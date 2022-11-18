St. Anthony 76, Sandoval 33
St. Anthony defeated Sandoval, 76-33, in a non-conference matchup on Thursday at Sandoval High School.
The Bulldogs (2-0) won 76-33.
Stacie Vonderheide had 22 points for St. Anthony. Lucy Fearday had 14. Anna Faber had 12. Nancy Ruholl had 11. Maddie Kibler and Kallie Kabbes had five. Ady Rios had four, and Addi Nuxoll had three.
Altamont 50, Windsor-Stewardson- Strasburg 30
Altamont defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg in a National Trail Conference matchup on Thursday at Windsor High School.
The Lady Indians (2-0, 1-0 league) won 50-30.
Grace Nelson finished with 32 points for Altamont. Peyton Osteen had nine. Claire Boehm had five, and Kaylee Lurkins had two.
As for the Hatchets (0-2, 0-1 league), Ella Kinkelaar had 13 points. Samantha Hayes had eight. Ellie Wittenberg had three, and Serenity Weeden, Ava Richards, and Morgan Mathis had two.
Robinson 42, Newton 27
Newton fell to Robinson in a Little Illini Conference matchup on Thursday at Newton High School.
The Lady Eagles (0-2, 0-1 league) lost 42-27.
Elley Bennett finished with eight points. Alexis Hetzer had six with two steals. Macy Barthelemy had four. Lilly Kessler had four with 10 rebounds. Karasyn Martin had two with two assists. Camryn Martin had two with two steals, and Addy O’Dell had one.
Albion Edwards County 54, Cumberland 32
Cumberland fell to Albion Edwards County in a non-conference matchup on Thursday at Edwards County High School.
The Lady Pirates (0-2) lost 54-32.
Katelyn Shoemaker finished with nine points. Jadalyn Sowers had 10. Paige Dittamore had six. Jade Carr had four. Hannah Shoemaker had one, and Suzy Fritts had two.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 58, Moweaqua Central A&M 54
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Moweaqua Central A&M in a non-conference matchup on Thursday at Cowden-Herrick High School.
The Bobcats (2-0) won 58-54.
Gracie Heckert had 22 points. Mady Wojcik had 12. Macee Rodman had 10. Ruby Stuckemeyer had seven. Carmen Olesen had five, and Marissa Summers had two.
Brownstown-St. Elmo 47, Litchfield 33
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Litchfield in a non-conference matchup on Thursday at Litchfield High School.
The Bombers (2-0) won 47-33.
Laney Baldrige had 11 points for BSE. Lexi Seabaugh had nine. Alice Turco had seven. Sydney Stine and Anna Stine had six. Jayna Ireland and Avery Myers had three, and Natelly Beall had two.
