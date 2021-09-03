GIRLS GOLF
Effingham 206, Sullivan 233, Teutopolis 252
Effingham picked up a win in a triangular over Sullivan and Teutopolis on Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts fired a team total of 206, while Sullivan finished with a 233 and Teutopolis a 252.
Marah Kirk and Marissa Allie carded a 51, while Ella Niebrugge and Elena Niebrugge both finished with a 52.
The other scores that the Flaming Hearts didn't count were: Anna Hirtzel (55) and Coralin Ohnesorge (56).
As for the Lady Shoes, Mollie Koester and Hildi Niemerg carded a 60, while Margaret Wendte came in with a 65 and Josie Deters a 67.
The other score that Teutopolis didn't count was Madi Deters' 72.
BOYS SOCCER
Olney 6, St. Anthony 2
Roberto Campos scored two goals in a 6-2 loss to Olney on Thursday.
St. Anthony fell to 2-4 with the loss.
"We need to work on getting our defense settled and getting our younger players ready to step up onto the varsity level," Bulldogs head coach Martin Reyes said.
Effingham 8, Vandalia 1
Roy Arellano debuted as the new goalkeeper for the Effingham soccer team on Thursday against Vandalia.
Arellano saves six shots in the match, as the Flaming Hearts won 8-1.
Gerard Herrera had four goals for Effingham, while Xander Marler, Travis Pearcy, and Jackson Doedtman all had one.
Highland 7, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Highland 7-0 on Thursday.
The loss pushed the Indians' record to 4-2.
Altamont had two shots, none on goal.
BOYS GOLF
Sullivan 176, Effingham 184, Teutopolis 189
Effingham defeated Teutopolis and lost to Sullivan in a triangular on Thursday.
Ethan Ritz led the Flaming Hearts with a 44, while Jett Volpi fired a 46. Colby Haynes came in with a 47, and Nick Burgess rounded out the top-four scores with a 47, as well.
The other scores that Effingham didn't count were David Splechter (52), Joe Matteson (52), and Ryker Schneider (56).
As for the Wooden Shoes, Ethan Thoele led the team with a 45, while Gabe Schlink carded a 46 and Peyton Tegeler a 47. Adam Lustig rounded out the top-four scores with a 51.
The other scores that Teutopolis (1-5) didn't count were Hayden Jansen (56) and Brody Thoele (56).
Altamont 164, Marshall 169, Mt. Zion 181, Tuscola 210
Altamont won a quad match over Marshall, Mt. Zion, and Tuscola on Thursday.
The Indians fired a team score of 164, while Marshall came in with a 169, Mt. Zion a 181, and Tuscola a 210.
Kevin Hall and Tyler Stonecipher fired a 37 for Altamont (8-1), while Avery Jarhaus shot a 39 and Zeke Rippetoe a 51.
The other scores that the Indians didn't count were Alec Jarhaus (52) and Daniel McCammon (61).
Madison Splechter also fired a 58 as the lone girls' individual for Altamont.
FALL BASEBALL
Christ Our Rock Lutheran 8, Neoga 0
Neoga only mustered five hits in an 8-0 loss to Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Thursday.
Will O'Dell, Trey Sheehan, Quintin Richards, Eli Rentfro, and Malachi Staszak all recorded hits for the Indians.
Neoga moves to 1-4 with the loss.
VOLLEYBALL
South Central 2, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 1
SEB fell to South Central in three sets on Thursday.
The Eagles won the first set 25-21 before losing the second 25-20 and the third 25-15.
South Central (3-1, 2-0 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Halle Smith (seven kills and nine digs), Zada Reynolds (four kills, seven assists, three aces, and three digs), Sierra Arnold (two kills and 12 digs), Olivia Brauer (two kills, nine assists, five aces, and seven digs), Brooklyn Garrett (one kill, three aces, and 14 digs), Brooke Cowger (three kills, five aces, and one block), and Emma Jenne (five kills and four blocks).
