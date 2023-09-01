STEWARDSON — The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes manhandled Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg on Thursday at Stewardson-Strasburg High.
Teutopolis (3-0) won 22-9, scoring nine runs in the fifth inning and 11 in the sixth.
Garrett Gaddis went 1-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and one walk. Davin Worman went 4-for-5 with one double, two runs and three RBI. Mick Niebrugge went 3-for-4 with one double, two runs and two RBI. Henry Thompson went 1-for-1 with one run and one RBI. Mitch Koester went 3-for-3 with one double, two runs, one RBI and two walks. Dawson Hoene went 1-for-3 with one triple, two runs, four RBI and two walks. Alex Kremer went 4-for-5 with four runs and three RBI. Devin Kreke went 3-for-5 with one triple, four runs and one RBI. Jake Bushur scored one run. Gavin Addis scored one run and Brett Kreke scored one run and had one RBI and two walks.
Zac Niebrugge, Conner Hoelscher and Hoene all pitched for Teutopolis.
For the Hatchets (3-3), Ben Bridges went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Jackson Gurgel went 2-for-3 with one double, one run, two RBI and one walk. Kendall Morris went 1-for-3 with two RBI and one walk. Connor Manhart went 3-for-4 with two runs. Colten Bridges went 1-for-3 with two runs and one walk. Blayzz Verdeyen went 1-for-1 with two RBI and two walks. Branson Tingley scored one run. Seth Rincker scored one run and had one RBI and one walk and Xander Beals scored one run.
Tingley, Beals and Brody Bible pitched for WSS.
Odin 6, Dieterich 5
Dieterich fell to Odin, 6-5, at Odin High on Thursday.
Jaxon Funneman went 2-for-4. Carson Baxter went 1-for-3 with one run, two RBI and one walk. Mason Lidy went 1-for-3 with one double. Landon Keck went 2-for-3 with one double, one run and one RBI. Justin Boerngen had one walk. Lucas Westendorf scored one run and had two RBI. Gavin Meinhart scored one run and Dominic Ashley scored one run.
Gavin French and Andrew Hall pitched for the Movin Maroons (3-4).
Altamont 20, Ramsey 1
Altamont defeated Ramsey, 20-1, at Altamont High on Thursday.
Nathan Stuemke went 1-for-1 with one double, two runs, one RBI and one walk. Keegan Schultz went 2-for-2 with one triple, two runs and three RBI. Kade Milleville went 1-for-2 with one run and three RBI. Kaidyn Miller went 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Eli Miller went 1-for-1 with one run. Riley Berg went 1-for-1 with one run, two RBI and one walk. Clayton Arnold went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBI. Brayden Elam scored one run and one RBI and one walk. Dillan Elam scored one run and had one RBI. Parker Bell had one walk. Kaden Davis scored one run and had one RBI. Will Reardon scored one run and had one walk. Brayden Schnarre scored one run and had one RBI and one walk. Ethan Robbins scored one run and had one RBI and one walk. Dyson Wagner scored one run and had one RBI and Justin Magelitz scored two runs and had one RBI and three walks. Wagner pitched for the Indians (3-3).
Beecher City/ Cowden-Herrick 10, Mulberry Grove 0
Beecher City defeated Mulberry Grove, 10-0, at Beecher City High on Thursday.
Clayton Wojcik scored two runs. AJ Radloff had two singles and two RBI. Wyatt Rueff scored two runs and had two walks. Layne Jones scored two runs and two walks. Carson Evans had one single and one RBI. Gage Lorton had one single, one double and one RBI. Kyle Lamb had one single and one RBI and Hunter Pope had one single and one RBI.
Evans pitched for the Bobcats (2-2).
Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 13, Neoga 5
Neoga fell to Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 13-5, at Neoga High on Thursday.
Keaton Lacy went 2-for-3 with one double, one run and two RBI. Landon Titus went 1-for-3 with one run. Trey Sheehan went 1-for-3 with one double, one run, one RBI and one walk. Micah Staszak scored one run and had one walk. Colin Blazich had one walk and Josiah Gentry scored one run and had one walk for the Indians (2-2).
