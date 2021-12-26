BOYS BASKETBALL
Altamont 55, Hillsboro 51
Altamont defeated Hillsboro on Thursday night.
The Indians won 55-51.
Mason Robinson led Altamont (7-3) with 18 points. Noah Klimpel had 14 points. Eric Kollmann had six points. Mason Winn and Will Schultz had five points. Avery Jarhaus had four points, and Tyler Robbins had three points.
South Central 63, Martinsville 44
South Central defeated Martinsville on Thursday night.
The Cougars won 63-44.
Aidan Dodson and Keenin Willshire led South Central (8-4) with 22 points. Spencer Johannes had six points. Ethan Dun had five points. Anthony Buonaura and Ethan Watwood had three points, and London Hails had two points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 57, Stewardson-Strasburg-Windsor 31
Cumberland defeated Stewardson-Strasburg on Thursday in the Knights Classic.
The Lady Pirates bested the Hatchets 57-31.
Zoe Mitchell led Cumberland (13-2) with 15 points. Sage Carr had 14 points. Abbie Becker had nine points. Stormy Robinson had eight points. Katelyn Shoemaker had six points, and Jadalyn Sowers had five points.
Meanwhile, for Stew-Stras (4-9), Ella Kinkelaar led the team with 17 points. Sam Hayes and Morgan Mathis had four points, and McKenzi Vonderheide and Serenity Weeden had two points.
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 47, Sullivan 39
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor defeated Sullivan in the Knights Classic on Wednesday night.
The Hatchets won 47-39.
Ella Kinkelaar led Stew-Stras (5-9) with 25 points. Sam Hayes had 11 points. Morgan Mathis had eight points. Emma Garrett had two points, and Ellie Wittenberg had one point.
Mount Zion 52, Cumberland 17
Cumberland defeated Mount Zion in the Knights Classic on Wednesday night.
The Lady Pirates lost 52-17.
Zoe Mitchell led Cumberland (13-2) with six points. Sage Carr and Stormy Robinson had five points, and Katelyn Shoemaker had one point.
