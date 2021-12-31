BOYS BASKETBALL
Altamont 45, Cobden 38
Altamont defeated Cobden to win third place at the Sesser-Valier Tournament Thursday.
The Indians won 45-38.
Noah Klimpel led Altamont (10-4) with 12 points. Jared Hammer had nine points. Mason Robinson and Eric Kollmann had seven points. Mason Winn had four points, and Tyler Robbins and Dillan Elam had three points.
Lebanon 44, Cumberland 36
Cumberland fell to Lebanon at the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Thursday.
The Pirates lost 44-36.
Gavin Hendrix led Cumberland with 12 points. Trevin Magee had nine points. Wiley Peters had six points. Maddox McElravy had four points. Blake McMechan had three points, and Jaxon Boldt had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.