Staszak, Sheehan, Riley Durdel, Cayden Hakman, Malik Coy and Brett Matusas all pitched for Neoga.
Farina (South Central) 23, Wayne City 0
South Central defeated Wayne City, 23-0, at Lions Park in Kinmundy on Thursday.
Brody Markley went 1-for-1 with two runs and one walk. Trevan Sidwell went 3-for-4 with two runs, three RBI and one walk. Hudson Moore went 1-for-1 with two runs and one RBI. Coen West went 1-for-1 with two runs and one walk. Zane Montes went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Callaway Smith went 1-for-3 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Max Magnus went 1-for-1 with one double, two runs, three RBI and one walk. Garret Shumate scored one run. Colton Smith scored one run and had one RBI and one walk. Evan Hoover scored two runs and had one RBI and one walk. Colby Bursott scored two runs and had one RBI and one walk. Lucas Bursott scored three runs. Maddox Robb had two RBI and one walk. Seth Jones scored one run and had one RBI and one walk and Chase Guerrettaz had one RBI and one walk.
Callaway Smith and Shumate pitched for the Cougars (8-0).
Effingham 2, Mt. Zion 0
Effingham defeated Mt. Zion in two sets at Effingham High on Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-22.
Angela Ballman had six digs. Sidney Donaldson had six kills and two digs. Berkley Pullen had three assists, one blocked shot and three digs. Hannah Thompson had 19 assists, four aces and four digs. Raegan Boone had two kills, one ace, one blocked shot and two digs. Reaghan Delong had one blocked shot. Bria Beals had three kills and eight digs. Olivia Katt had one kill. Alyssa Martin had one blocked shot and four digs and Bella Austin had 11 kills, three aces and seven digs.
Marshall 2, Dieterich 1
Dieterich fell to Marshall in three sets at Dieterich Junior High on Thursday.
The Movin Maroons won the first set 25-21, lost the second 20-25 and the third 23-25.
Olivia Brummer had two aces, five digs, 10 kills and one blocked shot. Hailey McWhorter had two digs and two assists. Ruby Westendorf had four aces, five digs, six kills, one assist and one blocked shot. Ella Kreke had one ace, 15 digs, two kills and 16 assists. Bailey McClain had two digs. Marli Michl had 11 digs and five kills. Frances Verdeyen had one dig. Allie Uthell had 13 digs, two kills and three blocked shots and Kinli Michl had two digs.
Sullivan 2, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Sullivan in two sets at Sullivan High on Thursday.
The Lady Indians (0-3) lost the first set 15-25 and the second 23-25.
Peyton Osteen had four aces, one kill and four assists. Libby Reardon had one ace, one kill and six digs. Grace Lemke had two kills and three blocked shots. Makaylee Splechter had one ace, two kills and three assists. Della Berg had one ace, five digs, and one blocked shot. Kylie Osteen had two kills. Brianna Grunloh had two aces and four digs and Maya Moore had one blocked shot.
Farina (S.Central) 2, St. Elmo/Brownstown 0
South Central defeated St. Elmo/Brownstown in two sets at St. Elmo High on Thursday.
The Lady Cougars (3-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference) won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-10.
Emma Runge had two digs and one assist. Megan Yates had three assists and two digs. Jalynn Mitchell had six digs and one ace. Reagan Roberts had seven assists and three digs. Emma Chambers had two kills and two digs. Brooke Cowger had nine kills, four digs and three aces. Emma Jenne had one kill. Bailey Wodtka had two kills and one ace. Lauren Johnson had one kill and three aces and Mya Schaal had one kill.
For St. Elmo/Brownstown (2-3, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Addie Sasse had four kills, two blocked shots, three digs and eight assists. Anna Stine had three kills and six digs. Macie Gammon had two kills and one dig. Abbi Ledbetter had two kills. Peyton Garrard had one kill, one ace, 14 digs and one assist. Presley Williams had one kill, one blocked shot and one dig. Avree Strobel had one blocked shot and one dig and Cordelia Lytle had one dig.
