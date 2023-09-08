TEUTOPOLIS — The Teutopolis girls tennis team defeated Effingham on Thursday, 9-0.
In singles matches, Teutopolis’ Anna Probst defeated Izzy Volpi 6-1, 6-0. Julian Hemmen (T) beat Charly Kreke 6-1, 6-1. Abbi Lee (T) beat Kristen Armstrong 6-0, 6-2. Olivia Hemmen beat Scarlette Sorling 6-0, 6-2. Jada Buehnerkemper beat Makenna Duckwitz 6-3, 6-0 and Kelsey Niemerg beat Kendyll Schoonover 6-1, 6-2.
“I am very proud of how they played,” Lady Shoes head coach Allison Deters said. “They came out confident and they came out moving, ready to go, so we were able to get off to a quick start in a lot of the matches.”
In doubles action, Olivia Hemmen and Probst beat Volpi and Armstrong 6-0, 6-3. Buehnerkemper and Ella Wermert beat Kreke and Cora Hartmann 6-1, 6-3 and Adi Davidson and Niemerg beat Duckwitz and Addy Hemrich 6-0, 6-0.
Deters switched up her No. 3 doubles team, with Niemerg replacing Julian Hemmen.
“I had Kelsey play with Adi because they are playing in the Mattoon Invitational this weekend in doubles and I wanted to give them a chance to get some experience together,” she said.
Newton 9, Casey-Westfield 0
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield on Thursday, 9-0.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann (N) beat Ellie Shull (CW) 6-2, 6-1. Paige Klingler (N) beat Allyson Truelove (CW) 6-3, 6-0. Jailyn Hall (N) beat Cara Hancock (CW) 6-0, 6-0. Abby Menke (N) beat Julia Eckerty (CW) 6-3, 2-6, 10-8. Darci Marble (N) beat Lucy Moore (CW) 6-2, 6-2 and Rhianna Carter (N) beat Emma Drum (CW) 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Schackmann and Menke beat Shull and Moore 6-1, 6-2. Klingler and Hall beat Addison Seaton and Tristan Ring (CW) 6-3, 6-1 and Marble and Chloe Kroenlein (N) topped Eckerty and Truelove 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.
Effingham (St. Anthony) Meet
Effingham and St. Anthony competed on Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts bested the Bulldogs, 24-34.
On the girls side, Stacie Vonderheide (STA) and Jessica Larsen (E) tied for first at 22:14. Emma Helmink (STA) was third at 23:08. Audrey Wagoner (E) was fourth at 23:37. Baylee Summers (E) was fifth at 23:38. Morgan Springer (E) was sixth at 23:38. Haddie Hill (E) was seventh at 23:39. Drew Weis (E) was eighth at 23:39. Kyra Hazelton (E) was ninth at 23:40. Laney Myers (E) was 10th at 23:40. Lauren Ethridge (E) was 11th at 29:36. Ava Faber (STA) was 12th at 28:29. Grace Niebrugge (STA) was 13th at 28:29 and Gracie Eaton (E) was 14th at 31:23.
On the boys side, Alex Gordon (E) won at 18:15. Julius Ramos (STA) was second at 18:16. Adam Flack (E) was third at 18:54. Aaron Hill (E) was fourth at 18:57. Ino Mapes (E) was fifth at 19:34. James Emmerich (STA) was sixth at 19:46. Aiden Braunecker (STA) was seventh at 20:16. Evan Klingler (E) was eighth at 20:29. Oliver Kreke (STA) was ninth at 20:47. Eliot Frisbie (STA) was 10th at 20:47. Daniel Ramos (STA) was 11th at 21:04. Noah Flaig (STA) was 12th at 21:05 and Calvin Sudkamp (STA) was 13th at 21:06.
Newton Meet
Newton, Teutopolis, Dieterich, Noth Clay and Altamont competed at Sam Parr State Park on Thursday.
