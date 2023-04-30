SOFTBALL
St. Anthony 10, Altamont 0
St. Anthony defeated Altamont, 10-0 in six innings, at Gilbert Park.
Cameran Rios had three hits and three RBIs. Adysen Rios had two hits. Lucy Fearday hit a triple and Addie Wernsing had one hit and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (11-3, 6-0 league).
Fearday and Sydney Kibler pitched for St. Anthony. Fearday threw three innings and had five strikeouts; Kibler threw three innings and allowed two hits with two strikeouts.
As for the Lady Indians (6-17, 2-3 league), Grace Lemke and Lanie Tedrick collected the only hits.
Lemke pitched for Altamont and allowed seven hits, 10 runs (six earned) and six walks with 11 strikeouts over six innings.
Highland 6, Teutopolis 3
Teutopolis fell to Highland, 6-3, at Teutopolis.
Emily Konkel had two hits (one double) and three RBIs. Courtney Gibson and Summer Wall hit one double each and Olivia Copple and Erin Althoff had one hit for the Lady Shoes (11-8).
Jordan Goeckner and Alyssa Tipton pitched for T-Town. Goeckner threw three innings and allowed four hits, four runs and seven walks with three strikeouts; Tipton threw four innings and allowed six hits and two runs with four strikeouts.
Newton 7, Robinson 2
Newton defeated Robinson, 7-2, at Robinson.
Addy O'Dell had two hits (one triple) and two RBIs. Allie Stanley had two hits and one RBI. Avery Mulvey had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Lilly Kessler had two hits (one double). Bailee Frichtl, Camryn Martin and Audrie Reich had one hit each and Lexie Grove had one RBI for the Lady Eagles (19-3, 5-1 league).
Kayla Kocher pitched for Newton. She allowed two hits, two runs and three walks with two strikeouts over seven innings.
WSS 16, CHBC 6
WSS defeated CHBC, 16-6, at Windsor.
Sam Hayes had three hits (one triple) and three RBIs. Ella Kinkelaar had two hits. Kaylyn Carey had three hits (one double) and three RBIs. Sam Porter had one hit. Leah Kasey hit a double and had one RBI. Alaira Friese had two RBIs and Alexis Gee had three RBIs for the Hatchets (9-7, 5-1 league).
Hayes and Claire Holland pitched for WSS. Hayes threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with 12 strikeouts; Holland threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed three hits, six unearned runs and one walk.
As for the Bobcats (2-10, 1-6 league), Marissa Summers hit a double and had two RBIs. Addison Wasson hit a double and had one RBI. Koda Colman had one hit and one RBI and Birgen Schlanser had one hit.
Mattoon 7, Cumberland 5
Cumberland fell to Mattoon, 7-5, at Mattoon.
Jade Carr had three hits. Noraa Cross, Chaney Thornton, Kendyn Syfert and Natalie Beaumont had one hit each. Avery Donsbach had one hit and two RBIs. Katie Kingery had one hit and one RBI and Libby McGinnis hit a double and had two RBIs for the Lady Pirates (8-14).
BASEBALL
Mattoon 5, Teutopolis 3
Teutopolis defeated Mattoon, 5-3, at Teutopolis.
Brett Kreke had two hits (one double) and two RBIs. Evan Waldhoff had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Logan Roepke had two hits and Bennet Thompson, Caleb Bloemer and Caleb Siemer had one hit each for the Wooden Shoes (7-10).
Logan Lawson and Tyler Pruemer pitched for T-Town. Lawson threw seven innings and allowed five hits, three runs and one walk with seven strikeouts; Pruemer threw two innings and allowed four hits, two runs and three walks with two strikeouts.
CHBC 8, Dieterich 1
CHBC defeated Dieterich, 8-1, at Dieterich.
Jacob Doty had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Clayton Wojcik hit a double. Layne Jones had one hit and two RBIs. Carson Evans had one hit and Wyatt Rueff, Drake Davis and Gage Lorton had one RBI each for the Bobcats (7-7).
