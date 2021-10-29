VOLLEYBALLBreese Central 2, Newton 0{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Newton volleyball fell to Breese Central Thursday in the Class 1A regional finals.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}The Lady Eagles lost the first set 25-21 and the second 25-18.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Newton (30-7) had contributions from Elley Bennett (one ace and nine digs), Jenna Ochs (nine kills, one block, and one dig), Ava Kessler (three kills and one dig), Emma Rauch (two kills and one assist), Brooke Johnson (two kills, one assist, and four digs), Gracie Smithenry (two kills and one dig), Brooke Schafer (two kills, 16 assists, and three digs), Amber Russell (seven digs), Laney Hemrich (three digs), and Avery Mulvey (one dig).{/span}
Cumberland 2, Clay City 0{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Cumberland volleyball continued its magical season Thursday by winning the Class 1A regional championship over Clay City.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-20.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Cumberland (28-7) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (four assists and 11 digs), Kennedy Stults (one assist, five kills, two aces, and 12 digs), Kendyn Syfert (one assist, two kills, one ace, and 10 digs), Carly Thornton (18 assists, three kills, one ace, and five digs), Mackenzie Taylor (one assist, nine kills, one block, and eight digs), Zoe Mitchell (four kills and two digs), and Ashton Coleman (two kills and two blocks).{/span}
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Meridian 0{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}WSS defeated Meridian in straight sets Thursday to win the Class 1A regional championship.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}The Hatchets won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-11.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}WSS (29-6-1) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (two aces, six kills, 16 assists, and seven digs), Gabby Vonderheide (eight kills and seven digs), Natalie Hayes (four kills and eight digs), Halle Moomaw (two kills and two blocks), Brianna Hewing (four kills, two assists, three digs, and four blocks), Kinley Quast (four aces, six assist, and 11 digs), and Kaylynn Carey v
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.