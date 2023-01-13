Teutopolis 39, Flora 33
Teutopolis defeated Flora on Thursday night at Flora High School.
The Lady Shoes (18-2) won 39-33.
Kaylee Niebrugge had 20 points on 5-of-14 shooting with three rebounds and six steals. Emily Konkel had 13 points on 4-of-15 with eight rebounds and four steals. Courtney Gibson had three points on 1-of-1 with three rebounds, and Mollie Ruholl had three points on 1-of-6.
Teutopolis 11 12 10 6 39 Flora 9 8 9 7 33
T – Gibson 3, Konkel 13, Niebrugge 20, Ruholl 3. FG 11, FT 14-20, F 17. (3-pointers: Gibson 1, Konkel 1, Ruholl 1)
Brownstown-St. Elmo 57, Altamont 44
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Altamont on Thursday night at Altamont High School.
The Bombers (16-6, 4-1 National Trail Conference) beat the Lady Indians (11-10, 4-4 National Trail Conference) 57-44.
Jayna Ireland had 17 points for BSE. Laney Baldrige had 14. Lexi Seabaugh had 10. Natelly Beall had seven. Alice Turco had six, and Avery Myers had three.
As for Altamont, Remi Miller had 15 points. Skylie Klein had seven. Bri Grunloh had six. Sophia Pearcy had five. Libby Reardon and Kaylee Lurkins had four. Claire Boehm had two, and Kylie Osteen had one.
BSE 19 12 18 8 57 Altamont 10 13 7 14 44
BSE – Myers 3, Baldrige 14, Beall 7, Turco 6, Seabaugh 10, Ireland 17. FG 21, FT 8-20, F 12. (3-pointers: Turco 2, Myers 1). A – Grunloh 6, Pearcy 5, Boehm 2, Miller 15, Lurkins 4, Osteen 1, Klein 7, Reardon 4. FG 15, FT 10-16, F 13. (3-pointers: Miller 2, Grunloh 1, Klein 1)
Cumberland 39, Bethany Okaw Valley 36
Cumberland defeated Bethany Okaw Valley on Thursday night at Cumberland High School.
The Lady Pirates (10-8, 4-0 Lincoln Prairie Conference) won 39-36.
Katelyn Shoemaker had 18 points. Paige Dittamore had 14. Abbie Becker, Jade Carr, and Hannah Shoemaker had two, and Suzy Fritts had one.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 43, South Central 42
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated South Central on Thursday night at South Central High School.
The Hatchets (7-11, 1-5 National Trail Conference) beat the Lady Cougars (10-10, 0-6 National Trail Conference) 43-42.
Ella Kinkelaar had 19 points. Samantha Hayes had 12. Ava Richards and Morgan Mathis had four, and Serenity Weeden and Ellie Wittenberg had two.
As for South Central, Brooklyn Garrett had 19 points. Taegan Webster had 15. Kaitlyn Swift had five. Percilla Reid had two, and Jaylyn Michel had one.
WSS 9 8 12 14 43 South Central 15 8 10 9 42
WSS – Kinkelaar 19, Wittenberg 2, Hayes 12, Weeden 2, Richards 4, Mathis 4. FG 17, FT 5-13, F 12. (3-pointers: Kinkelaar 3, Mathis 1. Fouled out: Kinkelaar). SC – Michel 1, Reid 2, Swift 5, Garrett 19, Webster 15. FG 18, FT 5-11, F 13. (3-pointers: Swift 1)
