hit.
Robbins, Hammer, and Mason Winn pitched for the Indians. Robbins went two innings and allowed three hits, four earned runs, and two walks with three strikeouts; Hammer went four innings and gave up eight hits, two earned runs, and four walks with four strikeouts, and Winn went one inning and struck out two.
Newton 10, Casey-Westfield 0
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield, 10-0, on Thursday.
Mason Schafer and Owen Mahaffey had two hits, while Ben Meinhart, Carder Reich, Isaac Flowers, and Mason Mulvey had one hit. Flowers hit a double.
Reich pitched for the Eagles. He went six innings and gave up two hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Brownstown St. Elmo 8, Pana 7
BSE defeated Pana, 8-7, on Thursday.
Adam Atwood, Dalton Myers, and Kevin Hall had two hits, while Brady Maxey, Wyatt Chandler, Jarrett Pasley, and Lukas Miller had one hit. Atwood had a double and two RBIs, Myers had an RBI, Hall had an RBI, Miller had two RBIs, and Nick Nelson had an RBI for the Bombers.
North Clay 23, Woodlawn 5
North Clay defeated Woodlawn, 23-5, on Thursday.
Bryton Griffy had three hits. Holden Clifton and Alex Boose had two hits, and Collyn Ballard, Donnie Zimmerman, Brady Ingram, Daniel Warren, Carson Burkett, Dakota Weidner, and Layton Dawkins had one hit. Griffy hit a double, and Clifton hit a triple.
BOYS TENNIS
Effingham 6, Paris 3
Effingham defeated Paris, 6-3, on Thursday.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Fox Woods 6-0, 6-0. Tyler Nohren defeated Ean McConkey 6-4, 7-6. Preston Siner defeated Harris Romero 7-5, 6-3, and Ross Schaefer defeated Marcus Mitchell 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.
In doubles matches, Dillow and Blayne Pals defeated Woods and Chance Westerfield 8-6, and Nohren and Siner defeated McConkey and Romero 8-5.
Newton 9, Fairfield 0
Newton defeated Fairfield, 9-0, on Thursday.
In singles matches, Ben Street defeated Jaxon Combs 10-1. Isaac Street defeated Nathan Legg 10-4. Gianvito Romito defeated Konnor Dagg 10-4. Kayden Schackmann defeated Peyton Owen 10-3. Luke Weber defeated Jacob Combs 10-1, and Wesley Britton defeated Jacob Ahlfield 10-2.
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street defeated Combs and Legg 10-3. Romito and Weber defeated Dagg and Combs 10-2, and Tyler Olmstead and Brennan Bigard defeated Owen and Ahlfield 10-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.