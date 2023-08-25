EFFINGHAM — Hannah Thompson neared a double-double for the Effingham volleyball team in its win over Newton on Thursday.
Thompson finished with 16 assists and nine digs to go along with one kill, three aces and one blocked shot in the Flaming Hearts (2-0) three-set win over the Lady Eagles.
Effingham won the first set 25-14, lost the second 16-25 and won the third 25-15.
Angela Ballman finished with one assist and two digs. Sidney Donaldson had four kills, two aces, two blocked shots and two digs. Berkley Pullen had two kills, six assists, two aces and five digs. Raegan Boone had one kill, one assist, one ace, one blocked shot and 10 digs. Bria Beals had seven kills, one assist, one ace and 16 digs. Olivia Katt had two kills, one blocked shot and one dig and Bella Austin had 10 kills, one assist, two aces and five digs.
For Newton (0-1), Alisson Stanley had two aces, eight kills and two digs. Brooke Schafer had one ace, nine kills, 10 assists and eight digs. Camryn Martin had one ace, one assist and two digs. Bailee Frichtl had one ace, five kills, one assist and eight digs. Paige Zumbahlen had three kills and four digs. Lilly Kessler had two kills and two blocked shots. Gracie Smithenry had one kill and two digs. Sally Mahaffey had 15 assists and five digs and Elley Bennett had one assist and 10 digs.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 2, Farina (South Central) 0
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the South Central Lady Cougars in two sets on Thursday.
St. Anthony (1-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference) won the first set 25-22 and the second 25-21.
Andrea Rudolphi had nine kills, two digs and two solo blocked shots. Addi Nuxoll had one kill and eight digs. Abbi Hatton had four kills, five digs and one solo blocked shot. Maddie Kibler had four kills and four digs. Anna Niemeyer had two kills and two solo blocked shots. Addie Wernsing had 14 assists, three aces and two digs. Stacie Vonderheide had eight assists and one dig. Hailey Niebrugge had one dig. Grace Passalaqua had two digs. Laney Coffin had one dig and Nora Gannaway had two digs.
For South Central (1-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Emma Runge had six digs. Megan Yates had six assists. Jaylynn Mitchell had three digs. Reagan Roberts had one assist and two digs. Emma Chambers had one kill and one dig. Brooke Cowger had six kills and three blocked shots. Emma Jenne had two kills and two blocked shots. Bailey Wodtka had one dig and Mya Schaal had two digs and one ace.
T
eutopolis 2, Salem 1
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes defeated the Salem Lady Wildcats in two sets on Thursday.
Teutopolis (3-0) lost the first set 21-25, won the second 25-21 and won the third 30-28.
Claresa Ruholl had 19 digs. Sara Niemerg had nine kills and five digs. Summer Wall had three digs. Ava Ruholl had four digs. RyLee Dittamore had six kills, two blocked shots, three digs and two assists. Molly Pals had five kills, four blocked shots, one dig and one assist. Paige Swingler had three digs. Emma Deters had seven kills, six blocked shots and one assist. TaNeal Einhorn had six kills, five blocked shots and two digs. Danielle Probst had 21 assists and Sara Zumbahlen had two kills, four blocked shots and 10 assists.
“We came out hot but frittered away the first set with unforced errors,” said head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Daily News. “The great thing about these athletes is that they don’t give up; they understand we pooched things. In the third set, we got a big lead, then they scored four straight and we started playing nervous. That gave them match point. We stopped it, then stopped it three more times before finally winning. The great thing was that, after halfway through the first set, the girls and our fans started getting into it, getting competitive. One of the great things about high school athletics is the support you get from the fans.”
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 2, Dieterich 1
The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats defeated the Dieterich Movin Maroons in three sets on Thursday.
CH/BC (2-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference) won the first set 25-23, lost the second 16-25 and won the third 25-21.
Karlee Smith had four kills, one ace, four blocked shots and four digs. Ellie Miller had four kills, one ace and five digs. Marissa Summers had one kill, one ace, 13 assists and five digs. Macee Rodman had two kills, six aces and 12 digs. Birgen Schlanser had one assist and six digs. Kyleigh Wallace had seven kills, one ace, one assist and one blocked shot. Sarah Doedtman had one blocked shot and Katlyn Arnett had one ace and two digs.
