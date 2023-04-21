BOYS TENNIS
Teutopolis 6, Paris 0
Teutopolis defeated Paris, 6-0, at Paris.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert defeated Marcus Mitchell (6-1, 6-1). Colin Habing defeated Hudson David (6-1, 6-0). Oliver Lee defeated Robert Wells (6-4, 6-1). Carter Davidson defeated Aidan Creech (6-2, 6-2). Noah Thompson defeated Drake Bartos (6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (3)) and Myles Stortzum defeated Carter Fox (6-2, 6-4).
All doubles matches were rained out.
Newton 7, Mt. Carmel 0
Newton defeated Mt. Carmel, 7-0, at Mt. Carmel.
In singles matches, Ben Street defeated Eli Bertram (6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (5)). Isaac Street defeated Brady Porter (6-0, 6-1). Joao Sandoval defeated Xzavien Williams (6-2, 6-3). Isaac Kocher defeated Will Hudson (6-0, 6-0) and Brennan Bigard defeated Xander Bader (6-1, 6-4).
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street defeated Bertram and Porter (6-3, 6-2) and Wesley Britton and Alex Bigard defeated Hudson and Bader (6-1, 6-4).
SOFTBALL
Teutopolis 12, Dieterich 2
Teutopolis defeated Dieterich, 12-2, at Teutopolis Junior High Softball Field.
Dani Sarchet had three hits. Malea Helmink had two (one double). Olivia Copple had two. Emily Konkel had two. Erin Althoff hit a triple and Kaylee Nieburgge and Summer Wall had hits for the Lady Shoes (7-5).
Jordan Goeckner pitched for Teutopolis and allowed four hits, two runs and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.
As for the Movin' Maroons (5-12), Ella Kreke had two hits and Estella Meinhart and Callie Faller had one.
Vandalia 12, Altamont 6
Altamont fell to Vandalia, 12-6, at Vandalia.
Grace Lemke had three hits (one home run). Skylie Klein had two hits. Lanie Tedrick hit one double and Claire Boehm and Peyton Osteen had one hit for the Lady Indians (6-14).
Beecher City [Coop] 13, St. Elmo [Coop] 5
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated St. Elmo-Brownstown, 13-5, at Deken Park.
Ruby Stuckemeyer had four hits (one double). Macee Rodman had four hits. Madison Wojcik had two hits (one double). Marissa Summers had two hits (one double). MaKenna Roley had two hits (two doubles). Addison Wasson hit a double and Birgen Schlanser, Koda Colman, Ryleigh Sarver and Averie Vaughn had one hit for the Bobcats (2-8, 1-3 National Trail Conference).
As for the Eagles, Alivia Claycomb had three hits. Jayna Ireland had three hits (two doubles). Kairi Speagle hit one double and Olivia Baker, Kelly Moss and Dezerae Morlan had one hit.
Newton 4, Lawrenceville 1
Newton defeated Lawrenceville, 4-1, at Newton.
Addy O'Dell, Allie Stanley, Kayla Kocher, Bailee Frichtl and Camryn Martin had hits for the Lady Eagles (15-2).
Kocher and Avery Mulvey pitched for Newton. Kocher threw four innings and allowed two hits and one walk with two strikeouts; Mulvey threw three innings and allowed two hits, one run and two walks with two strikeouts.
Farina (South Central) 12, Vandalia 4
South Central defeated Vandalia, 12-4, at Vandalia.
Jaylyn Michel had five hits (two doubles) and two RBIs. Taegan Webster had three hits and two RBIs. Brooklyn Garrett had one hit and one RBI. Kaitlyn Swift had one hit and two RBIs. Abi Shuler had one hit and one RBI. Ella Watwood had one RBI. Amelia Montes had one hit and Kinlee Thompson had one hit.
Sullivan 4, Toledo (Cumberland) 3
Cumberland fell to Sullivan, 4-3, at Sullivan.
Isabel Martinez had three hits. Avery Donsbach had three hits (one double). Libby McGinnis had three hits. Katie Kingery had two hits. Callie Lewis and Kendyn Syfert had one hit and Noraa Cross had one RBI for the Lady Pirates (7-11).
