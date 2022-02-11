BOYS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 53, Tri-County 40
Dieterich defeated Tri-County, 53-40, in a non-conference matchup on Thursday.
The Movin' Maroons (15-9) received 15 points from Pete Britton, nine from Lucas Westendorf, eight from Bryce Budde and Cole Will, seven from Andrew Lidy, four from Caleb Gephart and two from Andrew Wente.
North Clay 50, Patoka/Odin 37
North Clay defeated Patoka/Odin, 50-37, in a non-conference matchup on Thursday.
The Cardinals (11-15) received 14 points from Logan Fleener, 11 from Bryton Griffy, seven from Alex Boose and Dakota Weidner, four from Collyn Ballard and Brady Ingram, and three from Levi Smith.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 63, Newton 31
St. Anthony defeated Newton, 63-31, in a non-conference matchup on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (20-9) received 32 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals from Lucy Fearday; 10 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals from Abbi Hatton; eight points from Anna Faber; five points from Riley Guy; four points from Grace Karolewicz, and two points from Maddi Kibler and Kallie Kabbes.
Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles (11-18) received eight points from Elley Bennett, six from Camryn Martin, five from Sydney Dobbins, four from Addy O'Dell, and two from Morgan White, Ava Kessler, Alexis Hetzer, and Emma Nadler.
Effingham 52, Mt. Zion 30
Effingham defeated Mt. Zion, 52-30, in an Apollo Conference matchup on Thursday.
The Hearts (20-10, 6-6 Apollo) received 16 points from Madison Mapes, 14 points from Meredith Schaefer, eight points from Marissa Allie, seven points from Saige Althoff, three points from Coralin Ohnesorge, and two points from Sawyer Althoff and Krista Phillips.
Teutopolis 54, Fairfield 45
Teutopolis defeated Fairfield, 54-45, at J.H. Griffin Gym on Thursday.
The Lady Shoes (19-7) received 14 points, one rebound, and two steals from Zoe Cremens; 12 points and six rebounds from Kaylee Niebrugge; 10 points, five rebounds, two steals, and one assist from Emily Konkel; nine points, two rebounds, four steals, and two blocks from Izzy Hardiek; seven points, eight rebounds, one steal, and one assist from Kaitlyn Schumacher, and two points and two rebounds from Courtney Gibson.
Paris 61, Altamont 37
Altamont fell to Paris, 61-37, in a non-conference matchup on Thursday.
The Lady Indians fell to 14-14 with the loss.
There were no stats available.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 68, Ramsey 19
CHBC defeated Ramsey, 68-19, in a non-conference matchup on Thursday.
The Bobcats (23-6) received 28 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals, and five assists from Gracie Heckert; 16 points, nine rebounds, and six assists from Lani Morrison; 11 points from Macee Rodman; nine points from Ruby Stuckemeyer, and four points from Madison Wojcik.
Neoga 48, Arcola 41
Neoga defeated Arcola, 48-41, in a non-conference matchup on Thursday.
The Indians (23-6) received 23 points from Sydney Richards, 10 from Haylee Campbell, six from Avery Fearday, four from Trista Moore, three from Sydney Hakman, and two from Brynn Richards.
South Central 69, Sandoval 49
South Central defeated Sandoval, 69-49, in a non-conference matchup on Thursday.
The Lady Cougars (15-12) received 17 points from Laney Webster, 16 from Taegan Webster, 15 from Brooklyn Garrett, 11 from Kaitlyn Swift, six from Brooke Cowger, and two from Ella Watwood.
Cumberland 51, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 41
Cumberland defeated ALAH, 51-41, in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup on Thursday at Waldrip Gymnasium.
The Lady Pirates (20-9, 6-3 LPC) received 14 points from Zoe Mitchell, 13 points from Katelyn Shoemaker, nine points from Sage Carr, seven points from Jadalyn Sowers, six points from Abbie Becker, and two points from Paige Dittamore.
Vandalia 51, Brownstown/St. Elmo 26
BSE fell to Vandalia, 51-26, in a non-conference matchup on Thursday.
The Eagles (12-18) received 10 points from Audrey Wilhour, eight from Natelly Beal, four from Laney Baldrige, and two from Sydney Stine and Jayna Ireland.
