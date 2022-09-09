GIRLS TENNIS
Teutopolis 7, Effingham 2
Teutopolis defeated Effingham, 7-2, Thursday.
In singles matches, Olivia Hemmen defeated Madison Mapes, 6-4, 7-5. Julian Hemmen defeated Aila Woomer, 3-6, 6-0, 10-8. Izzy Volpi defeated Kacie Habing, 6-1, 6-2. Josie Drees defeated Gracie Kroenlein, 6-1, 7-6. Anna Probst defeated Ella Seaman, 6-4, 6-1, and Jada Buehnerkemper defeated Kaitlyn Parker, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.
In doubles matches, Olivia Hemmen and Probst defeated Woomer and Volpi, 6-4, 6-2. Mapes and Kroenlein defeated Lauren Heuerman and Drees, 6-2, 6-2, and Ella Wermert and Kelsey Niemerg defeated Seaman and Parker, 6-1, 6-4.
Newton 10, Casey-Westfield 0
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield, 10-0, Thursday.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann defeated Ellie Shull, 6-1, 6-2. Jean Lin defeated Mackenzie Herlinger, 6-0, 6-1. Grace Warfel defeated Julia Eckerty, 6-0, 6-1. Avery Zumbahlen defeated Addison Seaton, 6-0, 6-2. Paige Klingler defeated Allyson Truelove, 6-1, 6-1. Jailyn Hall defeated Lucy Moore, 6-0, 6-3, and Darci Marble defeated Gaia Nieddu, 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Lin defeated Shull and Eckerty, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5. Warfel and Zumbahlen defeated Herlinger and Truelove, 6-0, 6-1, and Karasyn Martin and Abby Menke defeated Nieddu and Tristan Ring, 6-4, 6-0.
GIRLS GOLF
Teutopolis at Charleston w/ Paris
Teutopolis finished third, Charleston second, and Paris, first at a triangular match Thursday.
The Lady Shoes fired a team score of 205.
Abigail Wortman finished with a final round of 47. Brileigh Bloemer fired a 50. Halle Bushue shot a 51 and Alaina Helmink shot a 57.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Mollie Koester's 60 and Hildi Niemerg's 62.
FALL BASEBALL
St. Anthony 12, Neoga 2
St. Anthony defeated Neoga, 12-2, Thursday.
The Bulldogs scored one run in the first, four in the third, three in the fourth, three in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Nick Ruholl hit three singles and had one RBI for St. Anthony. Beau Adams hit two singles and had one RBI. Eli Levitt hit one single and had three RBIs. Brock Fearday hit one single and had three RBIs. Will Hoene hit one single and had two RBIs. Connor Roepke hit one single. Aiden Lauritzen hit one single. JC Trupiano hit one single, and Brock Jansen had one RBI.
Ruholl pitched for the Bulldogs. He threw six innings and allowed six hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts.
As for the Indians, they scored two runs in the fourth inning.
Malachi Staszak hit two singles. Trey Sheehan hit one single. Ryan Koester hit one single. Kaden Will hit one single and had one RBI. Josiah Gentry hit one single, and Quintin Richards had one RBI.
Richards, Staszak, and Gentry pitched for Neoga. Richards threw three innings and allowed four hits; Staszak pitched one inning and allowed five hits, six earned runs, and three walks, with one strikeout, and Gentry pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Dieterich 15, Cisne 8
Dieterich defeated Cisne, 15-8, Thursday.
The Movin' Maroons scored five runs in the second, three in the fourth, five in the fifth, and two in the sixth.
Pete Britton hit two singles and had three RBIs for Dieterich. Garrett Niebrugge hit two singles. Noah Dill hit two singles and had four RBIs. Andrew Hall hit one single and had two RBIs. Dane Curry hit one single and had one RBI, and Mason Lidy hit one single.
Lucas Westendorf had Niebrugge pitched for the Movin' Maroons. Westendorf threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, six earned runs, and two walks with two strikeouts; Niebrugge pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, and one walk with four strikeouts.
South Central 11, Patokta Odin Sandoval 2
South Central defeated Patoka Odin Sandoval, 11-2, Thursday.
The Cougars scored one run in the first, seven in the second, one in the third, and two in the fifth.
Brody Markley hit two singles and one double and had one RBI for South Central. Anthony Buonaura hit one double and one triple and had five RBIs. Ethan Watwood hit two doubles and had two RBIs. Chase Thompson hit two singles. Aidan Dodson hit one double and had one RBI. Colton Smith hit one single and had two RBIs. Jon Bursott hit one single, and Maddox Robb hit one single.
Watwood, Smith, and Bursott pitched for the Cougars. Watwood threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit, one earned run, and three walks with four strikeouts; Smith threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, and one earned run with two walks and six strikeouts, and Bursott threw two innings and allowed two walks with four strikeouts.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 13, Ramsey 0
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City defeated Ramsey, 13-0, Thursday.
The Bobcats scored three runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third, and seven in the fourth.
Conner Nowitzke hit one home run for CHBC. Kaidyn Calame hit one single and had one RBI. AJ Radloff hit two singles and one double and had one RBI. Carson Evans hit two singles and had two RBIs. Clayton Wojcik hit one single and had one RBI. Gage Lorton hit one single and had one RBI. Drake Davis hit one double. Blake Mueller hit one single and had two RBIs, and Wyatt Rueff hit one double and had two RBIs.
Christ Our Rock Lutheran 2, Brownstown St. Elmo 1
Brownstown St. Elmo fell to Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 2-1, Thursday.
The Bombers scored one run in the first inning.
Wyatt Forbes had one hit for BSE (5-5). Cade Schaub had two hits. Kyle Behl had one hit, and Lane Stine had two hits.
