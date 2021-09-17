Martinsville 2, Dieterich 1
Dieterich fell to Martinsville in three sets on Thursday.
The Movin’ Maroons won the first set 25-18, lost the second 25-19, and lost the third 25-9.
Dieterich (2-7) had contributions from Kaitlyn Boerngen (four kills and 10 digs), Emily Hall (one ace, five kills, and two digs), Alli Schmidt (13 assists and one dig), Brenna Shull (one assist and two digs), Olivia Brummer (three kills and nine digs), Ruby Westendorf (one kill and two digs), Ella Kreke (one dig), and Marli Michl (four kills and 10 digs).
Effingham 2, Charleston 1
Effingham volleyball picked up its first conference win of the season, defeating Charleston in three sets Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts lost the first set 26-24, won the second 25-20, and won the third 25-22.
Effingham (2-10, 1-4 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Bria Beals (six kills, two assists, one ace, one block, and 16 digs), Brueklyn Belcher (six kills, one block, and two digs), Kennedy Sowell (five kills and two blocks), Krista Phillips (five kills, four aces, two blocks, and five digs), Lexi Chrappa (nine kills and seven digs), Mattie Angel (12 assists, three aces, and four digs), Megan Ballman (one kill, one assist, three aces, and nine digs), Sawyer Althoff (one kill, one assist, and 34 digs), Sidney Donaldson (one kill and one block), and Tori Budde (18 assists and three digs).
Cumberland 2, Heritage 1
Cumberland volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Heritage on Thursday.
The Lady Pirates lost the first set 25-23, won the second 25-21, and won the third 25-21.
Cumberland (12-2) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (five assists and 23 digs), Kennedy Stults (one assist, three kills, one ace, and 12 digs), Kendyn Syfert (two assists, 10 kills, three blocks, and 10 digs), Carly Thornton (24 assists, six kills, and five digs), Mackenzie Taylor (eight kills and 11 digs), Zoe Mitchell (five kills, two blocks, and two digs), and Ashton Coleman (six kills and three blocks).
Newton 2, Casey-Westfield 0
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-14.
Newton (9-2) had contributions from Jenna Ochs (two aces, four kills, one block, and one dig), Brooke Schafer (two aces, three kills, 23 assists, one block, and one dig), Laney Hemrich (one ace and one dig), Elley Bennett (one ace, one assist, and eight digs), Emma Oldham (nine kills, one block, and two digs), Brooke Johnson (six kills and eight digs), Ava Kessler (four kills, three blocks, and one dig), Emma Rauch (two kills), Amber Russell (one assist and three digs).
St. Anthony 2, Marshall 0
St. Anthony volleyball defeated Marshall in straight sets on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-19 and the second 26-24.
St. Anthony (8-3) had contributions from Anna Faber (three kills, one block, and 26 assists), Andrea Rudolphi (five kills), Abbi Hatton (seven kills), Ada Rozene (seven kills), Lucy Fearday (six kills, three aces, and one block), and Maddie Kibler (two kills, one ace, and one block).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Brownstown (St. Elmo) 0
WSS picked up a straight-set win BSE on Thursday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-13.
SEB (12-6, 2-1 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Olivia Baker (one assist, one ace, and two digs), Laney Baldridge (four kills and three digs), Kinley Carson (five digs), Peyton Garrard (five assists, one ace, and three digs), Morgan Hall (two kills and one dig), Shelby Sasse (one kill and five digs), Lydia Smith (one assist, one dig, and one block), and Audrey Wilhour (one dig).
WSS (8-3, 3-0 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (three aces, four kills, 21 assists, and six digs), Gabby Vonderheide (six kills, one assist, and five digs), Natalie Hayes (four aces, six kills, three digs, and two blocks), Halle Moomaw (seven kills and three blocks), Brianna Hewing (four kills, two digs, and two blocks), Kinley Quast (three aces, four assists, and nine digs), Kaylynn Carey (two digs and two blocks), Ainslie Eident (one dig), and Reese Bennett (one dig).
