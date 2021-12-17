GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHBC 50, Altamont 48
CHBC defeated Altamont on Thursday night.
The Bobcats bested the Lady Indians 50-48.
Lani Morrison led CHBC (10-1, 3-0 National Trail Conference) with 23 points and three steals. Gracie Heckert had 14 points and three steals. Marissa Summers had seven points. Karlee Smith had two points. Hallye Morrison had two points, and Ruby Stuckemeyer had two points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.
Meanwhile, for Altamont (6-6, 2-3 National Trail Conference), Grace Nelson led 27 points. Peyton Osteen had 10 points. Claire Boehm had six points. Kylie Osteen had four points, and Libby Reardon had one point.
Neoga 53, Brownstown (St. Elmo) 44
Neoga downed BSE on Thursday night.
The Indians beat the Bombers 53-44.
Sydney Richards and Trista Moore led Neoga (9-2, 4-0 National Trail Conference) with 14 points. Avery Fearday had 11 points. Sydney Hakman had eight points. Haylee Campbell had four points, and Allison Worman had two points.
Meanwhile, for BSE (5-8, 0-4 National Trail Conference), Lexi Seabaugh led the team with 15 points. Sydney Stine and Audrey Wilhour had eight points. Lanie Baldrige had six points. Natelly Beal had five points, and Avery Myers had two points.
Cumberland 56, Dieterich 44
Cumberland defeated Dieterich on Thursday night.
The Lady Pirates beat the Movin' Maroons 56-44.
Zoe Mitchell led Cumberland (10-2) with 24 points. Sydney Carr had 15 points. Jadalyn Sowers had eight points. Katelyn Shoemaker had five points. Abbie Becker had three points, and Stormy Robinson had one point.
Meanwhile, for Dieterich (7-6), Kaitlyn Boerngen had 19 points. Ruby Westendorf had 10 points. Maddie Brummer had nine points. Estella Meinhart had four points, and Sammi Goebel had two points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 41, South Central 38
SEB defeated South Central in the St. Elmo Holiday Tourney on Thursday night.
The Eagles bested the Cougars 41-38.
Jarrett Pasley led SEB (8-3) with nine points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Caleb Campbell had nine points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Adam Atwood had seven points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Brady Maxey had six points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Gavyn Smith had six points, two rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Quinton Logan had two points and two rebounds, and Wyatt Stine had two points and one rebound.
Meanwhile, for South Central (5-4), Keenin Willshire had 11 points and eight rebounds. Ethan Watwood had nine points, five rebounds, and two steals. Brandt Hiestand had four points, six rebounds, and one assist. London Hails had four points and three rebounds. Spencer Johannes had four points, one rebound, four assists, and two steals. Anthony Buonaura had four points and one steal, and Aidan Dodson had two points, four rebounds, and two steals.
Webber 67, North Clay 53
North Clay fell to Webber in the Conrad Allen Tournament at Wayne City on Thursday.
The Cardinals lost 67-53.
Bryton Griffy led North Clay (3-7) with 24 points. Collyn Ballard had seven points. Dakota Weidner had five points. Alex Boose, Layton Dawkins, and Logan Fleener had four points. Levi Smith had three points, and Brady Ingram had two points.
