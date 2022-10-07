VOLLEYBALL
St. Anthony 2, North Clay 0
St. Anthony defeated North Clay in straight sets Thursday at the Enlow Center.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-21.
Ally Repking had three digs. Anna Faber had nine assists and two digs. Addie Wernsing had one ace, 13 assists, and one dig. Andrea Rudolphi had four kills, one block, and three digs. Laney Coffin had one dig. Abbi Hatton had four kills, two aces, one block, and 11 digs. Addi Nuxoll had three kills and four digs. Taylor Quandt had one dig. Lucy Fearday had eight kills, one ace, and five digs. Maddie Kibler had one kill and eight digs. Anna Niemeyer had three kills, two blocks, and three digs, and Sophia Seagle had three kills, one block, and one assist.
North Clay did not have any stats available at press time.
Lincoln 2, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Lincoln in straight sets Thursday at Lincoln.
The Flaming Hearts lost the first set 14-25 and the second 17-25.
Ali Davis had three assists and two digs for Effingham. Angela Ballman had two digs. Berkley Pullen had two assists. Bria Beals had four kills and 11 digs. Hannah Thompson had 10 assists and five digs. Olivia Katt had four kills and one dig. Reagan Boone had one assist and four digs. Reaghan DeLong had one kill. Saige Althoff had two kills, and Sidney Donaldson had five kills and six digs.
Newton 2, Marshall 0
Newton defeated Marshall in straight sets Thursday at Newton.
The Lady Eagles (19-7, 4-1 conference) won the first set 25-13 and the second 25-15.
Schafer finished with two aces, one kill, nine assists, one block, and eight digs. Zumbahlen had two aces, one assist, and five digs. Utley had one ace and one dig. Rauch had one ace, two kills, two assists, and one dig. Shull had one ace and two kills. Kessler had four kills. Smithenry had four kills. Bennett had one kill, one assist, and four digs. Martin had four digs, and Stanley had one dig.
South Central 2, Neoga 0
South Central defeated Neoga in straight sets Thursday at South Central.
The Lady Cougars (18-5) won the first set 25-10 and the second 25-14.
Sierra Arnold had 10 digs and four aces. Olivia Brauer had four kills, seven assists, four digs, and two blocks. Brooklyn Garrett had four kills and six digs. Sidney Shumate had one kill, 10 assists, and four digs. Chloe Smith had two kills. Emma Chambers had one kill and two digs. Brooke Cowger had seven kills, four blocks, and one ace. Emma Jenne had three kills, one dig, and two blocks. Rayna Hall had three digs, and Emma Runge had one dig.
St. Elmo-Brownstown 2, Mulberry Grove 0
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Mulberry Grove in straight sets Thursday at St. Elmo.
The Eagles won the first set 25-10 and the second 25-12.
Peyton Garrard had six kills, three aces, six digs, and 10 assists. Morgan Hall had four kills, two aces, four blocks, 13 digs, and four assists. Avery Myers had three kills and two aces. Laney Baldrige had two kills, 11 digs, and one assist. Lydia Smith had two kills, two aces, and two blocks. Shelby Sasse had one kill, three aces, seven digs, and two assists. Olivia Baker had one ace. Jayna Ireland had two blocks, and Abbi Ledbetter had one block.
Cumberland 2, Farmer City Blue Ridge 0
Cumberland defeated Farmer City Blue Ridge in straight sets Thursday in the consolation championship match of the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament at Arcola.
The Lady Pirates (18-10-1) won the first set 26-24 and the second 29-27.
Kennedy Stults had five kills, one block, four aces, and 11 digs. McKenzie Matteson had two kills and two blocks. Emi Stierwalt had 15 assists, one block, one ace, and five digs. Isabel Martinez had one ace. Katelyn Shoemaker had three kills and one dig. Kendyn Syfert had seven kills, one ace, and seven digs. Chaney Thornton had two assists and seven digs. Ashton Coleman had two kills, four blocks, and two digs, and Jadalyn Sowers had one kill and seven digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Anthony 9, Charleston 0
St. Anthony defeated Charleston, 9-0, Thursday at Community Park.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke defeated Maggie Goetten (6-2, 6-0). Liv Hoene defeated Maci Mayhall (6-0, 6-0). Laura Schmidt defeated Kailee Gough (6-0, 6-0). Ellie Link defeated Sarah Wright (6-1, 6-1). Mia Kinkelaar defeated Mia Carcasi (6-0, 6-1), and Madelyn Brown defeated Tessa Ashley (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles matches, Link and Kinkelaar defeated Gough and Mayhall (6-0, 6-2). Kowalke and Hoene defeated Wright and Goetten (6-0, 6-0), and Schmidt and Brown defeated Ashley and Kaylie Hutton (6-0, 6-0).
Robinson 7, Effingham 2
Effingham fell to Robinson, 7-2, Thursday at Robinson.
In singles matches, Maidson Mapes fell to Annie List (3-6, 3-6). Scarlette Sorling fell to Lauren Staller (1-6, 1-6). Izzy Volpi defeated Anna Hargrave (6-2, 6-4). Gracie Kroenlein fell to Lindsey Hevron (2-6, 2-6). Ella Seaman fell to Sydney Harmon (6-7, 0-6), and Kaitlyn Parker fell to Hannah Hevron (6-3, 2-6, 7-10).
In doubles matches, Charly Kreke and Kristen Armstrong fell to Staller and List (1-6, 4-6). Mapes and Kroenlein defeated Hargrave and Lindsey Hevron (6-1, 6-3), and Seaman and Parker fell to Harmon and Hannah Hevron (4-6, 0-6).
Greenville 6, Newton 3
Newton fell to Greenville, 6-3, Thursday at Greenville.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann fell to Paige Mathias (1-6, 0-6). Jean Lin fell to Evie Johnson (2-6, 1-6). Grace Warfel fell to Ellie Schaufelberger (0-6, 0-6). Paige Klingler fell to Katelyn Ridens (1-6, 0-6). Jailyn Hall fell to Alyssa Rehkemper (4-6, 2-6), and Abby Menke defeated Haley Beckert (6-1, 6-3).
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Lin fell to Rehkemper and Ridens (1-8). Warfel and Darci Marble defeated Cora Miller and Ana Palen (8-4), and Klingler and Hall defeated Delaney Smith and Megan Fitzgerald (8-2).
SOCCER
Altamont 7, Pana 0
Altamont defeated Pana, 7-0, Thursday at Altamont Junior High School.
Max Runge scored two goals, while Devin Sloan, Jack Lowry, Josh Overton, and Kenny Robbins scored one.
Newton 2, Salem 1
Newton defeated Salem, 2-1, Thursday at Salem.
Carder Reich and Gage Reynolds scored for the Eagles (14-3-2). Reynolds assisted on the Reich goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.