North Clay 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 0
North Clay volleyball defeated CHBC in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals won the first set 25-20 and the second 25-15.
CHBC (3-6, 1-3 National Trail Conference) had contributions from (four kills, two aces, four assists, and six digs), Gracie Heckert (four kills, two assists, and seven digs), Madison Wojcik (one kill, one ace, two assists, and one dig), Marissa Summers (one kill, one ace, and one dig), Karlee Smith (one block), Kaycie Stefanski (one ace and six digs), and Aspen Rehkemper (one assist and four digs).
Teutopolis 9, Mt. Zion 0
Teutopolis tennis picked up a 9-0 win over Mt. Zion on Thursday.
In singles matches, Macy Probst defeated Audrey Bradford 6-0, 6-1. Grace Hoene defeated Alexis Mallory 6-0, 6-1. Lexi Will defeated Kayla Schnipple 6-0, 6-1. Olivia Hemmen defeated Peyton Schroeder 6-0, 6-0. Julian Hemmen defeated Angelina Henderson 6-1, 6-1, and Josie Drees defeated Victoria Madler 2-6, 6-3, 10-4.
Meanwhile, in doubles, Probst and Isabelle Hemmen defeated Bradford and Schnipple 6-0, 6-1. Will and Olivia Hemmen defeated Mallory and Schroeder 6-4, 6-0, and Hoene and Kacie Habing defeated Henderson and Madler 6-0, 6-2.
Flora 5, St. Anthony 4
St. Anthony tennis fell to Flora 5-4 on Thursday.
In singles matches, Laura Schmidt won 6-4, 6-4. Grace Karolewicz won 3-6, 6-3, 10-5, and Madelyn Brown won 6-3, 7-5.
As for other singles matches, Emily Kowalke lost her match 7-5, 6-2. Ali Adams lost hers 5-7, 7-5, 10-4, and Anne Strullmyer lost hers 6-1, 6-1.
Meanwhile, in doubles, Brown and Schmidt won 4-6, 6-4, 10-7, while Karolewicz and Elizabeth Kabbes lost 6-3, 6-4, and Kowalke and Adams fell 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.
Effingham 5, Paris 4
Effingham tennis defeated Paris on Thursday 5-4.
In singles matches, Eden Wendling defeated Lily Graham 2-1 before Graham forfeited, and Madison Mapes defeated Sara Mills 7-5.
Meanwhile, in doubles, Lydia Kull and Aila Woomer defeated Kendall Mathews and Sara Mills 2-6, 6-3, 1-0. Wendling and Gracie Kroenlein defeated Kenzie Hutchings and Chloe Martin 6-1, 6-2, and Mapes and Izzy Volpi defeated Lily Smittkamp and Kimber Calvert 6-3, 6-3.
Altamont 173, Shelbyville 199
Altamont boys golf picked up a win over Shelbyville on Thursday.
The Indians won 173-199.
Kevin Hall shot a low-round of 39, while Tyler Stonecipher shot 40. Avery Jarhaus and Zeke Rippetoe each carded 47s, too.
The scores that didn’t count were A.J. Kopplin’s 49 and Alec Jarhaus’ 52.
Altamont is now 16-2 in matches this season.
Casey-Westfield 188, Teutopolis 188, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 221
Teutopolis came in second place to Casey-Westfield and defeated WSS on Thursday.
The Wooden Shoes’ top-four scores came from Adam Lustig (42), Ethan Thoele (45), Peyton Tegler (50), and Brody Thoele (53). The scores that didn’t count were Hayden Jansen’s 54 and Bennett Thompson’s 55.
For the Hatchets, Rylan Rincker carded the lowest round with a 47. Nathaniel Gracey shot 54, Briar Smith 57, and Jack Holland 63 to round out the scores. Silas Hortenstine and Brody Hendrickson came in with the two scores that didn’t count at 63 and 64, respectively.
Teutopolis 4, St. Anthony 1
Teutopolis soccer defeated St. Anthony 4-1 on Thursday.
