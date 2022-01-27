GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 75, South Central 57
Dieterich defeated South Central, 75-57, in a National Trail Conference matchup Thursday.
Kaitlyn Boerngen led the Movin' Maroons (17-10, 4-3 NTC) with 22 points; Cortney Brummer had 16; Ruby Westendorf had 12; Madilyn Brummer had eight; Miley Britton had seven; Eva Meinhart had four, and Kady Tegeler, Estella Meinhart, and Brittney Niemerg had two.
Meanwhile, for the Lady Cougars (13-12, 2-6 NTC), Brooklyn Garrett had 24 points, Laney Webster had 20, Brooke Cowger had six, Taegan Webster had five, and Kaitlyn Swift had two.
Brownstown/St. Elmo 64, Ramsey 34
BSE defeated Ramsey, 64-34, in a non-conference matchup Thursday.
Sydney Stine led the Bombers (12-15) with 17 points; Avery Myers had 13; Audrey Wilhour had 11; Lexi Seabaugh had 10; Jayna Ireland had eight; Anna Stine had four, and Jaydin Huddlestun had one.
Tri-County 44, Cumberland 38
Cumberland lost to Tri-County, 44-38, in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup Thursday.
Zoe Mitchell and Abbie Becker led the Lady Pirates (17-8, 4-2 LPC) with 15 points, while Sage Carr had six, and Jadalyn Sowers had two.
Richland County 62, Newton 27
Newton fell to Richland County, 62-27, in a Little Illini Conference matchup Thursday.
Sydney Dobbins led the Lady Eagles (9-16, 3-5 LIC) with six points; Camryn Martin had five; Karasyn Martin and Amber Russell had four; Ava Kessler had three, and Lilly Kessler and Alexis Hetzer had one.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 64, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 38
CHBC defeated WSS, 64-38, in a National Trail Conference matchup Thursday.
Gracie Heckert led the Bobcats (20-4, 6-1 NTC) with 34 points and three steals. Lani Morrison had 13 points and nine assists. Hallye Morrison had eight points and 10 rebounds. Madison Wojcik had four points and 11 rebounds. Harleigh Bunch and Ruby Stuckemeyer had two points, and Macee Rodman had one point.
Meanwhile, for the Hatchets (8-17, 2-5 NTC), Ella Kinkelaar had 14 points; Sam Hayes had 10 points; Ellie Wittenberg had seven points; Morgan Mathis had five points, and Emma Garrett had two points.
Mattoon 56, Effingham 48
Effingham fell to Mattoon, 56-48, in an Apollo Conference matchup Thursday.
Meredith Schaefer led the Hearts (16-8, 3-5 Apollo) with 18 points; Sawyer Althoff had seven; Coralin Ohnesorge had six; Madison Mapes had five; Ella Niebrugge and Marissa Allie had four; Sidney Donaldson had three, and Saige Althoff had one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.