On the girls side, Layna Marshall (N) won in 19:05. Lena Goebel (D) was third at 20:51. Brooke Koelm (NC) was fourth at 20:59. Abigail Weishaar (A) was fifth at 21:52. Krista Hall (A) was sixth at 22:04. Lily Yager (N) was seventh at 22:11. Avery Mulvey (N) was eighth at 22:28. Pearl Huber (T) was ninth at 23:05. Mary Jane Dennis (T) was 10th at 23:11. Adriana Gordon (D) was 11th at 23:31. Addison Miller (D) was 12th at 23:51. Kate Bierman (N) was 14th at 24:10. Elaina Gaffin (T) was 15th at 24:11. Ella Neihls (T) was 16th at 24:41. Maddie Zane (T) was 17th at 25:27. Callie Faller (D) was 18th at 25:35. Maddie Ayers (NC) was 20th at 26:30. Makayla Sidwell (A) was 21st at 26:38. Samantha Westendorf (NC) was 22nd at 27:32. Bailey Hewlein (D) was 23rd at 28:24. Makenna French (D) was 24th at 28:42. Claire Overbeck (T) was 25th at 29:59 and Addi Huber (D) was 26th at 30:03.
On the boys side, Brock Probst (N) won at 16:27. Jackson Sornberger (N) was second at 16:28. Isaac Street (N) was third at 16:39. Zane Groves (NC) was fourth at 16:52. Trevor Crutcher (D) was sixth at 17:05. Kaden Einhorn (D) was seventh at 17:07. Tanner Whitaker (N) was eighth at 17:11. Hayden Borgic (N) was ninth at 17:17. Oliver Lee (T) was 12th at 17:48. Trevor Niemerg (D) was 14th at 18:31. Tanner Niemerg (D) was 15th at 18:35. Gavin French (D) was 16th at 18:43. Luke Dennis (T) was 17th at 18:50. Owen Hughey (T) was 18th at 18:51. Wyatt Pritchard (NC) was 19th at 19:00. Nick Waldhoff (T) was 20th at 19:02. Gabe Jackson (D) was 21st at 19:08. Caleb Flasch (N) was 22nd at 19:17. Jaden Ordner (D) was 24th at 19:22. Lane Spring (A) was 25th at 19:40. Cooper Givens (NC) was 26th at 20:12. Luke Wente (D) was 27th at 20:20. Will Deters (T) was 28th at 20:26. Draven Homman (D) was 29th at 20:34. Kaden Iffert (D) was 30th at 20:35. Eddie Davis (D) was 31st at 20:56. Eli Hall (D) was 32nd at 24:40 and Braylon Williams (D) was 33rd at 25:51.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 18, Neoga 1
St. Anthony defeated Neoga on Thursday, 18-1.
Beau Adams went 1-for-2 with one double, one run and one walk. Aiden Lauritzen went 2-for-2 with one home run, two runs, four RBI and one walk. Brock Fearday went 1-for-2 with one double, one run, two RBI and one walk. Connor Roepke went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three runs and five RBIs. Brady Hatton went 1-for-2 with one run.
Joseph Tegeler went 1-for-1. Max Koenig went 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Will Fearday went 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs. Joey Trupiano went 1-for-1 with one run and one walk. Henry Brent went 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Vincent Vogel scored one run and had one walk. Will Bierman scored one run and had one walk and Sam Link scored two runs and had two walks.
Adams and Nick Ruholl pitched for the Bulldogs (11-0, 6-0 National Trail Conference).
For the Indians (3-5, 2-3 National Trail Conference), Carter Young went 1-for-2. AJ Henderson went 1-for-1 with one double and one RBI. Josiah Gentry went 1-for-1 with one double and one run and Matt Propst had one walk.
James Ballinger, Brock Lanham, Keaton Lacy, Ethan O’Dell, Kanen White and Jack Finney pitched for Neoga.
Altamont 10, Mulberry Grove 0
Altamont defeated Mulberry Grove on Thursday, 10-0.
