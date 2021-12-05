Altamont 60, Casey-Westfield 21
Altamont defeated Casey-Westfield Thursday night.
The Lady Indians won 60-21.
Grace Nelson led Altamont (6-2) with 27 points. Peyton Osteen had 11 points. Skylie Klein had eight points. Kylie Osteen had five points. Claire Boehm had three points, and Bri Grunloh, Sophia Pearcy, and Libby Reardon had two points.
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 75, Martinsville 12
CHBC defeated Martinsville Thursday night.
The Bobcats won 75-12.
Gracie Heckert led CHBC (7-0) with 36 points, eight steals, and six assists. Lani Morrison had 19 points. Madison Wojcik had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Hallye Morrison had three points, six steals, and five assists, and Ruby Stuckemeyer and Karlee Smith had two points.
Cumberland 40, OPH 39
Cumberland defeated OPH 40-39 on Thursday.
The Lady Pirates won 40-39.
Zoe Mitchell led Cumberland (6-2) with 17 points. Sage Carr had 13 points. Katelyn Shoemaker and Abbie Becker had three points, and Paige Dittamore and Isabel Martinez had two points.
Dieterich 48, Brownstown (St. Elmo) 36
Dieterich defeated Brownstown (St. Elmo) on Thursday night.
The Movin’ Maroons bested the Bombers 48-36.
Ruby Westendorf led Dieterich (5-5, 1-2 National Trail Conference) with 10 points. Kaitlyn Boerngen had nine points. Cortney Brummer and Eva Meinhart had eight points. Maddie Brummer had seven points, and Morgan Esker, Olivia Brummer, and Brittney Niemerg had two points.
Meanwhile, for BSE (3-5, 0-2 National Trail Conference), Jayna Ireland had nine points. Lexi Seabaugh and Sydney Stine had six points. Audrey Wilhour and Lanie Baldrige had four points. Avery Myers had three points, and Anna Stine and Natelly Beal had two points.
Paris 84, Newton 32
Newton fell to state-ranked Paris on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles lost 84-32.
Ava Kessler led Newton (3-5, 0-1 Little Illini Conference) with 12 points. Alexis Hetzer had seven points. Amber Russell had six points. Morgan White, Sydney Dobbins, and Camryn Martin had two points, and Karasyn Martin had one point.
Neoga 51, North Clay 28
Neoga defeated North Clay on Thursday.
The Indians beat the Lady Cardinals 51-28.
Sydney Richards led Neoga (5-1, 2-0 National Trail Conference) with 21 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks. Avery Fearday had 17 points. Haylee Campbell had six points and 10 rebounds. Allison Worman had four points, and Sydney Hakman had three points.
Meanwhile, for North Clay (2-6, 0-2 National Trail Conference), Miah Ballard and Lucy Clark had eight points. Kirsten Allen had six points, and Alexis Van Dyke and Cami Beccue had three points.
South Central 48, Webber 47
South Central defeated Webber on Thursday.
The Lady Cougars won 48-47.
Brooklyn Garrett led South Central (4-2) with 20 points. Laney Webster had nine points. Ryleigh Swartzlander had six points. Jaylyn Michel and Kaitlyn Shepard had four points. Kaitlyn Swift had three points, and Taegan Webster had two points.