Ramsey 2, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 1
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City fell to Ramsey in three sets at Ramsey High on Thursday.
The Bobcats (2-2) lost the first set 20-25, won the second 25-21 and lost the third 23-25.
Karlee Smith had 12 kills and four digs. Ellie Miller had four kills, two aces and 15 digs. Marissa Summers had two kills, 23 assists and nine digs. Macee Rodman had five kills, one blocked shot and 23 digs. Birgen Schlanser had 26 digs. Kyleigh Wallace had four kills and one blocked shot and Katlyn Arnett had one ace and six digs.
WSS 2, Toledo (Cumberland) 0
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Cumberland in two sets at Waldrip Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Hatchets (3-0) won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-9.
Ella Kinkelaar had four aces, one kill, 14 assists and three digs. Gabby Vonderheide had four aces, three kills, one assist and four digs. Halle Moomaw had two aces, five kills, one dig and one blocked shot. Kinley Quast had three aces, one assist and eight digs. Samantha Hayes had one kill. Ainslie Eident had four aces and two digs. Ellie Wittenberg had three kills. Alaira Friese had three kills and two digs and Anna Albert had three digs.
For Cumberland (1-3), Charlee Thornton had one kill and four digs. McKenzie Matteson had one kill, one blocked shot and three digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had one kill, two blocked shots and three digs. Megan Yaw had two aces, two digs and two assists. Brielle Aaron had one blocked shot. Suzanna Fritts had seven digs and Leah Gray had one dig and one assist.
Louisville (North Clay) 2, Lawrenceville 0
North Clay defeated Lawrenceville in two sets at North Clay High on Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals (7-2) won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-17.
Camdyn Tappendorf had seven kills, one ace, two digs and 10 assists. Samantha Craig had five kills, one ace and two digs. Miah Ballard had three kills, one ace and five digs. Kyia Cone had three kills. Morgan Hance had one kill, one ace and one dig. Callie Johnson had three aces, one blocked shot and five digs. Keidra Kuenstler had five digs and Sydney Kincaid had three digs.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 7, Robinson 4
St. Anthony defeated Robinson, 7-4, at Robinson High on Thursday.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke (STA) defeated Annie List (R) 6-0, 6-2. Mia Kinkelaar (STA) beat Lauren Staller (R) 7-6 (2), 6-3. Liv Hoene (STA) beat Lindsey Hevron (R) 6-4, 6-2. Ellie Link (STA) beat Hannah Hevron (R) 6-3, 6-3. Nora Trupiano (STA) lost to Sydney Harmon (R) 5-7, 4-6. Anna Greene (STA) lost to Anna Hargrave (R) 2-6, 6-4, 5-10 and Julia Schultz (STA) beat Grace Gower (R) 6-7 (5) 6-4, 10-8.
In doubles matches, Kinkelaar and Link fell to Staller and List 3-6, 2-6. Trupiano and Hoene beat Gower and Harmon 6-2, 6-0. Kowalke and Gracie Passalacqua (STA) beat Lindsey Hevron and Hargrave 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 and Gabby Kabbes and Schultz (STA) lost to Hannah Hevron and Isabelle Sutfin (R) 5-7, 1-6.
Teutopolis 9, Greenville 0
Teutopolis defeated Greenville, 9-0, at Greenville High on Thursday.
In singles matches, Anna Probst (T) defeated Ellie Schaufelberger (G) 6-1, 6-0. Julian Hemmen (T) beat Eden Kapp (G) 6-2, 6-0. Abbie Lee (T) beat Maddie Hardin (G) 6-0, 6-0. Olivia Hemmen (T) beat Ella Jurgena (G) 6-0, 6-0. Jada Buehnerkemper (T) beat Ava Lagermann (G) 6-0, 6-0 and Kelsey Niemerg (T) beat Taylor Ferris (G) 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Olivia Hemmen and Probst beat Schaufelberger and Kapp 6-2, 6-2. Buehnerkemper and Ella Wermert (T) beat Jurgena and Hardin 6-0, 6-0 and Adi Davidson and Allie Ruholl (T) beat Anna CHute and Erin Drannan (G) 6-0, 6-0.