SEB (2-2, 0-1 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Shelby Sasse (two kills, two aces, and 11 digs), Laney Baldridge (five kills, one ace, five blocks, and 19 digs), Morgan Hall (eight kills, one ace, one block, and 12 digs), Lydia Smith (one kill and five digs), Peyton Garrard (two kills, one ace, and six digs), Lillian Nolen (four kills, one ace, two blocks, and five digs), Olivia Baker (one block and two digs), and Kinley Carson (five digs).
St. Joseph Ogden 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis fell in straight-sets to St. Joseph Ogden on Thursday.
The Lady Shoes lost the first set 25-20 and the second set 25-10.
Teutopolis (6-3) had contributions from Taylor Beuker (three digs), Jaden Deters (one dig and three kills), Sydnee Huber (two blocks and two digs), Lilly Jansen (six digs), Emily Konkel (one block, seven digs, and four kills), Molly Pals (two digs), Tia Probst (two kills and four assists), Kaitlynj Schmacher (two blocks, two digs, and one kill), Macy Swinger (four digs), Sara Swingler (four digs and five assists), and Summer Wall (three digs and one kill).
Mt. Zion 2, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion in an Apollo Conference volleyball match on Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts won the first set 26-24 before losing the second 25-20 and the third 25-12.
Effingham (0-3, 0-1 Apollo Conference) had contributions from Mattie Angel (nine assists, one ace, and three digs), Sawyer Althoff (two assists and 17 digs), Megan Ballman (two aces and five digs), Brueklyn Belcher (two kills and one assist), Tori Budde (nine assists and seven digs), Lexi Chrappa (eight kills, one assist, one ace, and 11 digs), Krista Phillips (two kills, three assists, one ace, and two blocks), Kennedy Sowell (four kills and two blocks), Ali Davis (one assist), Bria Beals (four kills, one assist, and two digs), and Sidney Donaldson (one kill, one block, and one dig).
St. Anthony 2, Robinson 0
St. Anthony won in straight sets over Robinson on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-23.
St. Anthony (2-1) had contributions from Anna Faber (one kill, two aces, and 10 assists), Addie Wernsing (one kill and two aces), Abbi Hatton (two kills and three blocks), Ada Rozene (five kills, two aces, and two blocks), Lucy Fearday (three kills, one ace, and three blocks), and Maddie Kibler (two kills, two aces, and one block).
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Anthony 7, Robinson 2
St. Anthony girls' tennis picked up a win over Robinson on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won their match 7-2.
In singles competition, Emily Kowalke won 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. Laura Schmidt won 6-2, 6-4. Grace Karolewicz won 5-7, 7-6, 10-3. Madelyn Brown won 6-1, 6-2, and Karli Jones won 2-6, 7-5, 7-6.
Ali Adams suffered the only loss, falling 0-6, 1-6.
Meanwhile, in doubles action, Karolewicz and Elizabeth Kabbes won 6-4, 6-3, while Brown and Izzy Hakman won 2-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Kowalke and Adams suffered the only loss 5-7, 2-6.
Olney 7, Newton 2
Newton fell to Olney on Thursday 7-2.
In singles play, Emily Probst defeated Evie Potter 6-4, 6-3, for the lone singles point.
Jessilyn Hall fell to Grayce Burgener 2-6, 4-6. Jean Lin fell to Abigail Atwood 0-6, 2-6. Kaitlyn Olmstead lost to Claire Uhl 3-6, 2-6. Avery Zumbahlen fell to McKenna Snider 1-6, 2-6, and Grace Warfel lost to Chloe McKinney 1-6, 4-6.
Meanwhile, in doubles play, Zumbahlen and Warfel picked up a doubles point after defeated Danielle Clodfleter and Ryann Klier 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
As for the other matches, Hall and Probst fell to Burgener and Potter 2-6, 6-7, and Lin and Olmstead lost to Atwood and Uhl 0-6, 0-6.
