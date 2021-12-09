GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 53, Blue Ridge 12
Cumberland pummeled Blue Ridge on Thursday night.
The Lady Pirates won 53-12.
Zoe Mitchell led Cumberland (8-2, 1-0 Lincoln Prairie Conference) with 17 points. Sage Carr had 11 points. Abbie Becker had eight points. Katelyn Shoemaker and Stormy Robinson had six points. Jadalyn Sowers had three points, and Paige Dittamore had two points.
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 51, St. Anthony 50
CHBC defeated St. Anthony on Thursday night.
The state-ranked Bobcats bested the Bulldogs 51-50.
Gracie Heckert led CHBC (9-0, 2-0 National Trail Conference) with 20 points and four assists. Marissa Summers had 10 points. Ruby Stuckemeyer had 10 points and eight rebounds. Lani Morrison had nine points and three steals, and Madison Wojcik had two points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, for St. Anthony (7-3, 3-1 National Trail Conference) with 26 points. Lucy Fearday had nine points. Abbi Hatton had seven points. Stacie Vonderheide had four points. Anna Faber had three points, and Grace Karolewicz had one point.
Teutopolis 48, St. Joseph-Ogden 35
Teutopolis defeated St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday night.
The Lady Shoes won 48-35.
Kaitlyn Schumacher led Teutopolis (5-2) with 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting with five rebounds. Kaylee Niebrugge had 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting with eight rebounds, one assist, and one block. Emily Konkel had 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds, two assists, and one block. Zoe Cremens had seven points on 2-of-8 shooting with one rebound. Izzy Hardiek had four points on 0-of-4 shooting with four rebounds. Grace Tegeler had two points on 0-of-5 shooting with five rebounds and three assists, and Joleen Deters had two points.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 42, Brownstown (St. Elmo) 33
Stew-Stras defeated BSE on Thursday night.
The Hatchets bested the Bombers 42-33.
Ella Kinkelaar led Stew-Stras (4-7, 1-3 National Trail Conference) with 24 points. Ava Richards had eight points. Ellie Wittenberg had four points, and Emma Garrett, Serenity Weeden, and Morgan Mathis had two points.
Meanwhile, Sydney Stine led BSE (4-7, 0-3 National Trail Conference) with 10 points. Lanie Baldrige and Lexi Seabaugh had seven points. Audrey Wilhour had six points, and Avery Myers had three points.
Dieterich 51, Martinsville 15
Dieterich defeated Martinsville on Thursday night.
The Movin' Maroons won 51-15.
Kaitlyn Boerngen led Dieterich (7-5) with 16 points. Ruby Westendorf and Cortney Brummer had 10 points. Miley Britton had five points. Eva Meinhart and Sammi Goebel had four points, and Brittney Niemerg had two points.
Neoga 52, OPH 36
Neoga defeated OPH on Thursday night.
The Indians won 52-36.
Sydney Richards led Neoga (8-2) with 22 points, six assists, eight rebounds, six steals, and five blocks. Avery Fearday had 12 points, six assists, and eight steals. Trista Moore had eight points. Sydney Hakman and Allison Worman had four points, and Gracie Eaton had two points.
Robinson 50, Newton 35
Newton fell to Robinson on Thursday night.
The Lady Eagles lost 50-35.
Amber Russell led Newton (3-7, 0-2 Little Illini Conference) with 10 points and five rebounds. Ava Kessler had eight points and four rebounds. Sydney Dobbins had seven points. Addy O'Dell had six points, and Alexis Hetzer had four points and eight rebounds.
South Central 59, Ramsey 22
South Central defeated Ramsey on Thursday night.
The Lady Cougars won 59-22.
Laney Webster led South Central (5-3) with 22 points. Halle Smith had 16 points. Brooklyn Garrett had 13 points. Jaylyn Michel had four points, and Taegan Webster and Brooke Cowger had two points.