AJ Radloff pitched for CHBC. He threw seven innings and allowed four hits, one run and one walk with two strikeouts.
As for the Maroons (9-11), Andrew Hall hit a double. Lucas Westendorf, Dominic Ashley and Carson Baxter had one hit each and Justin Boerngen had one RBI.
Mason Lidy and Hall pitched for Dieterich. Lidy threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, six runs (two earned) and three walks with four strikeouts; Hall threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and two unearned runs.
Newton 6, Robinson 1
Newton defeated Robinson, 6-1, at Robinson.
Isaac Flowers had two hits and two RBIs. Gage Reynolds hit a home run and had two RBIs. Dalton Baltzell hit a triple. Dylan Ferguson had one hit and one RBI and Carder Reich had one hit for the Eagles (15-8, 6-0 league).
Brandon Einhorn pitched for Newton. He allowed four hits, one run and one walk with nine strikeouts over seven innings.
BSE 9, Vandalia 8
BSE defeated Vandalia, 9-8, at Brownstown.
Josiah Maxey had two hits — one of which was a walk-off double — and three RBIs. Wyatt Forbes had two hits (one double) and three RBIs. Caleb Campbell and Jarrett Pasley had two hits each. Adam Atwood had one hit and one RBI and Lane Stine and Wyatt Stine had one hit each for the Bombers (10-7).
BOYS TENNIS
St. Anthony 6, Effingham 3
St. Anthony defeated Effingham, 6-3, at Effingham.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Manaye Mossman (6-7 (3), 6-4, 11-9). Evan Mossman defeated Blayne Pals (6-4, 6-1). Aidan Tegeler defeated Preson Siner (6-1, 6-1). Adam Rudibaugh defeated Ross Schaefer (6-0, 6-0). Cannon Bockhorn defeated Connor Eggars (3-6, 6-2, 10-2) and Matt Herzing defeated Blake Hagler (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler defeated Dillow and Pals (6-0, 6-3). Evan Mossman and Rudibaugh defeated Schaefer and Bockhorn (6-0, 6-1) and Siner and Hagler defeated Eggars and Herzing (6-3, 6-1).
Teutopolis 5, Mt. Zion 4 (Tuesday)
Teutopolis defeated Mt. Zion, 5-4, on Tuesday at Mt. Zion.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert defeated Will Shade (0-6, 6-3, 10-5). Colin Habing fell to Evan Griffith (2-6, 4-6). Oliver Lee fell to Ben Walker (2-6, 2-6). Carter Davidson defeated Clark Mason (7-5, 6-3). Noah Thompson defeated Alex Current (6-1, 6-3) and Myles Stortzum defeated Oliver Van Der Borght (6-3, 6-1).
In doubles matches, Habing and Tabbert fell to Shade and Griffith (2-6, 3-6). Lee and Thompson defeated Curretn and Mason (6-4, 6-4) and Davidson and Stortzum fell to Walker and Van Der Borght (5-7, 1-6).
TRACK AND FIELD
Lady Mule Girls Invitational
Newton won the Lady Mule Girls Invitational at Fairfield High School with 165 points.
Laney Hemrich won the 400-meter dash in 1:02.23.
The 4x100-meter-relay team, consisting of Hemrich, Makayla McVicar, Elley Bennett and Morgan Schafer won at 53.21 seconds. The 4x200-meter relay team of Morgan and Brooke Schafer, Bennett and McVicar won at 1:54.66. The 4x400-meter relay team of Hemrich, Bennett, McVicar and Sydney Kinder won at 4:25.19 and the 4x800-meter relay team of Layna Marshall, Zoey Michl, Shay Bennett and Karasyn Martin won at 11:49.18.
Martin also won in the pole vault after jumping 9-feet and Kinder won in the triple jump after a leap of 31-feet-4.50-inches.