The Wooden Shoes had two goals from Evan Waldhoff and one from Gavin Tegeler and Ethan Thoele.
Teutopolis improves to 8-2-1 on the season.
The Bulldogs’ lone goal came from Roberto Campos.
Newton 8, Mt. Carmel 0
Newton soccer got its revenge against Mt. Carmel on Thursday at Farley Field.
The Eagles’ only loss of the season came to the Aces, but the second time was a charm for Newton (9-1), shutting out Mt. Carmel 8-0.
Carder Reich scored three more goals to bring his season total to 36, while Luke Weber added two and Gage Reynolds and Makai Kuhn had one, as well.
Reich also had two assists, while Weber added two. Leo Weber, Reynolds, and Kuhn all had assists, too.
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 5, Ramsey 2
BSE picked up a 5-2 win over Ramsey Thursday.
The Bombers had contributions from Adam Atwood (3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI), Brady Maxey (an RBI), Wyatt Chandler (1-for-4 with an RBI), Dalton Myers (1-for-4 with a double), Wyatt Forbes (2-for-4 with an RBI), Jarrett Pasley (1-for-3 with a double), Lukas Miller (1-for-3), and Nick Nelson (2-for-3).
On the mound, BSE (8-5, 3-0 Egyptian Illini Conference) had Atwood pitch three innings. He gave up on one run and allowed no hits while striking out five batters and walking two.
Teutopolis 5, North Clay 4
It took 15 games for North Clay to experience a loss.
Teutopolis beat the Cardinals 5-4 on Thursday after scoring three runs in the seventh and eighth innings.
Alex Boose went 2-for-2 with a double and a run for North Clay, while Layton Dawkins went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.
As for the Wooden Shoes, Logan Roepke went 2-for-4, while Kayden Althoff went 1-for-4 with a double, and Derek Konkel 1-for-3 with a home run.
North Clay falls to 14-1, while Teutopolis improves to 5-7.
Effingham Meet
Effingham, Dieterich, and Teutopolis competed in an Effingham-hosted meet at Ballard Nature Center Thursday.
Effingham finished first with 16 points in boys’ races and first in girls’ races with 18 points.
For the boys, Andrew Donaldson won the event with a time of 17:43.
Garrett Wagoner was second at 18:05. Adam Flack third at 18:43. Jon Perry fourth at 18:49. Aaron Hill sixth at 19:53, and Payton Bushue 14th at 22:00.
As for the girls, Jessica Larson won with a time of 20:07.
Kayleigh Koester was second at 21:24. Hattie Hill was fourth at 22:18. Allison Miller was fifth at 22:59. Morgan Springer was sixth at 23:19. Audrey Wagoner was ninth at 24:48, and Gracie Eaton was 13th at 29:28.
For the Wooden Shoes, senior Jackson Vonderheide finished eighth at 20:33, while senior Devon Probst was ninth at 20:35.
Freshman Oliver Lee was 10th at 21:15. Junior Joey Lee 13th at 21:53. Freshman Luke Dennis 16th at 22:55, and senior Toby Isley 19th at 23:19.
For girls’ runners, sophomore Olivia Copple was third at 21:56. Sophomore Kaitlyn Vahling was 10th at 25:13, and senior Katie Kingery was 11th at 26:50.
Lastly, for the Movin’ Maroons, Jack Bloemer was the highest finisher for the boys, finishing fifth at 19:23.
Cole Will was seventh at 20:00. Kaden Einhorn was 11th at 21:21. Kaden Iffert was 12th at 21:33. Gabe Jackson was 15th at 22:10. Brody Will was 17th at 23:05. Draven Homman was 18th at 23:18. Connor Flach was 20th at 23:52. Dane curry was 21st at 24:59, and Eli Hall was 22nd at 26:50.
Meanwhile, for the girls, Courtney Brummer was seventh at 23:50. Kaitlyn Boerngen was eighth at 24:04. Kady Tegeler was 12th at 27:22, and Makenna French was 14th at 30:31.