Olney (Richland County) 6, Newton 0
Newton fell to Olney (Richland County), 6-0, at Richland County High on Thursday.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann (N) fell to Grayce Burgener (RC) 1-6, 1-6. Paige Klingler (N) fell to Evie Potter (RC) 1-6, 1-6 and Jailyn Hall (N) fell to Claire Uhl (RC) 0-6, 2-6.
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Abby Menke (N) fell to Potter and Uhl 4-6, 3-6. Klingler and Hall fell to Burgener and McKenna Snider (RC) 0-6, 0-6 and Darci Marble and Kendall Sessions (N) fell to Raley Inskeep and Annara Cox (RC) 1-6, 3-6.
Altamont Meet
Altamont hosted Charleston, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, Effingham and Teutopolis at Ballard Nature Center on Thursday.
Effingham won the girls race with 15 points; Charleston came in second with 53 and Teutopolis was third with 75.
Charleston won the boys race with 38 points; Effingham was second with 39 and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City was third with 44.
On the girls side, for Effingham, junior Jessica Larsen won with a time of 19:04.23. Senior Audrey Wagoner was second at 20:12.43. Sophomore Baylee Summers was third at 20:12.65. Junior Morgan Springer was fourth at 21:38.99. Junior Haddie Hill was fifth at 21:39.23. Freshman Drew Weis was sixth at 21:39.38. Senior Kyra Hazelton was seventh at 22:25.89. Sophomore Laney Myers was eighth at 22:26.12. Freshman Lauren Etheridge was 25th at 29:12.28 and senior Gracie Eaton was 26th at 30:02.06.
Altamont freshman Krista Hall finished ninth at 23:05.91. Sophomore Katie Tedrick was 21st at 27:18.70 and senior Makayla Sidwell was 22nd at 27:46.39. Lastly, for Teutopolis, freshman Pearl Huber was 13th at 23:54.29. Freshman Mary Jane Dennis was 15th at 24:30.35. Freshman Elaina Gaffin was 18th at 25:46.47. Junior Ella Neihls was 19th at 26:02.41. Junior Maddie Zane was 20th at 27:01.42 and sophomore Claire Overbeck was 28th at 30:30.30.
On the boys side, for Effingham, sophomore Alex Gordon won with a time of 16:19.12. Junior Adam Flack was fourth at 17:36.77. Junior Aaron Hill was seventh at 17:57.21. Sophomore Ino Mapes was 14th at 19:03.48 and sophomore Evan Klingler was 15th at 19:12.04.
CHBC sophomore August Cosart finished second at 16:29.95. Freshman Griffin Vaughn was sixth at 17:47.74. Junior Aiden Wallace was eighth at 18:14.92. Freshman Porter Lilly was 13th at 18:57.89 and sophomore Drake Richards was 17th at 19:41.79.
Teutopolis junior Oliver Lee finished 12th at 18:45.49. Freshman Nicholas Waldhoff was 18th at 19:42.78. Junior Luke Dennis was 20th at 20:20.59 and freshman Will Deters was 24th at 21:28.51.
Lastly, for Altamont, sophomore Lane Spring finished 21st at 20:36.28.
Effingham 9, Vandalia 0
Effingham defeated Vandalia, 9-0, at Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium on Thursday.
Camilo Aden had two goals and two assists for the Flaming Hearts (4-0). Maicol Sefton had three goals. Edu Crespo had two goals and one assist. Gage Kinder had one goal and one assist. Sebastian Simoni had one goal and one assist. Sam Spicer had one assist. Xander Marler had one save and Brady Wilson had one save.
Casey-Westfield Quad
Newton defeated Flora, Casey-Westfield and Albion (Edwards County) in a quadrangular match at Casey Country Club on Thursday.
The Eagles fired a team score of 171. Flora fired a final score of 182. Casey-Westfield shot a 183 and Albion (Edwards County) shot a 192.
Michael Kennedy and Grant Fulton each shot a 40. Gunner James fired a 43 and Evan Johnson fired a 48.