Jarrett Pasley pitched for the Bombers. He threw 8 1/3 innings and allowed two runs, seven hits, and three walks with three strikeouts.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Anthony 2, Robinson 1
St. Anthony defeated Robinson in three sets Thursday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-21, lost the second 27-29, and won the third 25-21.
Anna Faber had one kill, one ace, two blocks, 13 assists, and eight digs for St. Anthony. Addie Wernsing had one ace, one block, 19 assists, and six digs. Andrea Rudolphi had nine kills, one ace, one block, and 35 digs. Abbi Hatton had 10 kills, one block, and 13 digs. Lucy Fearday had five kills, two blocks, and five digs. Maddie Kibler had one kill and 10 digs. Anna Niemeyer had five kills, four blocks, and three digs, and Sophia Seagle had four kills.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Altamont 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Altamont in straight sets Thursday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-17 and won the second 25-19.
Ella Kinkelaar had two aces, four kills, 12 assists, three digs, and three blocks for WSS (4-0, 2-0 National Trail Conference). Gabby Vonderheide had one ace, seven kills, and 10 digs. Halle Moomaw had eight kills and two blocks. Kinley Quast had two aces, one assist, and 10 digs. Samantha Hayes had two kills, five assists, and three digs. Kaylynn Carey had three blocks. Ainslie Eident had two aces and three digs, and Maddie Rincker had two assists and two digs.
As for the Lady Indians, Lanie Tedrick had two attacks, two blocks, and three digs. Maddie Splechter had three attacks, one block, and six digs. Alyvia Wills had three attacks, two blocks, and three digs. Kadence Wolff had two digs. Briana Hassebrock had one attack and three blocks. Peyton Osteen had one attack, 14 assists, one ace, and four digs. Della Berg had two attacks, one block, and four digs. Brianna Grunloh had four digs. Grace Lemke had four attacks, one block, and three digs, and Libby Reardon had two digs.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 2, Sandoval 0
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City defeated Sandoval in straight sets Thursday.
The Bobcats won the first set 25-12 and the second set 25-17.
Gracie Heckert finished with five kills, two aces, two assists, and six digs for CHBC (6-4). Madison Wojcik finished with three aces, 11 assists, and two digs. Marissa Summers finished with two aces, one assist, and three digs. Karlee Smith finished with eight kills, one block, and one dig. Kaycie Stefanski finished with three kills, one ace, and two digs. Birgen Schlanser finished with nine digs. Kyleigh Wallace finished with two kills, and Carmen Olesen finished with one block.
South Central 2, Clay City 0
South Central defeated Clay City in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Cougars (6-4) won the first set 25-15 and the second set 25-22.
Sierra Arnold had one ace and eight digs for South Central. Olivia Brauer had two kills, nine assists, one ace, five digs, and two blocks. Brooklyn Garrett had seven kills, one ace, and eight digs. Sidney Shumate had eight assists and two digs. Chloe Smith had four digs. Emma Chambers had two kills and two digs. Brooke Cowger had six kills, one assist, three aces, two digs, and two blocks. Rayna Hall had two aces and one dig, and Emma Jenne had three kills, one dig, and one block.
Decatur LSA 2, Cumberland 0
Cumberland fell to Decatur LSA in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Pirates lost the first 24-26 and the second set 21-25.
Megan Yaw had seven assists and two digs for Cumberland (6-4-1). Kennedy Stults had eight kills and six digs. McKenzie Matteson had one block and one dig. Emi Stierwalt had seven assists, one kill, and five digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had two kills, two blocks, and two digs. Kendyn Syfert had two kills and 18 digs. Chaney Thornton had seven digs. Ashton Coleman had two kills and one dig, and Jadalyn Sowers had one dig.
Neoga 2, Martinsville 0
Neoga defeated Martinsville in straight sets Thursday.
The Indians won the first set 25-16 and the second set 25-10.
Sydney Richards had one dig and two kills for Neoga. Sydney Hakman had four digs and three aces. Natalie O'Dell had two digs, one ace, one kill, one block, and five assists. Klowee Conder had two digs, two aces, and two kills. Andrea Burcham had two digs, three aces, two kills, two blocks, and seven assists. Allison Worman had one ace and five kills, and Haylee Campbell had four kills and two blocks.
BOYS GOLF
Altamont 178, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 188
Altamont defeated Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, 178-188, Thursday.
Avery Jarhaus fired a final round of 38. Zeke Rippetoe shot a 41. Gavin Flack shot a 46, and Tyler Ruffner shot a 53.
The scores that didn't count toward the team total were Daniel McCammon's 56 and Kolton Hardick's 63.
Both teams sent junior varsity and female participants, too.
On the girls' side, Sophia Pearcy shot a 56, and Gabby Weishaar fired a 73 for Altamont. Bailey Owens shot a 63 for WSS.
North Clay at Robinson
North Clay played against Robinson w/ Newton Thursday.
Riley Poe shot a 48 for the Cardinals. Kennedy Jones shot a 63, and Jacob Arnold shot a 64.
SOCCER
Mt. Zion 11, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion, 11-0, Thursday.
Xander Marler had 11 saves for the Flaming Hearts.
Wesclin 4, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Wesclin, 4-0, Thursday.
The Indians finished with 16 shots, 10 on goal, and two corner kicks. They were offsides six times and committed five fouls.
Newton 8, Robinson 1
Newton defeated Robinson, 8-1, Thursday.
Carder Reich had two goals for Newton (7-0-2). Joao Sandoval had two goals. Luke Weber had two goals, and Gage Reynolds and Lance Volk had one goal. Weber added two assists, and Reich and Nick Brody had one.
