BASEBALL
Normal West 5, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Normal West, 5-1, in the SIUE Showcase Thursday.
Quest Hull and John Harper each had multiple hits for the Hearts (0-1). Hull went 2-for-4 with a double, while Harper went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Camden Raddatz and Kaiden Nichols collected hits, too.
Josh McDevitt started the game on the mound for Effingham. He threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up one hit, three runs, four walks, and punching out three.
Brayden Pals, Gauge Massey, and Hull then relieved McDevitt. Pals threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up one hit and walking one while striking out three; Massey threw two innings, giving up one hit and walking one while striking out four, and Hull threw an inning, giving up one hit and two runs while walking two, and striking out one.
Columbia 10, Teutopolis 8
Teutopolis fell to Columbia, 10-8, in the Metro East Classic at GCS Stadium Thursday.
The Wooden Shoes (1-1) trailed 10-4 until the sixth inning, when they scored four runs in the top of the frame to make the final score.
Cade Buehnerkemper went 2-for-3 with two runs, a double, and one RBI, while Sam Bushur, Derek Konkel, Brayden Gaddis, and Caleb Siemer collected hits, too.
Bushur started the game on the mound for Teutopolis, throwing three innings and giving up four hits, seven runs — three earned — and walking two while striking out four.
Konkel then relieved Bushur, pitching three innings and allowing four hits, three runs — two earned — with two walks and one strikeout.
Paris 10, Dieterich 3
Dieterich fell to Paris, 10-2, on Thursday.
Garrett Niebrugge, Pete Britton, Braden Shadel, Austin Ruholl, Lucas Westendorf, and Sam Hardiek all had hits for the Movin' Maroons (0-2).
Britton also started the game on the mound for Dieterich, throwing three innings and yielding nine hits, eight runs — four earned — and striking out three batters.
Ruholl then relieved Britton, pitching three innings and giving up four hits, two runs — one earned — with two walks and one strikeout.
Altamont 12, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0
Altamont defeated ALAH, 12-0, on Thursday.
Five different Indian players recorded multiple hits in the game. Nathan Stuemke, Mason Robinson, Dillan Elam, Kienon Eirhart, and Hayden Siebert all had two hits for Altamont (1-0), while Kaidyn Miller, Logan Cornett, Keegan Schultz, and Wyatt Cripe had hits, too.
Aden McManway started the game on the mound for the Indians. He threw five innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out 10.
Newton 9, Mt. Carmel 3
Newton defeated Mt. Carmel, 9-3, on Thursday.
Mason Mulvey went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for the Eagles (2-1), while Isaac Flowers, Mason Schafer, Gage Reynolds, and Dalton Baltzell also collected hits.
Flowers started the game on the mound for Newton, throwing four innings and giving up four hits, two runs — one earned — walking two, and striking out three.
Gus Bierman then relieved Flowers, throwing three innings and giving up one run while walking two and striking out two.
Neoga 4, Pana 2
Neoga defeated Pana, 4-2, on Thursday.
Kaden Young went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI for the Indians (1-2), while Brady Reynolds, Will O'Dell, Luke Romack, Quintin Richards, and Bryar Hennessy also collected hits.
O'Dell earned the win on the mound, as well.
Shelbyville 15, Brownstown/St. Elmo 5
BSE fell to Shelbyville, 15-5, on Thursday.
Kevin Hall went 2-for-3 for the Bombers (0-1) while Adam Atwood, Dalton Myers, Wyatt Chandler, and Nick Nelson also collected hits.
Myers took the loss for BSE on the mound, throwing over two innings and giving up seven runs, four hits, and four walks while striking out three.
SOFTBALL
Patoka/Odin 7, Dieterich 2
Dieterich fell to Patoka/Odin, 7-2, on Thursday.
Lucie Jansen and Ruby Westendorf went 2-for-3 for the Movin' Maroons (0-3), while Kaitlyn Boerngen and Estella Meinhart each had one hit.
Boerngen was also the starting pitcher in the circle, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up five hits and seven runs — one earned — with one walk and one strikeout.
Jadyn Pruemer also saw time in the circle, throwing 2 2/3 innings and allowing three hits and no runs while walking one.
Newton 13, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 0
Newton defeated CHBC, 13-0, on Thursday.
Amber Russell and Ava Kessler had multiple hits for the Lady Eagles (1-0). Russell went 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs, while Kessler went 2-for-2 with two runs, while Allie Stanley, Addy O'Dell, Emma Kidwell, Camryn Martin, and Lilly Kessler collected hits, as well.
Kayla Kocher started the game for Newton in the circle. She went two innings, allowing one hit and striking out six, while Kidwell and Amelia Collins combined to pitch the last three innings, striking out three batters.
As for the Bobcats (0-1), Madison Wojcik had their only hit.
Cumberland 16, St. Elmo/Brownstown 0
Cumberland defeated SEB, 16-0, on Thursday.
Zoe Mitchell, Libby McGinnis, and Sage Carr all had multiple hits for the Lady Pirates (2-0). Mitchell went 2-for-3 with one run and three RBIs; McGinnis went 2-for-3 with two runs, a double, a home run, and three RBIs, and Carr went 2-for-2 with two runs, two doubles, and one RBI. Callie Lewis, Ashton Coleman, Taylor Tolen, Kendyn Syfert, Noraa Cross, Isabel Martinez, Avery Donsbach, Jennifer Hougham, and Katie Kingery all collected hits, too.
Lewis started the game in the circle for Cumberland, throwing three innings and allowing no hits, no runs, and striking out four. Martinez and Macie Schnepper also saw time in the circle, combining to allow no hits or runs while striking out five over two innings.
