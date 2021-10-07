VOLLEYBALL
Cumberland 2, Heritage 1
Cumberland volleyball defeated Heritage in three sets to win the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament championship on Thursday.
The Lady Pirates lost the first set 25-21, won the second 25-22, and won the third 25-15.
Cumberland (23-5) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (two assists and 21 digs), Kennedy Stults (two assists, nine kills, one block, one ace, and 11 digs), Kendyn Syfert (13 kills, two blocks, two aces, and five digs), Carly Thornton (31 assists, two kills, two blocks, one ace, and five digs), Mackenzie Taylor (one assist, five kills, two blocks, and 14 digs), Zoe Mitchell (one assist, four kills, three blocks, and two digs), Ashton Coleman (three kills and three blocks), and Chaney Thornton (three digs).
The win marked the first time since 2004 that the Lady Pirates have won the tournament.
Newton 2, Marshall 0
Newton volleyball defeated Marshall in straight sets on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-14.
Newton (18-3) had contributions from Emma Rauch (two aces, four kills, and two blocks), Brooke Johnson (two aces, four kills, three assists, and four digs), Jenna Ochs (one ace, six kills, two assists, and two digs), Ava Kessler (seven kills, four blocks, and one dig), Emma Oldham (five kills, one block, and four digs), Brooke Schafer (three kills, 17 assists, one block, and six digs), Elley Bennett (three assists and eight digs), Laney Hemrich (one assist and five digs), and Amber Russell (six digs).
St. Anthony 2, Cisne 0
St. Anthony volleyball defeated Cisne on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-20.
St. Anthony (17-6) had contributions from Anna Faber (one kill, one block, and 19 assists), Andrea Rudolphi (one kill), Abbi Hatton (seven kills and one block), Addi Nuxoll (one block), Ada Rozene (nine kills, one ace, and two blocks), Lucy Fearday (eight kills and one block), and Emma Ashton (one ace).
South Central 2, Neoga 0
South Central volleyball defeated Neoga in straight sets on Thursday.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-20 and the second 25-22.
The Indians had contributions from Sydney Hakman (10 digs), Sydney Richards (14 digs, one ace, and six kills), Ella Shuler (10 digs, one kill, and six assists), Avery Fearday (nine digs and two kills), Gracie Gresens (two digs, three kills, two blocks, and one assist), Allison Worman (two digs, one kill, and two blocks), and Andrea Burcham (five digs, one ace, one block, and four assists).
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Mulberry Grove 0
SEB volleyball defeated Mulberry Grove in straight sets on Thursday.
The Eagles won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-15.
SEB had contributions from Laney Baldridge (four kills, one assist, and one dig), Kinley Carson (two assists), Peyton Garrard (six kills, seven assists, four aces, and four digs), Morgan Hall (four kills, three assists, six aces, and three digs), Lillian Nolen (two kills and one dig), Shelby Sasse (one ace and four digs), and Lydia Smith (three kills and three aces).
SOCCER
Newton 5, Salem 0
Newton soccer defeated Salem, 5-0, on Thursday.
Carder Reich and Luke Weber each had two goals, while Makai Kuhn added one, too. Danny Visoso finished with two assists, while Weber had one.
GIRLS TENNIS
Robinson 4, Effingham 2
Effingham tennis fell to Robinson, 4-2, on Thursday.
In singles matches, Aila Woomer defeated Zharina Stephens 4-6, 6-1, 10-4, and Izzy Volpi defeated Laura Staller 7-6, 7-6.
There were no doubles matches due to rain.
