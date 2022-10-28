VOLLEYBALL
St. Anthony 2, Cumberland 0
St. Anthony defeated Cumberland in straight sets Thursday night in a Class 1A regional championship match at Oblong High School.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-8 to win their first regional championship since 2016.
Ally Repking had two digs. Anna Faber had 12 assists and two digs. Addie Wernsing had one ace, seven assists, and six digs. Andrea Rudolphi had six kills, two aces, and six digs. Abbi Hatton had five kills, two aces, and four digs. Addi Nuxoll had one block and two digs. Lucy Fearday had seven kills, one block, and two digs. Maddie Kibler had two kills and 18 digs. Anna Niemeyer had two kills and one block, and Sophia Seagle had four kills, one block, and two digs.
As for the Lady Pirates (22-14-1), Kennedy Stults had two kills, one block, and five digs. Suzy Fritts had two aces and one dig. Emi Stierwalt had 10 assists and two digs. Isabel Martinez had four digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had one kill and one block. Kendyn Syfert had five kills and three digs. Chaney Thornton had seven digs. Ashton Coleman had one kill, and Jadalyn Sowers had three digs.
South Central 2, North Clay 1
South Central defeated North Clay in three sets Thursday night in a Class 1A regional championship match at South Central High School.
The Lady Cougars (29-7) lost the first set 23-25, won the second 25-23, and won the third 25-19 for their second-straight regional championship.
Sierra Arnold had 16 digs, one assist, and two aces. Olivia Brauer had one kill, 14 assists, six digs, one ace, and one block. Brooklyn Garrett had nine kills and 21 digs. Sidney Shumate had 10 assists and six digs. Chloe Smith had two digs. Emma Chambers had five digs. Brooke Cowger had nine kills, four digs, one ace, and one block. Emma Jenne had seven kills and two digs. Rayna Hall had one ace and one dig. Emma Runge had three digs, and Jaylynn Mitchell had one ace.
As for the Lady Cardinals (27-11), Maggie Etheridge had seven kills and 18 digs. Camdyn Tappendorf had six kills, two aces, two blocks, 15 digs, and 17 assists. Allison Czyzewski had five kills, one block, and three digs. Callie Johnson had four kills, one ace, and 17 digs. Miah Ballard had three kills and six digs. Kyia Cone had two kills, two blocks, and two digs. Matia Price had one ace and four digs. Sydney Kincaid had 14 digs. Rachela Sanzullo has 12 digs, and Madison Winterrowd had one dig.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Bethany Okaw Valley 1
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Bethany Okaw Valley in three sets Thursday night in a Class 1A regional championship match at Kansas High School.
The Hatchets (28-9) lost the first set 23-25, won the second 25-17, and won the third 25-14 to win their eighth-straight regional championship since Windsor and Stewardson-Strasburg merged into one school.
Ella Kinkelaar had four aces, four kills, 32 assists, 22 digs, and three blocks. Gabby Vonderheide had 11 kills, two assists, nine digs, and one block. Halle Moomaw had three aces, 18 kills, two digs, and three blocks. Kinley Quast had one ace, two assists, and 13 digs. Samantha Hayes had one ace, three kills, 12 digs, and two blocks. Kaylynn Carey had three kills, two digs, and three blocks. Ainslie Eident had five aces and four digs. Reese Bennett had two digs and one block, and Anna Albert had four digs.