For Dieterich (1-2, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Olivia Brummer had three aces, 12 digs and 14 kills. Hailey McWhorter had three digs. Ruby Westendorf had three aces, eight digs and four kills. Ella Kreke had three digs and 20 assists. Bailey McClain had two digs. Marli Michl had one ace, 14 digs, four kills, one assist and two blocked shots. Frances Verdeyen had one dig and one kill. Allie Uthell had six digs and two kills and Bailey Brummer had three aces and two digs.
Carlyle 2, Altamont 0
The Altamont Lady Indians fell to the Carlyle Lady Indians in two sets on Thursday.
Altamont (0-1) lost the first set 12-25 and the second 16-25.
Peyton Osteen had one ace, four kills, one dig, eight assists and one blocked shot. Libby Reardon had three kills, seven digs and one assist. Grace Lemke had three kills, two digs, one assist and one blocked shot. Makaylee Splechter had one kill, two digs and seven assists. Della Berg had one ace, two kills and three digs. Kylie Osteen had two kills, one dig and one blocked shot. Brianna Grunloh had six digs. Maya Moore had one kill and one dig. Riley Rippetoe had five kills and Hope Roedl had one dig.
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 2, Moweaqua (Central A&M) 0
The Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets defeated the Moweaqua (Central A&M) Raiders in two sets on Thursday.
Stewardson-Strasburg (1-0) won the first set 25-11 and the second 25-16.
Ella Kinkelaar had one kill, 16 assists and four digs. Gabby Vonderheide had one ace, five kills and four digs. Halle Moomaw had seven aces, four kills and one assisted block. Kinley Quast had one assist and four digs. Samantha Hayes had eight kills. Ainslie Eident had one assist. Ellie Wittenberg had three kills and one solo block. Alaira Friese had one ace, three kills and one assisted block and Anna Albert had one dig.
“After two weeks of practices, the girls were so ready to play tonight,” said head coach Ronda Schlechte in an email to the Daily News. “They showed it with their excitement on the floor. They have worked so hard and everything just came together so nicely.”
Sullivan 2, Neoga 0
The Neoga Indians fell to the Sullivan Lady Redskins in two sets on Thursday.
Neoga (0-2) lost the first set 10-25 and the second 20-25.
Audrey Kepp had four digs and four assists. Haylee Campbell had five digs, two aces, five kills and three blocked shots. Allison Sampson had nine digs. Brynn Richards had one ace, two kills and one blocked shot and Natalie O’Dell had four assists.
St. Elmo/Brownstown 2, Vandalia 1
The St. Elmo/Brownstown Eagles defeated the Vandalia Vandals in three sets on Thursday.
SE/B (2-1) won the first set 25-22, lost the second 19-25 and won the third 25-23.
Jayna Ireland had five kills, one ace, one blocked shot and two digs. Abbi Ledbetter had three kills and one dig. Anna Stine had three kills, one ace and 11 digs. Peyton Garrard had three kills, four aces and 16 digs. Cordelia Lytle had two kills and two digs. Presley Williams had two kills. Macie Gammon had one kill, one blocked shot and four digs. Addie Sasse had one kill, three aces, one blocked shot, nine digs and 10 assists and Kinley Carson had two aces, five digs and six assists.
Toledo (Cumberland) 2, Hutsonville/Palestine 0
The Cumberland Lady Pirates defeated the Hutsonville Lady Tigers in two sets on Thursday.
Cumberland (1-1) won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-16.
Katelyn Shoemaker had six kills, one ace and one dig. Hannah Shoemaker had five kills, one blocked shot and one dig. Charlee Thornton had four kills, 11 digs and two assists. Alysa Dittamore had three kills and one blocked shot. McKenzie Matteson had one kill, five aces and two digs. Brielle Aaron had one kill and one dig. Suzanna Fritts had one kill, nine digs and one assist. Megan Yaw had two aces, seven digs and 12 assists. Katelyn Haarmann had five digs and Leah Gray had five assists.
Louisville (North Clay) 2, Bluford (Webber) 0
The North Clay Lady Cardinals defeated the Bluford (Webber) Lady Trojans in two sets on Thursday.
North Clay (1-1) won the first set 25-8 and the second 25-15.
There was no further information available at press time.
