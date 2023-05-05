Teutopolis 5, Toledo (Cumberland) 3
Teutopolis defeated Cumberland, 5-3, at Teutopolis Junior High School Softball Field.
Summer Wall and Dani Sarchet each had two hits. Malea Helmink had two hits and two RBIs. Emily Konkel had two hits and one RBI and Kaylee Niebrugge had one hit and one RBI for the Lady Shoes (13-10).
Courtney Gibson pitched for Teutopolis. She threw seven innings and allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) and five walks with nine strikeouts.
The Lady Shoes also honored their senior softball players before the game.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 12, Farina (South Central) 0
St. Anthony defeated South Central, 12-0, at Lions Field in Kinmundy.
Eli Levitt had two hits and two RBIs. Will Hoene had two hits and three RBIs. Beau Adams, Connor Roepke and Brock Jansen each had one hit and two RBIs. Brock Fearday had one hit and one RBI and Aiden Lauritzen, Max Koenig and Ryan Schmidt each had one hit for the Bulldogs (20-3).
Brock Jansen and Adams pitched for St. Anthony. Jansen allowed three hits and three walks with one strikeout over four innings; Adams had one strikeout in one inning.
As for the Cougars (18-6), Callaway Smith had two hits and Chase Thompson had one hit.
Jon Bursott, Zane Montes and Thompson pitched for South Central.
Altamont 12, Greenville 0
Altamont defeated Greenville, 12-0, at Altamont High School Baseball Field.
Nathan Stuemke, Mason Robinson and Logan Cornett each had two hits and one RBI. Jared Hammer, Dillan Elam, Keegan Schultz and Nathan Shepard each had one hit and one RBI. Keinon Eirhart and Eli Miller each had one hit and two RBIs and Ethan Robbins had one hit for the Indians (17-6).
Robinson and Elam pitched for Altamont. Robinson allowed two walks with eight strikeouts over four innings; Elam had two strikeouts in one inning.
Louisville (North Clay) 10, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 0
North Clay defeated CHBC, 10-0, at North Clay High School Baseball Field.
Jesse Weidner had three hits and four RBIs. Alex Boose had three hits. Daniel Warren had two hits and one RBI. Logan Fleener had two hits. Trenton Ingram had one hit and two RBIs.
Ayden Jones and Carder Walden each had one hit and Cody Zimdars had one RBI for the Cardinals (18-8).
Boose and Warren pitched for North Clay.
Boose threw five innings and allowed one hit and one walk with 11 strikeouts; Warren threw one inning and had two strikeouts.
As for the Bobcats, AJ Radloff had the lone hit.
Kyle Lamb and Clive Schlanser pitched for CHBC.
Brownstown/St. Elmo 10, Wayne City/Bluford (Webber) 0
BSE defeated Wayne City/Bluford (Webber), 10-0, at Brownstown High School Baseball Field. Cade Schaub had three hits and two RBIs. Adam Atwood had three hits (one triple) and one RBI. Wyatt Forbes had two hits and one RBI. Josiah Maxey had two hits. Caleb Campbell had one hit and two RBIs. Kyle Behl had one hit and one RBI and Lane Stine had one hit for the Bombers (11-9).