Odin [Coop] 12, Clay City [Coop] 0
Clay City-North Clay fell to Odin-Patoka-Sandoval, 12-0, at Odin.
Gracie Marshoff and Carolyn Hurd had one hit. Faith Jones hit a double and Gracie Barber drew two walks for the Lady Wolves (5-4, 3-3 Midland Trail Conference).
BASEBALL
Mt. Zion 2, Teutopolis 1
Teutopolis fell to Mt. Zion, 2-1, at Mt. Zion.
Bennet Thompson and Caleb Bloemer had two hits and Evan Waldhoof and Joey Niebrugge had one for the Wooden Shoes (7-6).
Joey Niebrugge pitched for Teutopolis and allowed four hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.
Altamont 14, Beecher City [Coop] 4
Altamont defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 14-4, at Altamont.
Logan Cornett had three hits. Nathan Stuemke had two. Kaidyn Miller had two (one double). Jared Hammer had two (one double). Nathan Shepard had two. Keinon Eihart hit a double and Mason Robinson, Eli Miller, Dillan Miller and Carter Siebert had one for the Indians (11-5).
Wyatt Phillips and Avery Jahraus pitched for Altamont. Phillips threw five innings and allowed five hits and four runs (two earned) with four strikeouts; Jahraus pitched one inning and allowed one hit and one walk.
As for the Bobcats, Clayton Wojcik had two hits. AJ Radloff had one. Wyatt Rueff had one and one RBI. Jacob Doty had two (one home run) and two RBIs and Drake Davis had one and one RBI.
Dieterich 18, Ramsey 0
Dieterich defeated Ramsey, 18-0, at Ramsey.
Garrett Niebrugge had three hits (one double). Pete Britton had three hits (two doubles). Andrew Hall had two hits. Noah Dill had two hits. Jaxon Funneman had two hits (one double and one triple) and Lucas Westendorf, Aaron Davis, Mason Lidy and Justin Boerngen had one hit for the Movin' Maroons (7-8).
Sam Hardiek pitched and allowed three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over four innings.
Newton 10, Lawrenceville 0
Newton defeated Lawrenceville, 10-0, at Newton.
Owen Mahaffey had two hits (one double) and three RBIs. Carder Reich had two hits and two RBIs. Isaac Flowers had two hits. Payton Harris had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Gage Reynolds hit a double and had two RBIs and Max Meinhart had a hit for the Eagles (12-7).
Brownstown [Coop] 15, Odin [Coop] 5
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Odin-Patoka-Sandoval, 15-5, at Brownstown.
Adam Atwood, Jarrett Pasley and Josiah Maxey had one hit and one RBI each. Wyatt Forbes had one hit and two RBIs. Caleb Campbell had two hits and two RBIs and Cade Schaub and Corey Hoopingarner had one RBI for the Bombers (7-6).
TRACK AND FIELD
Lady Tiger Invitational
Newton finished second at the Lady Tiger Invitational at Olney (Richland County).
The Lady Eagles finished with 155.5 points. Robinson won the event with 162.5. Altamont also competed and finished seventh with 10 points.
Newton freshman Layna Marshall won the 3200-meter run, finishing in 13:12.15.
Senior Laney Hemrich finished second in the 100-meter dash, setting a personal best at 12.74 seconds. Hemrich also finished second in the 400-meter dash (1:01.59) and fifth in the 200-meter dash (27.68 seconds).
Sophomore Karasyn Martin finished sixth in the 800-meter run (2:35.83). Marshall was third in the 1600-meter run (6:02.85).
Junior Gracie Smithenry finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.76 seconds). Junior Elley Bennett was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (54.07 seconds).
The Newton 4x100-meter relay team finished second at 52.22 seconds, while the 4x200-meter relay team also finished second at 1:54.30.
The 4x400-meter relay team was third at 4:25.94 and the 4x800-meter relay team was third at 12:17.25.
As for field events, junior Brooke Schafer finished second in the shot put (10.15 meters) and second in the discus (27.62 meters).
Smithenry finished second in the high jump (1.42 meters). Karasyn Martin finished second in the pole vault (2.74 meters). Sophomore Sydney Kinder was fifth in the long jump (4.24 meters) and freshman Isabel Meinhart was fourth in the triple jump (9.21 meters).