Eli Miller went 1-for-3 with one double, one RBI and one walk. Dillan Elam went 2-for-4 with one double, one run and one RBI. Ethan Robbins went 1-for-2 with three runs, one RBI and two walks. Clayton Arnold went 1-for-2 with one run, three RBI and one walk. Kaidyn Miller went 1-for-1 with one walk. Riley Berg went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Nathan Stuemke had one walk. Keegan Schultz scored two runs and had two walks. Brayden Schnarre scored one run and Will Reardon scored two runs.
Eli Miller pitched for the Indians (6-3).
Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 6, Brownstown/St. Elmo 0
Brownstown fell to Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) on Thursday, 6-0.
Calin Chandler went 1-for-2.
Corey Hoopingarner pitched for the Bombers (2-8). He allowed six runs, nine hits and two strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.
Farina (South Central) 16, Odin 4
South Central defeated Odin on Thursday, 16-4.
Brody Markley went 2-for-4 with one home run, three runs, two RBIs and one walk. Trevan Sidwell went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Colton Smith went 1-for-3 with three runs, two RBIs and two walks. Coen West went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Callaway Smith went 1-for-3 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Colby Bursott went 1-for-2 with two runs, two RBI and one walk. Zane Montes went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one run and three RBIs. Maddox Robb went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Hudson Moore went 2-for-4 with one double, one run and two RBI. Seth Jones had one walk. Evan Hoover scored two runs and Lucas Bursott scored two runs.
West and Markley pitched for the Cougars (9-1).
Robinson 2, Effingham (St. Anthony) 1
St. Anthony fell to Robinson in three sets on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (6-3) lost the first set 14-25, won the second 25-20 and lost the third 20-25.
Abbi Hatton had four kills and one block. Maddie Kibler had 12 digs. Andrea Rudolphi had eight kills and two aces. Addi Nuxoll had four kills, six digs and two blocks. Anna Niemeyer had four kills and one dig. Cara Hatton had four kills and one block. Laney Coffin had one kill, three digs and one block. Stacie Vonderheide had one ace, four digs and 12 assists and Addie Wernsing had two digs and 10 assists.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 2, Sandoval 0
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Sandoval in two sets on Thursday.
The Bobcats (3-3) won the first set 25-22 and the second 25-13.
Karlee Smith had three kills, six aces, four blocks and one dig. Ellie Miller had three kills, one ace and five digs. Marissa Summers had one ace, 12 assists and three digs. Macee Rodman had four kills, two aces and five digs. Birgen Schlanser had one assist and two digs. Kyleigh Wallace had six kills, one ace and one dig. Sarah Doedtman had one kill and one dig. Katlyn Arnett had two aces and Audri Kaiser had one dig.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Altamont 0
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Altamont in two sets on Thursday.
The Hatchets (4-0, 2-0 National Trail Conference) won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-16.
Ella Kinkelaar had six aces, two kills, 16 assists, seven digs and one block. Gabby Vonderheide had one ace, five kills and one dig. Halle Moomaw had three aces, eight kills, two digs and one block. Kinley Quast had one ace, four assists and three digs. Samantha Hayes had two kills. Ainslie Eident had one dig. Ellie Wittenberg had five kills, one dig and one block. Alaira Friese had one assist. Anna Albert had one ace and one dig and Mya Friese had two kills.
“I felt like several things didn’t flow like they should have, but then many things did,” said head coach Ronda Schlechte in an email to the Daily News. “I’m anxious to see what we do this weekend. We’ve been working really hard to prepare.”
For the Lady Indians, Peyton Osteen had one ace, four kills, one dig, eight assists and one block. Libby Reardon had three kills, seven digs and one assist. Grace Lemke had three kills, two digs, one assist and one block. Makaylee Splechter had one kill, two digs and seven assists. Della Berg had one ace, two kills and three digs. Kylie Osteen had two kills, one dig and one block. Brianna Grunloh had six digs. Maya Moore had two kills and one dig. Riley Rippetoe had five kills and Hope Roedl had one dig.
Farina (South Central) 2, Wayne City 1
South Central defeated Wayne City in three sets on Thursday.
The Lady Cougars (6-5) lost the first set 17-25, won the second 25-23 and won the third 16-14.
Emma Runge had two digs. Jalynn Mitchell had one dig. Reagan Roberts had three digs and 15 assists. Emma Chambers had one kill, four digs and three aces. Brooke Cowger had eight kills, three digs and one ace. Emma Jenne had four kills and one block. Lauren Johnson had three kills, four digs and one ace and Ella Watwood had one dig.
Charleston Quadrangular
Effingham finished second and Teutopolis third at a quadrangular match at Charleston Country Club on Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts shot a team score of 162. The Wooden Shoes shot a 169.
Max Seachrist, Jude Traub, Jack Poe and Leo Wyckoff each shot a final round of 40. Evan Pryor shot a 42. Rayden Schneider shot a 43 and Brody Boehm and Cannon Bockhorn each shot rounds of 45.
Coen Pennington and Brody Thoele each shot rounds of 41 for Teutopolis. Ethan Thoele shot a 43. Isaac Webber and Landyn Thoele each shot 44. Owen Heuerman shot a 45. Kole Ohnesorge shot a 50 and Noah Koester shot a 52.
Altamont Triangular
Altamont defeated Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg’s junior varsity team in a triangular match at St. Elmo Club on Thursday.
The Indians shot a team score of 192. Christ Our Rock Lutheran shot a team score of 207 and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg shot a team score of 226.
Daniel McCammon finished with a nine-hole round of 44. Gavin Flack and Kaiden Wolff each shot a 49. Tyler Ruffner shot a 50. Justin Kollmann shot a 52 and Joel Bauer shot a 56.
Andrew Petzing shot a nine-hole round of 54 for the Hatchets. Jack Holland shot a 55. Patton Vorris shot a 58. James and Hayden Porter each shot a 59 and Henry Vonderheide shot a 60.
Robinson Quadrangular
Newton and North Clay competed at Quail Creek Country Club and Resort on Friday.
The Eagles shot a team score of 180 to win.
Michael Kennedy shot a final round of 40. Grant Fulton shot a 41. Gunner James shot a 45. Evan Johnson shot a 54 and Ajay McCann shot a 56.
Riley Poe and Jacob Arnold competed for the Cardinals. Poe shot a 48 and Arnold shot a 62.
Effingham (St. Anthony) Triangular
St. Anthony defeated Tuscola and Villa Grove at Effingham Country Club on Thursday.
The Bulldogs shot a team score of 190. Tuscola and Villa Grove each shot a team score of 232.
Addie Krouse shot a nine-hole round of 44. Sydney Kibler and Brooklyn Phillips each shot a 48. Mia Schwing shot a 50 and Gianna Frisbie and Nora Trupiano each shot a 53.
Teutopolis Triangular
Teutopolis defeated Charleston and Paris in a triangular match at Cardinal Golf Course on Thursday.
The Lady Shoes shot a team score of 188. Charleston shot a 191 and Paris competed with only three individuals and did not have a team score.
Brileigh Bloemer finished with a nine-hole round of 41. Halle Bushue shot a 45. Sophia Martin shot a 49. Brooke Thoele shot a 53. Margaret Wente shot a 58 and Olivia Wermert shot a 63.
Teutopolis 2, Mattoon 0
Teutopolis defeated Mattoon on Thursday, 2-0.
Gavin Tegeler and Josh Habing scored for the Wooden Shots (5-1). Ethan Thoele had one assist.
Altamont 1, Trenton (Wesclin) 0
Altamont defeated Trenton (Wesclin) on Thursday, 1-0.
Javian Schlanser scored for the Indians (5-2). Jack Lowry assisted on the goal.
Newton 6, Robinson 1
Newton defeated Robinson on Thursday, 6-0.
Luke Weber scored three goals for the Eagles (6-1). Greyson Dow and Henry Will each had one and Brady Bergbower had one assist. Jacob Weber pitched a clean sheet, as well.
